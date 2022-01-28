The Public Pulse: New conservative leader; Thoughts on Ukraine; Nebraska's next governor

Gun permits

In their Midlands Voices (Jan. 18), State Sen. Tom Brewer and John Lott Jr. advocated for carrying concealed weapons without a permit. They’re entitled to their opinion. But I bet if you asked the families of victims killed in all the mass shootings in America, they might have a different answer. A waiting period for a permit is a reasonable approach to help cool off some hothead who wants to shoot his boss and co-workers. And since most mass shootings happen with semi-automatic weapons, limiting their availability also seems reasonable. Senator Brewer and John Lott Jr., here’s your chance to amaze us with your plan for reducing mass shootings. Go for it. Just one more thing: the ramifications good or bad of carrying a weapon without a permit won’t be known for years. I sure the hope the 34 states that enacted the law know what there doing.