The Public Pulse: No to expanded gambling; Differing views on Trump; Husker mania

Say no to expanded gambling
Pro-gambling interests keep coming back as they have for the past two decades, as they have the money to push it. In the latest signature signing petition, they have spent over $2 million.
Supposedly, the latest signature signing petition was to put slot machines in the horse racing tracks. In actuality, the ballot measure, if passed, would eventually allow for casino slot-type gambling at other outlets such as casinos on Indian lands, etc.
The opposition still has a chance to defeat the measure in the resulting upcoming election as they did in 2004 and 2006 regarding expanding gambling when they made the public aware of the full cost of casino -type gambling. Hopefully, it will be put to final rest. CasiNO.
Dale Monsell, Omaha
We should be ashamed
I feel ashamed, ashamed for all Nebraskans regardless of their political persuasion. There is the utterly ridiculous situation in the Democratic Party in its nomination for the Senate of its present candidate. It is fine for us to offer a doughnut baker for high office but not one with this doughnut baker’s reputation.
Republicans should be just as ashamed. Sen. Sasse is likely to win re-election simply because his party greatly outnumbers his opposition. His recent piece in the Wall Street Journal should make everyone ashamed. I respect Republicans, even when we disagree. But to seriously suggest we revoke the 17th Amendment and revert to having senators selected by the legislatures tosses out one of our most basic freedoms.
Years ago I served in the Nebraska Legislature, and then, and I think even today, Sen. Sasse would never get chosen for high office. The combined wisdom within the Unicameral would see right through him.
There are others who should be running this year: John McCollister, Republican; Steve Lathrop, Democrat; Brad Ashford, who has been both; Jane Kleeb, Democrat; Jean Stothert, Republican. Any of them would make Nebraska proud. Sen. Sasse is a disgrace. He jabs the president but votes with him 95% of the time.
I’m a Democrat, been in politics a long time, since 1961, and served in office six years. I was nominated for Congress three times, in 1966, 1980 and 1982. I’ve never been so ashamed.
Richard Fellman, Omaha
McConnell’s hypocrisy
Prior to the presidential election of 2016 the death of conservative legal giant Justice Antonin Scalia left a space on the Supreme Court. The process to replace an opening on the court is relatively straightforward. The sitting president nominates a qualified candidate, and the Senate votes to confirm with a simple majority.
Then President Barack Obama nominated a very qualified moderate candidate, Merrick Garland. Just hours after Scalia’s death on Feb. 23, 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, announced that he would block that nomination. “This nomination will be determined by whoever wins the presidency in the polls.” It was an unprecedented decision, and when Merrick Garland did not even get an interview with the Senate Judicial Committee a political battle was sparked.
Four years have passed, and the tables are turned. Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday, aged 87, leaving a space on the Supreme Court to be filled. Her death comes much closer to the election, just six weeks away. The Mitch McConnell- controlled Senate has now decided to exercise the power to immediately confirm a justice nominated by the current president, Donald Trump. To do so directly contradicts their 2016 position and exhibits their hypocrisy!
Robert Chambers, Shenandoah, Iowa
The people did vote
Chuck Schumer and the Democrats are crying, “Let the people vote.”
Uh, Chuck, the people already voted. They voted for Trump to be president and they voted the Republicans to have a majority in the Senate.
Wonder how much God had to do with that!
Bob Riedel, Papillion
Unfair attacks on the president
I cannot believe what is happening to my country. The Trump haters want to blame him for everything. It is the left who is causing all the trouble and the media goes along with them. This is America, and we can vote for whoever we want to, but people are losing their jobs, being run out of restaurants, being told by a U.S. senator to confront people in store lines if they’re Trump supporters. Being beat up if they wear a hat somebody doesn’t like.
Your printing letters in the Pulse from people about the suckers and losers without finding out if it’s true or not. Many people who were there said it’s not true, and then I read that it was two years ago. I thought it just happened recently. If he said it two years ago, then the media would have destroyed him. It came out now two months before election.
People are not stupid. We know what they are doing. They will do any dirty trick they can to get rid of him, and I hope it doesn’t work.
Virginia Barnes, Omaha
A morally deficient president
How many more lies, (the New York Times says it’s 20,000 and counting),coverups and deceit will it take to convince the Party of Trump to say enough to this criminal? He no longer represents the historic Republican Party, just himself and his close friends.
Otherwise, why pass a tax cut that only his friends in the top 1% benefited from, with 90% of the relief? And left all the rest of us with an expanded deficit? Why worry about the cuts to health, housing, education, agriculture and the EPA?
Why worry about the 200,000 coronavirus deaths that was warned about in January? Was it because these were the people Jared Kushner identified as weak, unclean and not from Republican cities? Why worry about a stock market whose corporations are making billions of dollars, but the majority of workers don’t own stock nor make a living wage? Why worry about Trump’s mockery of special needs people, Gold Star families and those losers and sucker veterans? Why worry about the liars and cheats he surrounds himself with, as 14 members of his Cabinet and inner circle have been indicted? Is it because so many former generals and chiefs of staff think he is dangerous to the welfare of the American people?
Without a doubt, the Republicans have lost their soul to a soulless man. Ask yourself if anyone of our four previous presidents had done what Trump is doing, would people vote to re-elect them again? The answer is no. So, thank you, George Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama for loving our country over party, for loving the American people over yourself. And for being exemplary to all Americans!
Barb Wagner, Omaha
Husker mania and common sense
As a diehard Kansas State fan who has spent most of my life living in Omaha, I am used to rolling my eyes at The World-Herald’s breathless coverage of Husker football. It was clear that the World-Herald’s sports team was not happy when the Big Ten announced that the season would be postponed. This decision would gut small businesses that rely on Husker football to make ends meet and, furthermore, not playing would wreak irreparable harm to the players, who might miss out on opportunities to impress pro scouts or simply play the sport they love.
I don’t know if anyone was denying these facts. Yet the World-Herald’s coverage of this story has continued under the presupposition that anyone questioning whether or not a school activity should resume play during a worldwide pandemic just “doesn’t get it.”
And maybe I don’t! I will admit that I don’t get why there has been little questioning of whether or not it is a good idea for a state’s economy to be propped up by the unpaid labor of so-called “student-athletes”; whether it is right for a school — an educational institution — to play big-budget football; whether it is safe to play football at all, even during non-pandemic years; and lastly, whether it is humane to implement a daily COVID testing regimen for Big Ten football players while GTAs, professors, lecturers, staff members and “regular” students are unable to access tests on such a regular basis.
I understand the allure of college football, and the feeling of community it brings to this state. I would like, however, for The World-Herald to recognize that not everyone in this state lives and dies based on the success of a team of 18-22 year olds, nor find it so infuriating that an academic institution would put a student activity on hold to protect the health of their students. Some of us, frankly, just see the decision as representative of another important aspect of Nebraska culture: common sense.
Pete Fey, Omaha
Exhibit salutes legacy of ‘Dr. Susan’
I am writing to commend The OWH and reporter Paul Hammel for the excellent article about the Dr. Susan LaFlesche Picotte Memorial Hospital (“Renovations begin on hospital founded 107 years ago by ‘Dr. Susan,’” Sept. 17 article). This historic site is an important addition to understanding the diverse lives that shaped our history.
The John G. Neihardt State Historic Site in Bancroft (just 20 minutes from Dr. Susan’s hospital), currently has an exhibit on Dr. Susan, featuring many of her textbooks, medical supplies, articles and other important items. This collection will be returned to the Picotte Hospital when renovations are complete. Until then, however, these remarkable treasures are on display for everyone to see and appreciate. Admission is free.
Marianne Reynolds, Bancroft, Neb.
director, Neihardt State Historic Site
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!