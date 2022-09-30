The Public Pulse: Nice guys finish last; Stick to the issues; Golden Rule

Finishing last

A long time ago, 1946 to be exact, Leo Durocher of the Brooklyn Dodgers made the statement “Nice guys finish last.” That statement is made to seem so relevant in the action of the firing of Scott Frost, the Husker’s former football coach. Frost came to be hired five years ago after a very successful, undefeated year at the University of Central Florida. He came back to his old school (Nebraska), brimming with the confidence of a continued and successful coaching career with and for the people he loved so well.

Before he ever coached a down, he made his first error as a coach: He brought with him all of his former assistant coaches from Florida. Coaches who were not up to the big time standards of the Big Ten Conference. Yes, he was loyal to his past assistants, perhaps too loyal. Loyalty only goes so far, and because he was and is, a nice guy, he fits well into the statement that Leo Durocher made so many years ago — nice guys finish last.

Wayne B. Rupp,

Weeping Water, Nebraska

Stick to the issues

Don Bacon has pulled his ad idea out of the Trump playbook by slinging names at his opponent. Remember when we heard “Lying Ted” and “Crooked Hillary?” We are now finding out know who was lying and who is crooked. These slangs are so juvenile and we wonder why kids these days are name-calling. Tony Vargas has stuck to the issues without slang and name-calling about his opponent. Don Bacon, grow up, and change your ads to the issues. We had enough of the name-calling in the previous administration.

G.R. Willis,

Omaha

Golden Rule

Growing up, my parents stressed the Golden Rule as how to live your life. The Golden Rule is arguably the most essential basis for the modern concept of human rights, which everyone has a right to just treatment and a reciprocal responsibility to ensure justice for others. Simply put “do unto others as you would want them to do unto you.” My father stressed this as important fundamentals: treat others fairly, charge them fairly for your service and never take advantage of someone by charging them an unreasonable amount because you can.

The Golden Rule today is: “The ones with the most gold rule.” ExxonMobile’s fourth quarter profits increased from $2.2 billion last year to $8.7 billion this year while consumers dealt with soaring gas prices. Golden Rulers are laughing their way to the bank. We see leaders who do as they please, treating the less fortunate with little or no dignity. We see legislators who are beholden to lobbyists and refuse to take reasonable action to support the public. There must be a middle-of-the-road approach that does right for everyone!

We saw this in our Republican primary where a man with too much gold ran slanderous ads against candidates who he didn’t support to avoid reasonable debate of critical issues, so he could buy the governor he wants. Now, it appears the same thing is going to happen in the general election.

It is time for Republicans to stand up and restore the party to the Golden Rule standard established by our forefather Abraham Lincoln, “do unto others as you would want them to do unto you” and get rid of the “Golden Rulers.”

Bob Redmond,

Omaha

Basic human decency

I am writing in response to the article titled “Omaha-area school districts’ policies differ for using student pronouns.” Children are people too and deserve to be called what they want to be called. This is just a basic human decency we should all give each other. What words we use to call each other is all about identity and does not physically or psychologically harm anybody, including the child.

Also, the No. 1 goal of school children is to fit in. Peer pressure in school is very high, so no one would choose for fun to change their name or pronouns. This would make them stick out and sadly can cause them to be treated badly. Only someone who truly wants and needs to be called by a preferred name or pronoun that may not match their legal name or gender would request a school or teacher to do so.

I disagree with Gretna Public Schools’ policy of mandating teachers and schools report anytime a student changes their name or pronouns. Especially in high schools and middle schools, students are mature enough to make decisions about their identity without parent intervention. This is especially true because some parents may react poorly to being told their student is trans (with some kicking their child out).

Nevin Butler,

Omaha

Voter ID support

I’d like to respond to Jean Reiner and her letter titled “Unintended Consequences” concerning voter ID in Nebraska. I happen to be one of those Nebraska volunteers who collected signatures to get this issue on the November ballot. I’ve never heard the words “thank you” as often as I did while collecting signatures.

Currently, there are 35 states in the nation that have Voter ID requirements. If our ballot initiative passes in November, our state legislature will look at the current regulations in other states, use them as a springboard for writing an amendment that will work for our state, and both parties will debate the issue in session.

As Americans, our focus should be on providing multiple levels of security for our elections, so that every Nebraskan feels their vote holds meaning. I urge all Nebraskans to vote yes in support of Voter ID on Nov. 8.

Gail Rule,

Omaha

Voter responsibility

When voting in November, we need to select politicians who represent what the people of Nebraska want. We need them to be leaders rather than followers who just vote yes or no for their parties. I am tired to hearing both Republicans and Democratic candidates tell us that they want to reduce our taxes, reduce the price of gas, who know nothing about gun violence, who want to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, etc. Since we all live in Nebraska, I feel the term “hogwash” is something that we cannot live with.

If our politicians cannot be leaders and tell us what plans in detail they have to resolve our problems, we should not vote for them.

Jon Klein,

La Vista

Library demolition

We need to add to the cost of demolishing the main library. We need to add to the cost of renovating what is to become a smaller branch of the library. All because the present library is outdated and oversized. Can anyone tell me why a building erected in 1976 cannot be renovated but a 100-year-old building can? If the library needs to be downsized, the remaining floor could be rented as an event site or a food court or for small specialty shops.

Mutual of Omaha wants to build on the demolished library site. If they want a new building, why are they not building it with their profits instead of getting tax breaks? And why are they dictating it depends on a street car being established? At present, the bus goes past their establishment with many, many empty seats. Why are we building a private establishment instead of a public one next to this public part of the city?

My question is are the citizens of Omaha — in any way — benefiting from demolishing the library and moving Mutual of Omaha to the former library site?

Judy Gacek,

Omaha

Never forget

The courage, tenacity and resolve of the people of Ukraine as they take back their land from the army of a mad dictator is breathtaking and inspiring. The assistance provided by the American people and the Biden administration is crucial in this fight for democracy. It is one of the many achievements of President Biden to date, and it contrasts mightily with former President Trump’s attempted extortion of President Zelenskyy of Ukraine. I will never forget that disgraceful phone call of the former U.S. president. I will not forget that Congressman Don Bacon voted against Trump’s impeachment for that. I will not forget the congressman rallying for the former president at Eppley Airport even after that.

Kerry Tupper, Omaha

Sports economics

Scott Frost was a Nebraska head coach about 240 weeks, give or take. Would another three weeks have made any significant difference in the immediate future of the program? Obviously not, but it would have saved a considerable amount of money that could have gone to support the volleyball program and its staff. Is it not better to reward excellence and success than indisputable mediocrity?

Robert Schlumberger, Fremont