The Public Pulse: No more false ads; Solutions for prison growth; Support for Ukraine

Campaign ads
Call me old fashioned, but I find it inconceivable that no one has called for an end to the false and defamatory TV ads being run in the Republican primary for governor. In reporting by Sara Gentzler in the OWH (March 5), it is clear the TV ads being run by Charles Herbster against Jim Pillen are false and defamatory. The ads falsely state that Pillen voted to increase funding for a University of Nebraska program that supports teaching critical race theory after Vice Chancellor Marco Barker “praised violent race riots on university letterhead.” This is false and is asserted with knowledge that it is not true. In days gone by, Nebraskans of all political stripes and religious beliefs would have called for the ads to be taken down and apologies made. But we hear nothing from the candidates running, nothing from the university that is defamed, nothing from the vice chancellor falsely accused, nothing from Gov. Ricketts, nothing from the Republican Party or even the Democratic Party, nothing from the broadcasters being paid to run ads they know are false and defamatory. I have no preference between Herbster and Pillen and think they have both wrongfully misused CRT to inflame fear and hatred for political gain at the expense of useful discourse, but I strongly object to their willingness to defame our University of Nebraska and its dedicated staff and faculty. Their actions damage all of the citizens of Nebraska and I call on them to stop it. We all have a stake in the good name and reputation of the University of Nebraska.
People are also reading…
John Cavanaugh, Omaha
Former Member of U.S. House of Representatives
NE 2nd District (1977-80)
LB 1024
Henry Cordes’ excellent reporting very clearly spells out a well-thought out solution to a decades-long problem in Omaha. The article (“Well worn path to prison in North Omaha fuels racial incarceration disparities,” March 6) spells out clearly the lack of support (housing, jobs, opportunities, education) in North and South Omaha that have led to hopelessness for the Black and minority communities. It’s time to let our very capable state senators — Wayne and McKinney — and other community leaders, guide us in a big way to address this big issue with a comprehensive development plan, supported by Chief Schmaderer, and making use of these one-time COVID relief funds to do it! This would definitely put us on the right trajectory, as opposed to the funds being used for a canal to ultimately benefit wealthy property owners and developers. I urge our other state senators to support LB 1024 to allocate these funds for this issue!
Bev Hornig, Omaha
Ukraine support
If Americans paying more for gas helps Ukraine and punishes Putin, then sign me up. I only wish there was more we could do.
Angie Pensick, Omaha
Gas prices
Every time something happens (currently the Ukraine invasion), gas prices rise dramatically. Do the U.S. oil companies run out of gas after only one week? We produce more oil than Saudi Arabia. So are American oil companies still selling oil overseas to take advantage of higher prices while Americans are being forced to pay more? Prior to the invasion, they patriotically declined to pump more to curb inflation because they would still make a profit, just not as much. This is what happens when we allow oil monopolies. John D. Rockefeller would be proud.
Jeff Johnston, Elmwood, Neb.
Good story
Kudos to Dirk Chatelain for one of the most interesting and well-written news stories I have read in a long time — (“A Reunion at the end of the Road, Feb. 24”). Not only is it a story of a super teacher and coach, Jerry Stine, it is a great tribute to good teachers everywhere.
Janyce Warneke, Plainview, Neb.
Vote question
In a Veteran’s Day article, Adrian Smith said “It is a privilege to represent the men and women in uniform from the Third District to ensure they receive the care and services they deserve.” Then Mr. Smith, why did you vote against a bill that would expand eligibility for medical treatment for veterans exposed to toxic materials? This bill would help veterans exposed to toxins in Iraq and Afghanistan who are suffering serious medical problems. If you are going to talk the talk, then you need to walk the walk. People can talk all they want, but their actions reveal their hearts.
Don Kugler, Gering, Neb.
Letter response
The Pulse letter from Chris Lewis (Feb. 15) praising Ben Hansen for introducing a bill to ban critical race theory and censorship clearly demonstrates that three concepts are foreign to the writer:
1) Critical race theory — Banning it in Nebraska public schools will have the same effect as banning Jewish Space Lasers in public schools; it’s simply not a thing, no matter how many times the lie is told.
2) The guarantee of Free Speech does not force third parties (Twitter, Facebook, etc.) to publish someone’s free expression, especially if it advocates insurrection. It keeps the government from restricting that right.
3) The reason Ben Hansen introduced the bill has nothing to do with education or thought leadership; it was solely to sound the MAGA dog whistle and foster a false controversy, thereby solidifying his support among radical conservatives and adding to the culture wars that are destroying common sense and civility, and dividing Americans. He wants it to divide Nebraskans, too.
John Wees, Omaha
OWH Public Pulse February 2022
Pulse writer expresses gratitude to people who helped him out in a moment of despair.
Pulse writers say they did not enjoy the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Pulse writer says dropping the mask mandates in school's may cause an "identity epidemic."
Pulse writer says legal means already exist to remove Nebraska officials who commit serious crimes from office.
Pulse writer says Nebraska's two major cities' water supplies are minimally impacted by the South Platte flows, so a canal is not necessary.
Pulse writer says electric cars are better for economic and environmental reasons.
The planned Mutual of Omaha tower and three-mile streetcar show vision on the part of our city leaders, pulse writer says.
One word of Nebraska's law on handicapped-accessible parking needs to be changed to strengthen enforcement, a Public Pulse writer says.
The Public Pulse: Russia-Ukraine conflict; Politicians or health professionals; Move library to Mutual site
Pulse writer says the deaths of the sons and daughters of our middle and lower classes are the unintended consequences of war.
A Pulse writer says Pillen's ads in bad taste.
If you can't pass a test to get into a teacher prep program, I'm not sure I'd want you teaching my children, a Pulse writer says.
The Public Pulse: Don't end basic skills tests; All-around All-American; Let Gretna retain chamiponship
To admit those into the teaching profession who fail basic knowledge tests, lowers the standards of our state's entire education program, Pulse writer says.
A Pulse writer says the Douglas County health director was within her legal authority to order a mask mandate.
Pulse writer says the planned Mutual of Omaha tower and streetcar system are just what the city needs right now.
Pulse writer says Pillen's ads show that he is ready to be Nebraska's next governor.
A Pulse writer wants the next governor to be a Republican with a little diplomatic leadership.
A Pulse writer is grateful to the Creighton Bluejays for hosting the Pink Out event every year.
A study by 3M shows N95 masks are very effective in removing particles of the size of the COVID-19 virus, a Pulse writer says.
Wearing a mask is not an attack on our public freedom, Pulse writer says.
The Public Pulse: Defining 'irreparable harm'; Cunningham Lake accessibility; Tax system needs overhaul
People need to think about the difference between inconvenience and irreparable harm, Pulse writer says.
The Public Pulse: Resist Russian offensive; Pillen ads give pause; Centrally located library is necessary
Russia is an autocratic power and Biden must act quickly to protect Eastern Europe, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says large corporations do not have enough regulation.
Pulse writers offer differing opinions on the Nebraska legislature's nonpartisan status.