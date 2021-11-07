The Public Pulse: No to a streetcar; Beef-sector legislation; 'Hamilton' lessons

No to a streetcar
For what must be the thousandth time, The World-Herald is affording another opportunity for the carpetbaggers pushing a streetcar from downtown to midtown. The only ones who will benefit from this boondoggle are a handful of merchants and the carpetbaggers themselves who are relentlessly whipping this dead horse. The trolley in Kansas City (which everyone hates other than the summer tourists who ride it) is cynically held up as a bonanza for commerce. When I am in Kansas City, I make a point of avoiding that stretch of road for fear of being caught in the traffic that is backed up behind it.
Digging up the old streetcar tracks along 10th Street and using them to send trollies from the ballpark to the zoo makes more sense. What is really needed in the Omaha area is an interstate circle moving off I-80 along a north-south route to I-29 to keep the trucks off the main interstate route particularly during rush hour. Another interstate exchange southwest of 370 is also desperately needed.
These projects should have been planned and built 20 years ago — just about the time the carpetbaggers started pushing the Streetcar named Desire (avarice and greed) in their endless contempt for the average Omaha voter.
John Brodston, Omaha
Beef-sector legislation
I am writing to all my fellow cattle producers and beef consumers. Are you feeling the pinch with increased expenses and getting basically the same price for your calves since 2016? Or if you have a load of cattle finished, you can’t get a buyer out to even look at them? Tired of watching the equity on your financial statement leave on the truck? Seen a crazy increase in the ribeyes or burger you buy in the grocery store?
This is not by accident, nor will things change unless you take action. There are two major bills being discussed right now in the Senate Agriculture Committee. One is the Rounds/Tester Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling (MCOOL) bill. This will bring back the label on the beef in the grocery store: “Born, raised and processed in the USA.”
The other is the Grassley/Tester 50/14 bill. This will make the packers buy 50% of their cattle through cash bidding and take the cattle to slaughter in 14 days. This will bring back price discovery in the market through actual cash bidding. The captive supply in the market today is causing the cash seller difficulties to sell their cattle unless taken to the auction.
Call Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse at (202) 224-3121 and tell them you want to see where your beef comes from in the store. Tell them you want fair competition in the marketplace on your cattle. We are “The Beef State,” and the producers of this state want it to continue.
Matthew Paulsen, Niobrara, Neb.
Contradiction
The heading on page 1 of the Nov. 3 newspaper said, “Leaders vow to protect forests.” Here in Omaha they are removing many trees surrounding Lake Zorinsky. I think we have a failure to communicate here.
Dan Boeckman, Omaha
Medicare help
In the Wednesday, Oct. 27 letter to the editor by Alice Klein on the difficulties of reviewing choices for Medicare 2022: She stated it was not easy to review or compare. The State of Nebraska, just like every state has a department that can help people. Nebraska’s program is under the Department of Insurance and is called SHIP (State Health Insurance Program). They have offices in many cities in the state, and you can call and make an in-person appointment or a telephone appointment.
Per the Lincoln Journal article, SHIP operates two call centers in the fall. You can call 1-800-234-7119. I recently turned 65 and attended two of their presentations to learn about Medicare and their language. They are a very valuable resource. Also, many senior resident facilities usually have a resident than can assist others. This agency is manned by many volunteers and is willing to assist people in helping research and to understand this strange language.
Tim Henkel, Lincoln
Yes, move on
I have to heartily disagree with Leonard Pitts’ recent essay concerning the Jan. 6 insurrection. He disagrees with Condoleezza Rice’s statement that it is time to move on. Some inconvenient truths:
Truth 1: There’s no question in any objective person’s mind that the riot was dangerous and wrongheaded. Many people would have been killed had the riot been led by people with military training and a goal to throw the government into chaos. It was clear to me that it was led by a group of right-wing thugs who were are surprised as anyone that they were able to get as far as they got. The real lesson of the riot is that we need a high level of security at all times for our elected officials. The speaker of the House, the third in command of the country, could have easily been killed. Keep the security measures tight for the foreseeable future and move on.
Truth 2: The left had their chances to go after Mr. Trump but it didn’t work out for them. His team is too good at straddling the thin line between what’s legal and illegal. Picking at the old wounds won’t make it get better. Move on.