The Public Pulse: New prison isn't the answer; Big Ten arrogance; These children inspired

John McCollister, Omaha

state senator, District 20

Big Ten arrogance

I tend to believe that we have too many attorneys making decisions that affect the life and well-being of individuals. I totally understand the need to protect the fundaments of a system designed to coordinate life within the system. But, when those who are situated to protect the system rely more on legalism than they do the spirit of the life within the system, they are wrong.

I am not about to enter into conspiracy thinking, but I do believe that if the attorneys who guide decisions were concerned about the health and well-being of the players within the Big Ten, they would have found a way to allow Nebraska and Tennessee-Chattanooga to play. After all we are talking about young people and a sport, although a lucrative sport.

I suspect the decision makers were more concerned about their power and fear of setting a precedent beyond their original policy, than the physical and mental well being of student athletes. It seems simple enough to have a policy that states each request will be handled on a case-by-case basis, rather than a blanket, take it or leave approach.