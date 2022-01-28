The Public Pulse: New conservative leader; Thoughts on Ukraine; Nebraska's next governor

New leader
I have been a faithful supporter of Jeff Fortenberry since he was first elected in 2004. For the most part, his voting record has reflected both my views and the district at large.
But, frankly, over the years, as his seniority within Congress has grown, I have been disappointed he hasn’t taken more of a leadership role within his fellow congressmen. He consistently gets reelected with large margins and returns to Congress every two years, seemingly content with being part of the pack.
This fall, he was indicted on charges of lying to the FBI. The Republican caucus stripped him of all his committee assignments, leaving our district no representation on any congressional committees. He recently filed for reelection. Our district deserves the chance to have a conservative leader who reflects Nebraska values on the ballot this fall.
Fortenberry has had 18 years. It’s somebody else’s turn.
David Chapin, Lincoln
Russia and Ukraine
President Biden, why are you pressing Russia over the Ukraine? They border Russia and are within Russia’s geopolitical sphere of influence. How would you like Russia meddling with countries bordering the U.S. within our political sphere of influence? Ukraine should not be encouraged or pressured to join NATO. And, Russia should be assured of this. No reason exists for Ukraine to be a NATO member. All we are doing is risking a third European war!
Brandon Hahn, Elkhorn
Nebraska’s next governor
Reading my tea leaves, I can see that Nebraska’s next governor will be a member of the Democratic Party. The top Republican candidates for that office are too flawed.
Democrat Carol Blood on the other hand, is a serious candidate who is qualified, and has a history of working for military families during her years as a Nebraska state senator from Bellevue.
From all my years of observing politics, I can confidently call the 2022 governor’s race for Carol Blood of Bellevue.
Ricky Fulton, Omaha
Health and politics
I do not understand how the Douglas County health director can issue a mask mandate and that is supposedly illegal, while the governor — a politician — can tell a hospital not to perform any non-emergency surgeries and that is legal.
I’m so glad that I live in a state where the government knows more than doctors. Ha! I believe in the science of medicine not the politics of ignorance. Governor Ricketts: take the politics out of my health.
Cathy Christensen, Omaha
Gun permits
In their Midlands Voices (Jan. 18), State Sen. Tom Brewer and John Lott Jr. advocated for carrying concealed weapons without a permit. They’re entitled to their opinion. But I bet if you asked the families of victims killed in all the mass shootings in America, they might have a different answer. A waiting period for a permit is a reasonable approach to help cool off some hothead who wants to shoot his boss and co-workers. And since most mass shootings happen with semi-automatic weapons, limiting their availability also seems reasonable. Senator Brewer and John Lott Jr., here’s your chance to amaze us with your plan for reducing mass shootings. Go for it. Just one more thing: the ramifications good or bad of carrying a weapon without a permit won’t be known for years. I sure the hope the 34 states that enacted the law know what there doing.
George Mills, Omaha
Prison coverage
I want to commend Henry J. Cordes and extend appreciation for his in-depth investigative reporting on what has led to Nebraska’s unfortunate “nation-leading prison growth.” (“Nebraska Gun Law Sparks Nation-Leading Prison Growth,” Jan. 9). It was exhaustively researched, very informative, and I value his and the World Herald’s efforts to keep the public informed of local issues. I am sure many of your other readers also wondered what was the cause of Nebraska’s chronic prison overcrowding. We are very lucky that we continue to have a newspaper that provides this service to our community.
Kellye Rouw, Omaha
COVID lawsuits
The Nebraska attorney general and the governor really need to stop wasting state officials’ and employees’ time on stupid lawsuits against our own health departments. Governor Ricketts is wasting taxpayer money in order to grandstand. They hemorrhage money from our state budge that should be going to items like crime prevention and youth services.
Douglas County Heath Director Lindsay Huse is focused on trying to control the spread of diseases that are hampering our communities’ stability; she deserves to be respected and supported in that effort. Threatening her office with a lawsuit is a waste of time and money, both of which should be used to address issues that can actually improve the living conditions of Nebraskans. Let the health departments do their job of caring for the residents of Nebraska without the threat of retribution from their own state government.
Public Pulse January 2022
Schools and businesses must consider implementing mask mandates to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed, a Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says Nebraska volleyball's championship game against Wisconsin should be the new Game of the Century.
Proof of vaccination before entering an entertainment venue should be a requirement, a Pulse writer says.