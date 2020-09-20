The Public Pulse: No to expanded gambling; Differing views on Trump; Husker mania

Your printing letters in the Pulse from people about the suckers and losers without finding out if it’s true or not. Many people who were there said it’s not true, and then I read that it was two years ago. I thought it just happened recently. If he said it two years ago, then the media would have destroyed him. It came out now two months before election.

People are not stupid. We know what they are doing. They will do any dirty trick they can to get rid of him, and I hope it doesn’t work.

Virginia Barnes, Omaha

A morally deficient president

How many more lies, (the New York Times says it’s 20,000 and counting),coverups and deceit will it take to convince the Party of Trump to say enough to this criminal? He no longer represents the historic Republican Party, just himself and his close friends.

Otherwise, why pass a tax cut that only his friends in the top 1% benefited from, with 90% of the relief? And left all the rest of us with an expanded deficit? Why worry about the cuts to health, housing, education, agriculture and the EPA?