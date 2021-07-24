The Public Pulse: No to open borders; How our money system works

Congress must act

Recently a federal judge in Texas ruled that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), an Obama era program, is unconstitutional. The ruling blocks eligible first-time applicants from becoming part of the program. As a first-time applicant who got approved just days before the right-wing judge’s ruling, I should consider myself lucky. However, so many others are not as fortunate.

Now more than ever, Congress, particularly the Senate, and the president must act quickly to keep on their promise on providing a pathway towards citizenship. A majority of Americans support giving DACA, TPS and the 11 million undocumented immigrants an opportunity to “do it the right way.” As conservatives always like to put it, I’ve done it “doing it the right way.” only to face uncertainty for my future. How long, may I ask? How long until we are no longer have to worry that we won’t be deported by the slamming of gavel by a random judge or the inaction of Congress that offers public support by some but made little progress to show for it?