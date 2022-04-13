The Public Pulse: No free rides; Insurrectionists to the rescue; Ads set wrong tone

Streetcar fare

I applaud the City of Omaha’s objective of installing a streetcar between midtown and downtown. I do not like the current proposal, however, because there are no fares.

I’m as much a fan of free stuff as anyone, but making the fare for the streetcar “free” will have toxic effects down the road. Maintenance of tracks and cars will always cost money, as will the wages of the car operators, and they should be union jobs. Those costs are ongoing and don’t stop just because, say, the city council is fighting with the mayor about “bloated budgets.” The streetcar system will always be an easy target (just look at Amtrak) for cost cutters unless it has some cash flow independent of the city budget. This cash flow will also continuously demonstrate that there is a public demand for the service. Plus, people treat things better when they have to pay even a little for them. It’s called pride of ownership.

That’s not to say paying a fare has to be inconvenient. You could use the same app that people use to pay for parking to show the driver you’ve paid your fare. It could even be scanned by a reader at the car entrance. There could be monthly passes, discounted for youth, seniors and parents who qualify for free or reduced school lunches.

And I don’t expect fares to cover all the costs. That’s not the point and is unrealistic. The fares are mainly to get the system over humps where the city budget is in limbo or stretched tight because of a recession. It could also be used for some capital expenses, like Nebraska’s rainy day fund.

But if the rides are free, I don’t see the system lasting more than five years before becoming a public nuisance.

Michael Osborn, La Vista

Help for Ukraine

Perhaps the United States could further assist Ukraine by rounding up all the insurrectionists that attacked our capital on Jan. 6, 2021, and drop them in Russia to attack the Kremlin. It would be great to see one of them carrying Putin’s podium around. They were looking for a fight, perhaps that can still be arranged.

Linda Ewasiuk, Elkhorn

Campaign ads

Is it really necessary that two of the candidates running for Nebraska governor have to show themselves in the ads with their guns ready? With all the gun violence the last 20 years it just does not sit right with a lot of voters. Yes, we all know the second amendment is part of the Constitution and is not going away, but let’s not encourage the use of gun use any more than we have to. Why can’t the candidates promote Nebraska tourism by showing a Nebraska map or promote Nebraska agriculture by showing an ear of corn?

Monty McClean, Omaha

Pipeline thoughts

Too bad Nebraska didn’t build that pipeline. It would be in a position to support our European allies with energy. The opponents of the pipeline were shortsighted. They are happy as long as they have pipelines to heat their homes and put gas in their cars. Tough luck for everyone else.

Edmund Leslie, Omaha

PAAL Party

After watching and listening to politicians the last few years, I have come to the conclusion we have evolved into a four-party system: RINO (Republican In Name Only), DINO (Democrat In Name Only), SAAD (Socialists Acting As Democrat) and TAAR (Tyrants Acting As Republicans). We need the PAAL (Politicians Acting As Leaders) party. A party where leaders have respect for each other and, instead of slinging mud, focus on the ideas they have to move our country forward. Leaders who realize there is no such thing as a good idea or a bad idea. What we have are ideas where time tells us whether they were good or bad. Leaders who, when their opponent’s idea turns out to be good, they congratulate and acknowledge, and when time tells us their idea turned out to be a bad idea, they admit it, suck it up and move on. Leaders who realize what might be best for eastern Nebraska might not be best for western Nebraska and vice versa, and what is best for Nebraska might not be best for Alaska, California, Texas, New York or Florida. Leaders who work for what is best for the whole — the United States, the State of Nebraska or the world. Leaders who present ideas that offer solutions in their campaign ads, not just negative information about each other, or take firm stands against addressing issues that need obvious creative attention. Leaders who want all citizens to have better lives not just a select few. We are definitely in need of the PAAL Party.

Bob Redmond, Omaha

Poor people’s campaign

If COVID-19 taught us anything, it is that things can change overnight. Our family, friends and neighbors lost significant income, incurred extensive medical expenses, or were unable to work due to child care closures. While this impacted all of us, it hit those of us hardest who were already working two jobs to make ends meet, those of us who were trying to find affordable housing, those of us who suddenly found ourselves in single income households and those of us who are always among the last to be hired, along with others. Being hungry so that your child can eat or having to choose between buying medication or paying rent are painful realities for many Nebraskans. The Supplemental Poverty Measure used by the Census Bureau says that 34% of people in Nebraska are poor or low income, a total of 642,000 residents.

We need to recognize that policies that support everyone’s opportunities and fight injustice are good for all of us and we can and must do better. Given the abundance that exists in this country and the fundamental dignity inherent to all humanity, every person in the United States has the right to dignified jobs and living wages, housing, education, health care, welfare and the right to organize for the realization of these rights.

Lisa Neeman, Lincoln

Affordable housing

With the success of Mutual of Omaha obtaining $60 million in tax-increment financing (TIF) to replace our downtown library, how about a similar program aimed at helping our working class with the high cost of affordable housing? Here is how it would work:

The legislature would create a fund of public tax money for construction of new homes. Then, anyone wanting to construct a new home could obtain a TIF funds for construction. The after the house is finished, the new homeowner would be able to enjoy their new house for several years, just paying back the TIF funds. After that, the new homeowner would start paying real estate taxes like the conventional homeowner did from the start, along with mortgage, and construction costs. Sound like a good deal?

Joseph Slattery, Omaha

Misplaced concern

This is in response to the Randall Bradley’s letter, “CRT in Schools.” The letter stated that “CRT tenets are being incorporated into curricula in K-12 and document cases of this are not difficult to find.” It would have been more enlightening to learn of one case to verify the allegation rather than leaving it to the reader’s judgement that CRT is in schools curricula. According to the critics, CRT is based on the false premise that it encourages White students to feel guilty for historical racism. In fact, the theory doesn’t assign blame to anyone group, but rather analyzes how racism contributes to inequality, such as the way racist policies in previous generation may affect contemporary housing trends and the accumulation of wealth.

It does appear that all the pundits are concerned about harm to “our children who have no say regarding the color their skin (White students).” But these same pundits did not or have not thought about the harm that has been caused to many children of color through the forced indoctrination of Indigenous people , restricting bilingual programs and stereotyping Black American family groups.

If all was said about lowering poverty was getting an education and getting a job were actual reality without the ever present headwinds of “White privilege” and discrimination, then the current political environment would be different. Then just maybe, we would not have to continue to endure the “big lie” and all of the derivatives — .i.e. voter fraud — in our political scene.

Dorsey Seldon, Bellevue

Nebraska issues

I have listened to and read the information put forth by Jim Pillen and Charles W. Herbster about why they are running for governor (mostly because of big government, immigration, borders, etc.). What I have not heard is anything about how they will attempt to address the problems in the state that are costing us huge sums of money. How will Jim and Charles address the prison situation? How will they address the foster care system? How will they address infrastructure issue? Just a few thoughts on those three issues from the two main candidates would be a refreshing start and we could see what they really understand about the issues in the great State of Nebraska.

George Hon, Bellevue

LB 873

An amendment that would have helped middle-income Nebraskans, LB 873, failed in the Nebraska Legislature recently. I was disappointed, to say the least, that it didn’t pass.

The portion of the bill that is most outrageous is not because of who the bill will help, but who it will not. Here is what the Omaha World-Herald reported:

The personal income tax cuts would leave out single filers making less than $40,676 or married filers making less than $81,352, unless they get Social Security benefits. The property tax credits would leave out anyone who does not own property. The corporate income tax cuts would leave out businesses making less than $100,000 of taxable income.

In my opinion, as a Nebraska resident and taxpayer, and one who is concerned about fixing the root causes for all that is wrong in our society, this is a prime example not helping those people who need it most. If this is allowed to pass as is, without amended legislation to include these income groups, I would find that appalling — but par for the course — in the Ricketts era.

Craig Christiansen, Omaha