The Public Pulse: Nebraska's slavery vote; Government failures; Trump achievements

No doubt, following Jan. 20, 2021, Trump will find a way to run a 24-hour-a day TV network featuring “The Trump Reality Show.” I, for one, will not be watching as I am exhausted by the chaos and untruths of this show.

It is time for a peaceful transition of power, for the safety, security and continuation of our democracy.

Marcia Shadle-Cusic, Omaha

Trump delivered important results

Under the leadership of President Trump, we have been at peace in the Middle East for all of his four years

He has brought many of our young men and women home. I sure hope Biden can do as well. We have many “experts” that feel we need to be over there fighting an endless war, and you all know Joe loves to listen to the “experts.”

Joe said no increase in income tax increase for the middle class. I assume that means no new fees or new taxes.

At the end of 2019 our national unemployment rate was 3.5%. I think it was even lower in Nebraska.

Plus, many of the jobs that Trump added were manufacturing jobs. There is a big difference in jobs.