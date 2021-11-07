The Public Pulse: No to a streetcar; Beef-sector legislation; 'Hamilton' lessons

Yes, move on

Truth 1: There’s no question in any objective person’s mind that the riot was dangerous and wrongheaded. Many people would have been killed had the riot been led by people with military training and a goal to throw the government into chaos. It was clear to me that it was led by a group of right-wing thugs who were are surprised as anyone that they were able to get as far as they got. The real lesson of the riot is that we need a high level of security at all times for our elected officials. The speaker of the House, the third in command of the country, could have easily been killed. Keep the security measures tight for the foreseeable future and move on.