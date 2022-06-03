The Public Pulse: Need for Second Amendment; Praise for veteran articles; Who does Ernst represent?

Bear arms

It’s bad enough when well-meaning folks compare apples to oranges as Cindy Sass did (“No guns allowed,” May 27). It’s a sight worse when one intentionally misrepresents the other side. I am a life member of the NRA and neither I, nor any responsible member, has ever said, “Everyone should carry a gun.” We’ve all reiterated, time after time, that it should be a choice by the people (in accordance with state and federal laws). The hypocrisy is not in former President Trump speaking to the NRA. The hypocrisy would be for him to deny that protection to others, especially an elementary school. The last thing I need is to be lectured by any politician who’s guarded by enough firepower to take out a small army, regarding what I “... need to own.” To address her last question, “what’s wrong with this country?,” it’s simple:

We defend our president with guns. We defend our congressmen with guns. We defend our governors with guns. We defend our celebrities with guns. We defend our sporting events with guns. We defend our jewelry stores with guns. We defend our banks with guns. We defend our office buildings with guns. We defend our factories with guns. We defend our courts with guns. We defend our homes with guns. We defend our schools with a sign: “This is a gun-free zone,” and then call someone with a gun if there’s an emergency.

Should Trump, Biden, Obama or any of the above be considered to be more important than innocent children and teachers? Those poor children and teachers are dead because the perp was not met with resistance soon enough. It’s been said that “when seconds count, the police can be there in minutes.” Well, now we know better — it can actually be “hours.” If this does not illustrate the need for the Second Amendment, nothing does.

Mel B. Shelnutt, Clarinda, Iowa

Stories inspire

I have just finished reading the articles from May 29 and I had to express the love and praise for “Omahan shot down over China in WWII lives on through his family” about Bruce Jepson and his journey in that time in our history. Also, the Midlands Voices originally published by James Martin Davis and his journey tracing his uncle’s last days, which was resubmitted by James Martin Davis’ former paralegal, Allison Elsasser.

I loved the words and feelings expressed by family. The respect was clear and resonated in both articles. Tears formed in my eyes.

Family love never dies.

Diane Jordening, Omaha

Question for Ernst

Senator Joni, as she called herself during her campaign for re-election, has received nearly $4 million from the NRA since she took office. I mainly see her on the news marching behind Mitch McConnell as he heads to the podium to pontificate. Who does she represent? Mitch and the money or her constituents of Iowa? I think we know the answer to the questions!

Doug Wilson, Farragut, Iowa

Most precious right

I just read May 28 Public Pulse concerning the opinions on gun control in the U.S. All the protesting and letter writing is fine, you are expressing your opinion, as you have a Constitutional right to do. All of the above actions are moot, unless you go to the voting booth in November and express your views on whom you vote for. It is our most precious right. Exercise it, before it is taken away.

Jim Finley, Fremont

Too many guns

In response to the the opinion submitted by Lou Totilas (“Root cause,” May 26), it must be pointed out the overwhelming majority of this country would disagree with him. The public plea for gun safety is not some Marxist conspiracy. Sure the mental health of anyone who commits mass murder has to be suspect. But, it is not the root cause of the carnage we find ourselves dealing with day after day. As a percentage of the population, we have no more crazy people wondering around than any other country. What we do have is 10 to over 300 times the number of guns than any other economically developed country. That is the defining, indisputable statistic that we are cursed with. The majority of Americans want reasonable federal gun safety legislation. Sadly, the counter majoritarian structure of our government is the major impediment to that end. If gun idolatry is ever to be annulled, I’m afraid it will have to be accomplished by a younger generation fed up with old men and women in government who continually fail to address the crises of this country, both current and looming.

Lee Miltner, Omaha

Thoughts on Fortenberry

I caught the story of former Rep. Fortenberry (May 27) and I would like to openly ask Jeff Fortenberry this question: When you petitioned the California court to move your case to Nebraska (“Rep. Jeff Fortenberry seeks to dismiss indictment for lack of venue”), what judge in Nebraska did you have in mind?

Robert Perrault, Omaha

Guns to Ukraine

How about if we gather up all the assault rifles in this country and send them to Ukraine? Let the Ukrainian soldiers use them against the Russians who are killing their families and destroying their cities instead of them being used to kill our innocent children in their schools!

Diane Erdmann, Omaha

Trickle down

It is an embarrassment to be a Nebraskan when listening to the latest TV campaign ad of the Republican candidate for Nebraska’s First Congressional District. Mike Flood’s ad boasts: “if elected, I will cut taxes and spending to reduce inflation.”

Is this ridiculousness all Republicans know? They exploit the economic illiteracy of their base with “dangling carrots” or other emotional exaggerating talking points such as “cut taxes and cut spending,” as though it is the complete antidote to any malady that may infect our nation.

Empirical evidence suggests that the only winners of Republican tax cutting “trickle down” economics are the greediest of our nation’s or state’s wealthiest. Likewise, their spending cuts only lead to “tax shifts” to the lower- and middle-income households through increased local property taxes and sales taxes.

Factually, “trickle down” economics has done nothing other than further empower corporate personhood while diminishing any long-term resemblance of “government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not parish from this earth.”

Alvin Guenther, Dunbar, Nebraska

Pillen’s solution

Jim Pillen’s solution to gun violence is to look at mental illness and put prayer back in school. I am a huge proponent of prayer, so yeah, let’s do that. However, this is not a solution to gun violence. My guess is that when an active shooter is mowing down children, teachers, shoppers and churchgoers, there is a lot of prayer going on. Let’s pray and then really do something this time.

Linda Grunberg, Bennington

Gun laws

Last week, we saw the senseless murder of 19 children and two teachers by a mentally unstable young man. The instant response of certain people was to call for more laws. This killer passed three background checks, one for each weapon he bought, and one because he had bought two within 30 days. So how would expanded background checks have changed anything?

There was nothing in his public postings that would have raised a red flag. Do you want the federal government looking into your private conversations? I don’t. The killer in Buffalo had numerous public postings that should have raised a red flag, but they were missed because of the lack of communication between the individual states and the federal government. As was the case with several other mass shooters. Ban the gun itself? The .223 caliber shell is one of the most popular rounds in the country, simply because of the number of weapons that accept it, and there are probably millions of weapons already in private hands. Ban high capacity magazines? Again, same thing, millions are already out there. People claim that the only use for an AR-15 is to kill people. So is every other gun ever made. A .22 pistol will kill you just as dead as a “assault weapon.” Answers? Better enforcement of existing laws to begin with. Mandatory training in safety and use could help as well. We might be able to see possible mental issues and revoke the ability to own a gun at that time. While I’m just as appalled by what happened as every other decent person is, I can’t see how enacting more laws that won’t accomplish anything except intrude on the rights of law abiding gun owners would change anything.

Micheal Doring, Stanton, Nebraska

Constitutional rights

After the recent, despicable shooting in Uvalde, Texas, there are a lot of concerns raised regarding the existing gun laws and proposed new gun laws.

An argument is raised that the founders never imagined that the style and caliber of guns available today could be invented and would be covered under the Second Amendment. There is no way to be absolutely sure of that.

There are a lot of things that we can presume the founders had never imagined would be available today; automobiles capable of traveling over one hundred miles per hour, jet aircraft, steam and diesel trains, a nation-wide electrical grid, and space travel to name a few. All come with inherent risks and have caused unforeseen tragic accidents. The founders also probably never imagined that abortion would be legalized by a Supreme Court decision. The 10th Amendment was established to help us work through such concerns. It states, in essence, that all powers not delegated to the United States, (federal government) are reserved to the states or the people.

If the Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade, the decision is returned to the individual states. It is not prohibited. It appears that the founders figured that they would give us a structured governmental system providing individual freedom and that we will be able to figure out the issues that arise from there. It’s time to stop protesting and start working together for an acceptable solution.

Steve Goergen, Omaha

Underlying issues

It is past time when common sense and an educated understanding of the Second Amendment replace partisan rhetoric.

Whenever there is a mass shooting, we hear that it is not a gun issue but a mental health issue. Yes, we need to do more in this country to address mental health issues. The truth is that twisted ideologies such as White supremacy, racial hatred and mistrust of minorities and immigrants coupled with the easy availability of assault weapons have a much more causative relationship to these acts of horrific violence than anything else. This is not likely to change as long as the NRA, a pro-gun lobby, keeps lawmakers supportive of the gun industry in power. Many of these gun toting politicians are campaigning on the promise of preserving “your Second Amendment rights.” The Second Amendment states very clearly; “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” Each state and territory have a National Guard unit (well-regulated militia), whose motto is “Always there, always ready.”

After the National Firearms Act of 1934, the President of the NRA Karl Fredric stated “I have never believed in the general practice of carrying weapons. … I do not believe in the general promiscuous toting of guns. I think it should be sharply restricted and only under licenses.” Four years later, the NRA backed the Federal Firearms Act. The NRA is recognized by the IRS as a tax exempt “social welfare organization.” They are a pro-gun lobby and support many Republican candidates, who in turn block any meaningful attempts by congress to pass common sense gun laws. This means our tax dollars support blocking legislative reform. It is time to stop killing children and innocent people.

Virginia Weston, Papillion