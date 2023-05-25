Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.







Wasting plates

I just re-registered my car with the Douglas County Treasurer and received a new set of license plates. Why? The new plates seem just like the old plates, and I still have to apply a new sticker for this year and pay a fee for the new plates. I was told to recycle the old plates in the landfill. Why? Isn’t there anyone who thinks about what they are doing in government anymore? Such a waste!

Jim Edwards, Omaha

Bearing the burden

In the May 13 edition of the World-Herald was an article by Matt Oldberding reporting current information on Nebraska casinos. Following is an excerpt from the article:

“According to figures released this week by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, War Horse Casino in Lincoln and the Grand Island Casino Resort combined to pay just short of $1.4 million in gaming taxes last month. ... The state’s casino tax is 20% of gross revenue, which suggests the two casinos combined to make just under $7 million before expenses ...”

This article is like others I have read where the big players, the casinos and the state of Nebraska are ecstatic about all the money being generated. But no place in the article (or others I have read) does it mention the most important players in this arrangement: The people gambling who are bearing the burden of this financial success. And both the state and the casinos know full well the financial and social cost to those who are vulnerable to addiction to gambling. Gross revenue is basically equivalent to the money that the people gambling lost. The state seems to be minimizing the seriousness of gambling problems by not explicitly saying that gross revenue is generated by gamblers losses. Gambling revenue does not fall out of the sky, but is the result of gambler’s losses. Let’s call a spade, a spade.

Glen Andersen, Blair

Common sense legislation

Last week, Nebraska state senators passed a bill to protect our youth and defend the unborn. LB 574, commonly referred to as the “Let Them Grow Act”, has come under fire by some on the left for being cruel, bigoted and oppressive. This could not be farther from the truth. This bill, in its original form, simply prevents minors from receiving life-altering and irreversible surgery. Only minors, not adults. As amended, the bill also adds in a 12-week ban on abortion. While Sens. Hunt and Cavanuagh tout this as extreme, I believe this is common sense.

Laura Pollock, Omaha

Poor attendance

Having read the front page article on school attendance (May 14), I found four words missing: Dad, parental responsibility and the word “no.”

Grady Schneider, Omaha

BIG10 tourney

Once again, leave it to the power’s that be to ruin a simple college sporting event. With the BIG10 tournament in town and lots of day games one would think ticket prices would be curved for the average sports fan to maybe pop in the stadium and catch a game.

But, not so much. $17.50 a ticket, plus the $10 to park.

It’s no wonder it seems like more and more casual fans just avoid these events all together.

JR Walber, Ralston

Dangerous and reckless

When Democrats refuse to address spending as part of raising the debt ceiling, they are saying they want to spend as much as they want, with no restrictions. The budget Biden submitted increases spending by over half a trillion dollars this year, and projects that our national debt will go from $31 trillion to $50 trillion in 10 years. This seems dangerous and reckless to me. When the debt becomes unsustainable, it will create an economic catastrophe for our nation.

Jody Pedersen, Omaha

Protection and safety

Gun control. Second Amendment. Concealed carry. All good topics. The end game — protection and safety. Most Public Pulse views on this subject suggest no concealed carry without permit and training. Suggestions for less carnage range from more gun laws, greater restrictions, and more security. All of these measures place the greatest onus on laws, those subsidizing additional safety (security for example), and those enforcing the laws.

Guess what? Do laws stop the proliferation of drugs in our country? Do laws stop domestic abuse? Do laws stop homicides? Do laws stop greed, embezzlement and robbery? Do they stop motor vehicle deaths? No, of course not. Why are so many gun control advocates of the opinion that laws will curb mass shooters and rogue killings. Criminals don’t obey laws.

Who does obey laws? Most Americans, that’s who. You’re living in a fantasy land if you believe concealed carry Americans will only wreak harm and havoc among American bystanders. Have some faith, these are likely the same men/women who have traditionally defended your safety and freedoms. Many will now be positioned to defend themselves, you and your loved ones, perhaps well before police can arrive.

Thank you, Sen. Tom Brewer, Nebraska Legislature and Gov. Jim Pillen.

Hank Krings,

Columbus, Nebraska

Debt ceiling

For months, President Biden was adamant that he wouldn’t negotiate any deals with the debt ceiling. He said he wanted a clean ceiling raise. I believe that it’s his irresponsibility and shallow political opportunism that has now put us in grave danger of defaulting on our financial commitments. We’re $31 trillion in debt — we need spending cuts! But clearly, it seems the president isn’t concerned that millions of Americans may be deeply and negatively affected by default. What a dereliction of duty.

John Robinson, Bennington

Republican taxes

We have a new governor and his first budget is $10.7 billion dollars! He is a new face with the same old Republican fake concern with high taxes. Pillen is turning on the money spigot for all his pet projects. Taxpayers know what’s coming: 25 years of Republican governors spending like they have a hole in their pocket.

Daniel Martinez, Omaha

Title 42

It’s shameful that the President of the United States, head of the executive branch of our federal government, is failing to do the job he was elected to do, which is to enforce the law. At the border throughout his tenure, we’ve seen a third world country-esque humanitarian crisis unfold with human trafficking and drugs running rampant. Now, Title 42 has expired and the Biden Administration let it happen. When will this president put the safety of American citizens first?

Doug Strohmeyer, Omaha

What freedom looks like

Now that the Nebraska Legislature is in the business of forcing their faith and will on its citizens without input from medical professionals, businesses or the people most affected by the laws they pass, I have a few suggestions for future legislation:

If Republicans feel the need to protect innocent babies, let’s remove those babies from homes the Legislature deems unsuitable and mandate every GOP household to accept into their home one infant for every $100,000 of annual income and they must feed, clothe, provide medical care, quality childcare and the best private schools for that innocent child.

They must indoctrinate those children into the conservative philosophy and lifestyle to protect the children from radical, free-thought. Oh, and control their sexual thoughts, attitudes and actions. That would, of course, mean chastity belts for the females until marriage, because we know those girls go out and “get themselves pregnant.”

Then, they must choose the appropriate vocation for each male and provide them with a suitable high-paying position in the most prestigious companies based in Nebraska. And when the time comes, select the marriage partner most likely to continue providing the correct lifestyle to promulgate strong faith and conservative values, because that’s what freedom should look like in Nebraska.

Pat Kern, Omaha