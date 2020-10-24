The Public Pulse: No to expanded gambling; Elect Tim Royers; Abortion's terrible cost

Dangers of expanded gambling
America’s gambling capital, Nevada, is a state with one of the highest violent crime rates in our country, which is nearly twice the national average. Nevada’s suicide rate also is well above the national average. Former Nevada U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, who also served as the chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission, told U.S. News and World Report, “Any state trying to follow Nevada’s lead will find that the social costs far outweigh any economic benefits.”
Oppose expanded gambling in our state with votes against Measures 429, 430 and 431 to help prevent our state from seeing numerous casinos built and have some consider our state as “Nebvada” or “Nevbraska.”
Rod Krogh, Lincoln
Oct. 28 is deadline for election letters
Editor’s note: The last day to submit election-related letters to the Public Pulse is Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Royers is best for Legislature
I have worked with Tim Royers, candidate for LD 31 Unicameral. Tim will be a dedicated state senator for all of the residents of LD31. He is thoughtful, analytical and a good listener. Voters of LD 31 should send him to Lincoln.
Lynne Elwood, Omaha
Abortion’s terrible cost
In response to Mr. Friedman’s Oct. 20 Midlands Voices column regarding abortion, as a Catholic I do believe abortion is a sin. The 10 Commandments were handed to Moses, a Jew, and both Judaism and Christian faiths are based on these 10 Commandments. Killing the unborn is a clear violation of these commandments. I understand that pregnancies do create at least a nine-month inconvenience, but there are number of organizations and groups willing to help. There are also people waiting in line to adopt these babies.
Finally he mentions people on death row. I accept this may also be a sin and we should not impose the death penalty or, if we do, in only extreme circumstances. It is, however, disingenuous of him to claim that abortion and death penalty cases are the same. Just simply compare the numbers of innocent unborn that are put to death compared to the number of death row deaths annually!
Randy Lenhoff, Omaha
Trump and COVID-19
Let’s keep this simple. The economy cannot be fixed until the COVID-19 pandemic is under control. Trump has had eight months to control the pandemic. He has failed. It appears to be getting worse.
We need to elect someone else. Trump is not the guy!
Thomas Stauch, Omaha
Pro-life is a worthy cause
Herb Friedman’s Oct. 20 Midlands Voices essay was disappointing. He stated that the fight over abortion is about “a woman’s right to have an abortion” and that “those who are “anti-choice” are driven by strong even fiery, religious beliefs and want to force their own views on to others, as if the Free Exercise Clause applies only to them.” The implication is obviously that pro-life adherents are antisocial, antagonistic bullies. This is far from true.
First, pro-life individuals are not “anti-choice” individuals. The latter terminology automatically intimates that pro-lifers are un-American at the least, even selfish and dictatorial. Not true.
For a little context, I remember that before Roe v. Wade the primary reason for abortion was to prevent “back-alley, bloody coat hanger abortions” that resulted in severe trauma and/or death. However, there didn’t seem to be thousands of those tragedies documented, but the image was powerful and got everyone’s attention. Therefore, the life of the mother was considered priority number one. Not many people had a problem with that. Since the Roe v. Wade decision, abortion on demand became unquestionably normal and acceptable, except of course by the pro-life movement, which has steadily fought for a different right, the right to life. The life of the baby is still deemed to be sacrosanct. In spite of multiple methods of birth control available to most women, abortion has claimed the lives of about 60 million unborn babies!
Second, since the introduction of the sonogram for pregnant women, who get to see the life of their unborn, amazingly over 75% of them who have that sonogram opt to carry their babies to term. Adoption services are also available if necessary for women choosing to have their babies.
Roger Aveyard, Beatrice, Neb.
Restore key values
Veterans, soldiers, military families, first responders seem to be the only ones who know freedom isn’t free! The rest of society benefits from the high cost paid forward for the rest of us. America used to believe, “Government renders best for all when it is led of the people, by the people, for the good of all people.”
Unfortunately, we are better able to articulate our beliefs than live them. How sad! Deep down inside we know right from wrong. Lift the blinders; remove the earplugs! Our nation is riddled with strife, focused on greed, proponents of chaos and anarchy. We appear drunk on self-ambition and blind to truth. Political correctness breeds death to freedom of speech, and fashions being controlled by ideologies and human doctrines are at war with truth.
I am guilty. I was part of the silent majority. No more! Why? Embracing the American Dream, I became too busy making my dream happen and lost sight of the dream of others. What happened under my irresponsible watch? Value of human life dissipated, the innocent unborn lost the right to live, racism quenched souls, injustice thrived, atheism rose like cream on milk, compromise ruled the day, and wisdom and truth drowned in the sea of silence. Education lost focus, money and materialism replaced God. I watched as identity became relegated to sexual preference. Mercy and grace lost meaning and standing in the human heart. Good was renamed evil, and evil was misnamed good. Passion gave way to pleasure at the cost of human rights. This nation’s values twisted with time. Please answer the dying prayer of Jesus, God, “Father, forgive them, they don’t know what they do.”
Valera L. Heydenberk, Bellevue
