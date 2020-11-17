The Public Pulse: Nebraska's slavery vote; Government failures; Trump achievements

Concerns over systemic racism
If you deny that systemic racism exists, you need to review the outcome of Nebraska’s recent effort to change a slavery provision that exists in the Nebraska Constitution. As originally written, our State Constitution allowed slavery to be used as punishment for crimes, thus allowing Nebraska prison officials to use prisoners as slave labor. Voters were asked to vote on whether they supported an amendment which would eliminate this slavery provision. Thankfully Amendment 1 did pass, therefore removing this slavery provision.
Surprisingly nearly one out of three voters (32%) chose to retain the slave labor provision in our Constitution. The Omaha World Herald (Nov. 6) provided a more thorough examination into voter data. Granted, some people voted “no” (do not remove this provision) because they were confused over ballot language. However, in bold letters the ballot read: A constitutional amendment to eliminate slavery or involuntary servitude as a punishment for crime — Vote “for” or “against.”
Yes, there was confusion, and various erroneous interpretations may have been made. An amendment eliminating slavery as an option in Nebraska is not a frivolous constitutional revision. The concept of slavery being an option should drive nonracist individuals to truly understand what their vote would mean.
I am very disheartened that a third of our voters voted to retain this offensive option in our Constitution. The data indicate systemic racism apparently exists right here in Nebraska.
Kay Rizzo-Wise, La Vista
Grandstanding Nebraska politicians
It didn’t take long for me to shake my head after reading Todd Cooper’s piece on Nov. 6 regarding the Amendment 1 vote. According to Mr Cooper and his biased sources, those voting against Amendment 1 are made to look either racist, confused or just having a mean streak against convicts.
Though no seer into the human soul, I’m quite sure that there could be a myriad of reasons as to why people voted against the ballot issue. One could be a pragmatic approach in that forced labor hasn’t been used in the Nebraska prison system for quite some time, and would be deemed unconstitutional in any court of law. This makes the ballot issue moot.
Another reason could be voters being fed up toward a woke clown car Unicameral that seems more worried about 19th century convicts than about its living constituency. In seeing how Rich Pahls has been reelected to the Legislature, maybe he could propose yet another taxpayer-funded study? This one on why some people utilize free will and don’t always agree with the whims of grandstanding politicians.
Greg E. Yabochuk, Omaha
Government’s failure
This virus does not discriminate.
Our government does.
The government abdicates the responsibility to eradicate the virus to its people.
The virus harms the oldest of us the most.
The government is complicit in the discrimination.
Stop the killing.
Craig Christiansen, Omaha
An enormous loss
My friend lived in Iowa. She died today of COVID and she became a number. If her president had told her to wear a mask, she would have. If her governor had told her to wear a mask, she would have. If her mayor had told her to wear a mask, she would have. They didn’t tell her, she died, she is now a number.
Elaine Payton, Omaha
This reality show needs to end
It is time to cancel the “Trump Reality Show.” Election officials have repeatedly stated they found no evidence of widespread vote fraud. The supporting roles of Senate Republicans in this reality TV show (excluding Sens. Sasse, Romney, Collins and Murkowski) need to be written out of the script.
No doubt, following Jan. 20, 2021, Trump will find a way to run a 24-hour-a day TV network featuring “The Trump Reality Show.” I, for one, will not be watching as I am exhausted by the chaos and untruths of this show.
It is time for a peaceful transition of power, for the safety, security and continuation of our democracy.
Marcia Shadle-Cusic, Omaha
Trump delivered important results
Under the leadership of President Trump, we have been at peace in the Middle East for all of his four years
He has brought many of our young men and women home. I sure hope Biden can do as well. We have many “experts” that feel we need to be over there fighting an endless war, and you all know Joe loves to listen to the “experts.”
Joe said no increase in income tax increase for the middle class. I assume that means no new fees or new taxes.
At the end of 2019 our national unemployment rate was 3.5%. I think it was even lower in Nebraska.
Plus, many of the jobs that Trump added were manufacturing jobs. There is a big difference in jobs.
I filled up with gas today, $1.89 a gallon. What will gas prices be in 12 months? Three years from now? If you do not like the gas prices in the future, I guess you could buy a electric car. I just checked the equivalent of a new $15,000 Chevy Cruze. It is about $35,000. And you should cross your fingers that you never have to replace the batteries.
Ron Westergard, Bennington
