The Public Pulse: No to county juvenile detention center; GOP is unhinged

These members are not interested in governing, but are continuing to support the “big lie” for their own political gain. Recall that the 2020 Trump campaign had no platform. Why? It is because they don’t care about ideology. They care only about keeping power through slavishly worshiping a liar who thinks he should be king despite voting results and 60 thrown out court cases.

Ms. Cheney’s record is more in line with conservative principles than the House member who has taken her place, Elise Stefanik. The only reason Stefanik got this job is that she is willing to go along with Trump’s lies.

What does all this mean? It means that the Republican leadership is unwilling to speak truth, is unwilling to democratically tolerate differences in the party, is unwilling to subscribe to the rule of law. This is extremely dangerous for our democracy!

Charlotte Shields, Papillion

They’ll believe anything

OK, Republicans. You’re ignoring the Constitution. I respect Liz Cheney. This a country where we value free speech. You are Donald Trump puppets who believed everything he said.

Kathryn Major, Lincoln

The need for ID