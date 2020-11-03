The Public Pulse: New prison isn't the answer; Big Ten arrogance; These children inspired

New prison isn’t the answer
Building another conventional prison in Nebraska is an ill-considered, tax-wasting idea. Yes, the state must finally deal with its serious overcrowding problem (155% of capacity), but new correctional models that many states are using might eliminate the need for another old-style prison. “Since 2007,” the Pew Trusts states, “35 states have reformed their sentencing and corrections policies through the Justice Reinvestment Initiative — a public-private partnership that includes the U.S. Justice Department’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, the Pew Charitable Trusts, the Council of State Governments Justice Center, the Crime and Justice Institute and other organizations. Although reforms vary from state to state, all aim to improve public safety and control taxpayer costs by prioritizing prison space for people convicted of serious offenses and investing some of the savings in alternatives to incarceration that are effective at reducing recidivism.”
The numbers don’t lie. In 1980 the prison population in our state was just 1,402 persons according to the Sentencing Project: Criminal Justice Facts. Now, despite falling crime rates, our prison population exceeds 5,500, and the state projects the cost of a new prison at $250 million. Fact is that “tough on crime” attitudes of the 1990s crowded our prisons by spawning harsher sentencing laws for drug possession and other minor nonviolent crimes, longer minimum sentences and slower eligibility for probation. With competing priorities like property tax reform and the state’s major infrastructure needs, Nebraska’s correctional system needs out-of-the-box thinking. Maintaining public safety is paramount, but sentencing and parole reform should head the list of ways of reducing overcrowding without building an expensive new prison.
John McCollister, Omaha
state senator, District 20
Big Ten arrogance
I tend to believe that we have too many attorneys making decisions that affect the life and well-being of individuals. I totally understand the need to protect the fundaments of a system designed to coordinate life within the system. But, when those who are situated to protect the system rely more on legalism than they do the spirit of the life within the system, they are wrong.
I am not about to enter into conspiracy thinking, but I do believe that if the attorneys who guide decisions were concerned about the health and well-being of the players within the Big Ten, they would have found a way to allow Nebraska and Tennessee-Chattanooga to play. After all we are talking about young people and a sport, although a lucrative sport.
I suspect the decision makers were more concerned about their power and fear of setting a precedent beyond their original policy, than the physical and mental well being of student athletes. It seems simple enough to have a policy that states each request will be handled on a case-by-case basis, rather than a blanket, take it or leave approach.
The office of the Commissioner of the Big Ten should be focused upon supporting the well-being of the student-athlete, rather than maintaining some self-serving system of power over those student athletes.
Don Sarton, La Vista
Huskers showing arrogance
When the Big Ten decided to have a football season (based on medical evidence and better testing procedures), they stated that it would be a conference-only schedule. However, when Wisconsin canceled their game with Nebraska, the Huskers showed their arrogance and scheduled another opponent, then requested the Big Ten to approve their request.
The Big Ten then did exactly as they should and denied the request as per the guidelines that were set out when they approved the football season.
If Nebraska thinks they are that special, then maybe they should become an independent. Then they could do whatever they want.
Rick Fetter, Council Bluffs, Iowa
Better off now, really?
Any second thoughts about leaving the Big 12 now? And please don’t say your academically better now!
Sandy Buda, Omaha
Weren’t left out in the cold
Despite local and national media reports to the contrary, I do not believe that our president left us out in the cold following Tuesday night’s rally in Omaha. We attended voluntarily and were well aware of the forecasted weather conditions and the expected large turnout. Our group of four walked to our cars, an activity that had a warming effect.
Michael Coffey, M.D., Omaha
Equal treatment
I applaud World-Herald Executive Editor Randy Essex for his decision to begin capitalizing both Black and White as racial identifiers. Clearly Essex has given this matter careful consideration, recognizing the symbolic importance of grammatical even-handedness. It takes courage to think and act independently, but as Essex correctly points out, “Equal treatment ... should be a guiding principle in racial questions.” Essex deserves congratulations for demonstrating editorial wisdom and leadership.
Kaye Albrecht, Kearney, Neb.
Nine inches of snow so far
Political arguments are becoming increasingly heated, so I am commenting on the small storm which dusted Omaha with snow. These storms like summer thunderstorms can be unpredictable over a short distance. For example, two Sundays ago a narrow line of uplift dropped an inch of heavy wet snow before morning. The next morning another county-wide storm gave us four inches of snow and turned our farm into a Christmas card for a few hours.
Both storms were strong enough to pull just enough cold air from the clouds to let the snow accumulate in a small zone. It continued in Iowa and dropped over nine inches of snow near Des Moines. Our latest snow was blocked by a wall of dry air which ended near our farm Thus, while Omaha waited in vain for snow most of the day, we had almost four inches of snow, giving us a monthly total of nine inches of snow and slush.
As political commentators remind us: Location, location, location.
James C. Perley, Little Sioux, Iowa
Let’s stop changing the clocks
It’s time to end daylight savings time forever. There has been talk of going to daylight savings time year-round, which would make an already dangerous morning situation even move dangerous. The sun would not rise until 8:49 in early January when the streets and sidewalks are still icy. I want darkness in the summer before 9:30 and ending daylight savings time forever would be a boom for the drive-in movie business. Going back to real time is the only way to go.
Larry D. Kobs, Omaha
Little ones had fun, set great example
Saturday night, more than 200 trick-or-treaters came down our block — a happy parade of pirates and princesses, Jasons and Michaels, superheroes and psychos. All of them were peaceful and all of them said thank you.
On the eve of a hellish election, in the peak of a pandemic, with a rare full blue moon overhead, Halloween 2020 was an unadulterated joy. What’s more, this year’s holiday stands as testament to the indivisible American heart. Little strangers in disguise trusted us to give them candy safely, and we trusted them to not egg our house. The kids showed us how it really is, neighbor to neighbor, across this nation. We can take hope from them and we ought to learn from them.
Therese Vaughn, Omaha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!