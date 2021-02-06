The Public Pulse: No unity under Biden; Troubling legislation; Liberal hypocrisy

Unity? Not likely
President Biden’s calling for unity reminds me of Dr. Kevorkian’s plan on health care.
Craig Jorgensen, Niobrara, Neb.
Political fairness
I call to your attention Legislative Bill 76 in that it violates the constitutional right of “one person, one vote.” Twice in the 50 years I have lived and voted in Nebraska, my vote counted: in 2008 and again in 2020. I know this concept of “one person, one vote” is an irritant to many Republicans in the state, particularly when it results in gaining an electoral vote in CD2 for the Democratic candidate. Since its passage in 1991, this fair approach to voting in Nebraska has been repeatedly attacked. By now, I would imagine that at least 15-plus times, a bill similar to Ms. Slama’s has been introduced. Please note, our split electoral vote does give Nebraska national recognition! (This was a favorite attack by John Murante when he was in the Unicameral. This is the first time since he was elected as Nebraska treasurer that it has appeared again, coincidental with the Biden win in CD2.)
Having contributed heavily to her election, I imagine Ms. Slama felt obligated to do the governor’s bidding in this regard.
In past years I have testified against this type bill; due to COVID, I need to rely on you to represent my vote should this come out of committee. Senators, please vote no on LB76. As I have mentioned in the past, one of these years the shoe will be on the other foot, so to speak. Surely you would not want to see the Unicameral do a flip-flop. This is about fairness, not politics per se.
Peg O’Dea Lippert, Papillion
Liberal hypocrisy
After the demonstration that turned into a massive riot in Washington D.C., House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the liberals in Congress are demanding more money for their police force to protect lawmakers like themselves. But when the demonstrations in many U.S. cities turned into terrible riots, many of these same liberals were calling to defund the police forces. In my humble opinion this is a double standard. If Congress gets more money for their police force, I believe that Omaha and many many cities around the country should get more money for our police forces.
Douglas Arthur, Omaha
Should be removed
After what amounted to a half-hearted “apology,” for attending the insurrection in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, I wonder why Catholic Priest Fulton remains in any leadership role in Nebraska or elsewhere. I don’t care that he attended the rally; I don’t care that he purportedly believes he performed an exorcism; I don’t care that he maintains he knew nothing of violence at the Capital until returning to his hotel room.
What I do find particularly objectionable is that in word and deed, he continues to lead several parishes where he is free to propagate his own twisted version of a narrative that is clearly false. Anyone who would subscribe to the notion that the presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump just as surely supports his agenda, which is divisive, immoral, and unethical. Hopefully the Archbishop will make the right call and remove Fr. Fulton from his current or any future leadership role.
Sue Knott, Springfield, Neb.
Priest is wrong
There have been many comments regarding Father Fulton’s actions and participation in the Capitol protests and insurrection. A priest, above all else, should represent Jesus Christ. People died. The Capitol police officer that was murdered by this violent, incited crowd supported and voted for Trump. He was viciously beaten with fire extinguisher, according to his father, and left brain dead. Blue lives matter?
This priest was there because he believed the lies and conspiracy theories about a “fraudulent” election continuously spewed by Trump and his attorneys and further trumpeted by Cruz, Hawley and others. The Catholic Church admonished him, but he continues to receive praise from some in his community. Those folks also believe his actions were warranted. They were not. I’m not sure when people will wake up from the trance that Trump has had on them for the last several years.
A Catholic priest, dressed in clerical garb, represents the Prince of Peace at a violent rally? He had every right to be there? Per usual, we offer excuses for the perpetrators and protect the institution, in this case Catholic Church. Five people lost their lives on Jan. 6. If there is to be an exorcism, the priest should start with himself.
Susan Johannes, Elkhorn
Ricketts appointments
Of the people, by the people, for the people — but apparently, Gov. Rickett’s concept of the people is limited: just white males, as evidenced by his pending appointments to the Nebraska Environmental Trust Board. His concept of the State of Nebraska seems restricted, too. His appointments have stripped the NET Board of anyone living in the western two-thirds of the state.
Finally, the governor’s appointments reflect a strange perspective of environmental policy. Two egregious examples are opposition to conservation easements by at least some members being reappointed to the NET Board and a willingness of his appointments to ignore state statute and board policy to dole out funds for politically well-connected projects that scored low in the board’s ranking in overall benefit to the state.
Nebraska needs and deserves better representation on the Nebraska Environmental Trust Board.
Steven Schafer, Lincoln