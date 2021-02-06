The Public Pulse: No unity under Biden; Troubling legislation; Liberal hypocrisy

Unity? Not likely

Political fairness

I call to your attention Legislative Bill 76 in that it violates the constitutional right of “one person, one vote.” Twice in the 50 years I have lived and voted in Nebraska, my vote counted: in 2008 and again in 2020. I know this concept of “one person, one vote” is an irritant to many Republicans in the state, particularly when it results in gaining an electoral vote in CD2 for the Democratic candidate. Since its passage in 1991, this fair approach to voting in Nebraska has been repeatedly attacked. By now, I would imagine that at least 15-plus times, a bill similar to Ms. Slama’s has been introduced. Please note, our split electoral vote does give Nebraska national recognition! (This was a favorite attack by John Murante when he was in the Unicameral. This is the first time since he was elected as Nebraska treasurer that it has appeared again, coincidental with the Biden win in CD2.)