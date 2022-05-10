The Public Pulse: No way on two way; Birth control over abortion; Rush to war

All-day two-way

I read the reasons being given for making Farnam Street two-way, all-day long, one of which was that 58% of crashes (48% of fatality and injury crashes) took place during one-way operations. That, to my mind, is the interesting revelation. The vital one that isn’t mentioned, however, is what percentage of daily traffic on Farnam Street takes place during the hours of one-way operation.

Having lived on Farnam Street for 22 years and having driven it during both one-way and two-, I would guess that the one-way hours handle 70% to 80% of the total daily vehicular movement. If that’s the case, then the two percentages I cited above indicate that the street is actually safer during one-way traffic than two-.

If some city department has broken down the actual percentages of traffic that move during one- and two-way hours, I, for one, would be very interested to see them because if they approach those that I’ve estimated, then spending $1 to $3 million to make Farnam Street less safe really doesn’t seem like such a wonderful idea to me.

Jim Olson, Omaha

Prioritize birth control

I am puzzled. There is all this discussion about abortion and no mention of birth control. It is easily obtained and affordable. It seems to me this could greatly reduce the need for abortions. It should be a priority for Planned Parenthood. “Planned” means thinking ahead.

Sylvia Jenkins, Omaha

Take another look

The rush to war over Ukraine and the one-sided coverage in the media, has been quite astounding to this reader. First and foremost, war is terribly destructive and represents a failure at the diplomatic level.

Always the goal should be to prevent war, and this appears to have been forgotten or ignored by the U.S. and NATO. Numerous U.S. diplomats have warned NATO membership for Ukraine was a “red line” for Russia. President Putin warned of this as early as 2008; President Biden dismissed these concerns as “Putin’s talking points” and refused to take them seriously.

Obvious meddling in Ukraine’s internal affairs by the U.S. in 2014, was another provocative failure and resulted in Putin seizing Crimea and the Donbas region. The ensuing eight years of skirmishes and the lack of implementation of the Minsk Agreements (which were to discuss some sort of autonomy for the Donbas) represents yet another failure by the US and NATO.

President Biden has made things worse by openly calling for Putin’s ouster (a diplomatic faux pas if there ever were one), and calling for Russia to be “weakened.” This, of course, will cause Russia to further entrench its position.

Furthermore, the longer the war grinds on, the higher will be inflation, gas prices, food prices. The effects, as always, will fall the hardest on the poor, both in our country and throughout the world.

What is urgently needed is not more weapons, but a ceasefire and negotiations.

Stuart Williams, Omaha

Expand our roads

In the past two years, we have seen the addition of at least eight new schools in northwest Omaha. This includes the new OPS high school that will open next fall, the new Elkhorn high school and five new middle and grade schools.

I am wondering what the city and county plans are to accommodate the additional traffic? The current design of two-lane roads, four-way stop signs and no turning lanes is woefully inadequate for the growth of traffic in the area especially from 156th to 168th, Ida and State streets and surrounding neighborhoods.

Is there a plan with a timeline to begin expanding our roads?

Jill Powers, Bennington

Keep abortion legal

Shocked at the leaked Alito draft of Roe v. Wade, a loud cry even the Supreme Court has a price. Shame on those who had a hand in this! When more than 50% of the American public want the decision to be between a woman, her doctor and God. Who is the high court listening to? Come on now! Do they really believe that it will prevent abortions? Nope, just safe ones. Sarah Weddington is rolling in her grave.

RJ Bray, Lincoln

‘No’ to streetcar

Alan Rust, in his (April 30) Pulse letter supporting the proposed streetcar, makes a valid point when considering the proposal. Even though a street improvement in one part of the city does not directly benefit someone who lives in a different part of the city, it’s still a benefit to the city.

However, when it comes to the streetcar, I still cannot see the net benefit steel wheels on rails provide over what a bus can already provide. Do the studies that the mayor and other supporters cite logically rule a well-run bus route yielding the same economic benefit? A bus can run just as frequently, if not more, as a streetcar. A bus can be equipped to override traffic lights. A Farnam bus route won’t cost $300 million.

Andrew Best, Omaha

Common ground

To help us find common ground on abortion and other issues of human life, it is time for a Constitutional amendment defining a living person.

Ross Snyder, Omaha

Top of the list

In response to Ronald Rogers’ projection regarding vehicle engineers designing a vehicle with a solar collector in the roof, see Fisker motors (“EV predictions,” April 27).

It is a California-based car company which has models with a full-length solar roof currently in production. This feature is projected to add 1,500 to 2,000 emission-free miles per year adding to a battery range between 250 to 350 miles, depending on chosen model. This is in addition to other earth-saving innovations within the vehicles.

This is at the top of my list in a decision regarding an EV.

Jerry Johnson, Omaha

Act of kindness

A big thank you to the kind soul who paid the bill for our meals at Fernando’s on Pacific street last month. After a hard week of working to get a house ready to put on the market, we were excited for a relaxing dinner together, and even more excited when our waitress told us that someone had picked up our tab. Many blessings to this anonymous angel for making our week with your act of kindness. We are grateful and hope to pay it forward some day.

Rich & Kim Yost, Bellevue