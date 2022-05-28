The Public Pulse: No more thoughts and prayers, time for action

Gun violence

From 2009 until the summer of 2021, there were 274 mass shooting incidents in the United States, resulting in the death of 1,536 people and another 983 were wounded.

According to the CDC, (in 2020) no less than 124 people are killed every day (54% by suicide) by gun-related violence. How can Congress continue to turn a “blind eye” to this epidemic of gun violence in this country? How could any country politicize an issue such as preservation of public health? How many assault weapons were available when our founding fathers passed the Second Amendment in 1789? How can the relentless, money-hungry gun lobby be allowed to thwart efforts to mitigate gun violence when thousands of Americans are being murdered every year? Why aren’t prospective buyers of automatic assault weapons required to undergo background checks and/or mental health evaluation? Why aren’t more people receiving mental health screenings on a regular basis?

If Congress is unable to find common ground on an issue that’s as life-threatening as this, there’s little hope for America’s future.

Douglas Stream, Bellevue

Politics as usual

I am heartsick at the ongoing loss of children due to murder in a mass shooting in their school. Almost worse than the shooting is envisioning their fear in the last few moments of their life. Yet again, these children wanted their parents, who are now in agony over their death. Now politicians want to talk about mental health of children, which has been avoided for years. For the current generation, it is too late. The only way to stop the never-ending cycle of murders is to enact gun reform.

Polls repeatedly show that Americans want gun control. Politicians are elected to represent their constituents, not the NRA. The “right to bear arms” was never intended to deprive children of their lives. How many more children are going to die before meaningful reform is accomplished?

Mary Tracy, Omaha

Vote them out

This time, in the short term at least, there seems to be more outrage over the carnage at Robb Elementary School. More people are questioning a misguided interpretation of the Second Amendment that is making it so easy for the “angry, I don’t care” young men (median age 16) in the U.S. to commit these dastardly acts of violence. The news is replete with accounts stating that the majority of us want various means of gun control, including denying people under a certain age to own the M15 — which was designed for express purpose of killing the enemy.

We have a small number of people at both the national and state level who are blocking the legislation that could save some lives. There are enough of these elected leaders who are beholden to their wealthy contributors and who are holding us hostage to these policies. They refuse to deny the money. We have the vote! We can stop any person who refuses to protect us and our children from ever holding office again. We need to educate ourselves about who these people are and vote for someone else.

We have another alternative — term limits. Term limits would probably be even more effective for this issue and many others. We can’t let anyone tell us that we have to keep these people in office because of their experience. There are thousands of people who would be capable of doing the job. There is a move afoot to enact term limits on the national level just as we have done in Nebraska. Let’s get behind it. Vote for it to create an opportunity for us to vote for someone who will represent our best interest not the rich and powerful who are paying for the political ads.

Atley Wedemeyer, Omaha

Gasoline use

With gasoline prices so high, I sympathize with those whose commitments force them to frequently operate their vehicle and/or drive many miles each week. However, I have less sympathy for those who eschew an open dining room and choose instead to remain in a queue of vehicles to check out at take-out restaurants, those who could but do not participate in a carpool to/from work, and those who often drive well over the speed limit on freeways (which significantly reduces gas mileage).

Gary Welch, Bellevue

Disarm the population?

Before listening to any more political rantings such as from Lou Totilas (“Root cause,” May 24) talking about “... the goal of liberals is disarming the population ... can’t have total control and tyranny unless everyone is disarmed.” Can someone tell me rationally what the hell background checks have to do with disarming the population? Maybe not allowing 18-year-olds to purchase high-capacity, military-style weapons, such as the ones Texas governor signed into law several years ago, would be a first step. What in the world does a teenager need with a weapon such as that? Unbelievable.

Clark Squires, Omaha

A must read

Thanks so much for the column by Sandy Banks (Los Angeles Times) on the Buffalo shooting and the question she raised as to “Why they hate us so much?” (May 24) This is a must read article on so many levels. A must read.

Stephen P. Horn, Blair

Mass shootings

As we contemplate recent events, we cannot forget Nebraska’s own gun mass shooting history.

In 1992, an adult male brought a military assault rifle into UNL Ferguson Hall and attempted to massacre students. Fortunately, his gun jammed and he was arrested and determined to be not guilty by reason of insanity. He is currently under long-term supervised care for severe mental illness.

Nebraskan’s deadliest mass shooting occurred Dec. 5, 2007, at Von Maur, in Westroads Mall. My coworker’s wife and another coworker’s mother-in-law were among eight people that the 19-year-old shooter killed before committing suicide. The weapon used was a military assault rifle the shooter stole from a family acquaintance. He carried large capacity magazines of ammunition and carefully scouted the site before the shooting.

In 2011, a 17-year-old Millard South student entered his school and shot two staff — one fatally — before leaving and fatally shooting himself.

The dangerous combination of serious mental illness and easy access to weapons (especially military-grade ) has clearly created an imminent threat to schools and public sites in Nebraska and the rest of our country. Military grade weapons and protective armor, as well as unsecured household guns will continue to be a deadly threat to innocent citizens — including our children unless public pressure leads to the creation of a legislative system of significant safeguards.

Safeguards on gun access are present in all other western countries where school shootings have been almost completely eliminated. We must not continue to ignore the level of devastating trauma that unregulated guns continue to impose on our children and communities. Each of us has a responsibility. As Beto O’Rourke (Texas candidate for governor) pointed out to Texas officials during a recent press conference, “If we fail to act now, the next massacre is on us.”

Paul Feilmann, Omaha Nebraska Licensed Mental Health Therapist, retired

Biblical rights

Seems Americans who will not embrace the one, true living God of the Bible, will not likely either embrace their Constitutional inalienable God-given rights. Thanks and God bless.

Craig M. Barnhart, Gretna

Firearm ownership

With another senseless outrage, we again are searching for answers. While immediate solutions are not likely to be found, we as individuals can begin to make the difference. While the possession of firearms is and will be an ongoing debate, individuals can begin to make a difference. I suggest three initial steps that can be taken:

1. If you own a firearm, be certain to secure both the firearm and ammunition.

2. If you have a firearm you no longer want, ask the local authorities how to dispose of the firearm.

3. If you know of someone with a firearm who is not legally allowed to posses firearms, notify the authorities.

Firearm ownership has responsibilities that we all should realize and practice. We can begin to make a difference.

Brett Kettelhut M.D., Omaha

On script

Who’s writing this season’s script? Isn’t it a little “on the nose” to put in power the guy who made his name fattening pigs for the slaughter?

Tom May, Omaha

Protect kids, not guns

Only humans are capable of repeatedly letting their young get shot like fish in a barrel rather than admitting they’re wrong about a belief.

Dan Prescher, Omaha

Tragic shooting

Our society has rejected Biblical teaching and inundated our kids with violent music, movies and video games. Kids are growing up with basically no family support. There is so much depression among teens, it’s a veritable pandemic. Wake up, America. I am not opposed to reasonable gun control (waiting periods, restrictions on minors buying guns, etc.), I am just afraid it will not get to the root problem. Pray for the United States.

Lynne Fees, Bennington

Mass shootings

How effective is government at solving spiritual, cultural and family problems? The state is quite good at building infrastructure, schools, warships and in general screwing things up. But what is its record at putting America’s broken family and Christian culture back together again? Perhaps the ultimate solution to mass shootings — and most of our problems — is for we Americans to dedicate ourselves to our own spiritual and family renewal since laws cannot change what is in people’s hearts and minds.

Greg Weldon, Papillion

Rental assistance

I said it before and I’ll say it again: Our country needs price and rent controls now, like back in the 1970s. Oil companies are posting record profits daily, gasoline, food and rents are going up in double digits. What is our Congress doing about this? Nothing. In the meantime, people are losing their homes and apartments. So when you see people living on the streets and sleeping in their cars, you can thank Congress for doing nothing to stop this.

Peter I. Giglia, Omaha

Love one another

I’ll be 86 on May 28. I left Sought High School in 1955. With two of my friends, I joined the Air Force. After basic training, two of us went to Japan. I found the people to be very nice to us. As the good book says, “Love one another.” It works.

Now it looks like WWIII is about ready to start. It looks like Russia hasn’t learned to “love one another.”

If every country would do as the good book says, we would all get along. By now, we should know it pay to “love one another” and all be happy. Let’s all do what it tells us to do in the good book and we would all be happy.

Gerald Hansen, Omaha