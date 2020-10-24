The Public Pulse: No to expanded gambling; Elect Tim Royers; Abortion's terrible cost

Second, since the introduction of the sonogram for pregnant women, who get to see the life of their unborn, amazingly over 75% of them who have that sonogram opt to carry their babies to term. Adoption services are also available if necessary for women choosing to have their babies.

Roger Aveyard, Beatrice, Neb.

Restore key values

Veterans, soldiers, military families, first responders seem to be the only ones who know freedom isn’t free! The rest of society benefits from the high cost paid forward for the rest of us. America used to believe, “Government renders best for all when it is led of the people, by the people, for the good of all people.”

Unfortunately, we are better able to articulate our beliefs than live them. How sad! Deep down inside we know right from wrong. Lift the blinders; remove the earplugs! Our nation is riddled with strife, focused on greed, proponents of chaos and anarchy. We appear drunk on self-ambition and blind to truth. Political correctness breeds death to freedom of speech, and fashions being controlled by ideologies and human doctrines are at war with truth.