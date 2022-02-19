The Public Pulse: Nonpartisan legislature; Stothert walks the walk; Prayer is temporary bandage

Nonpartisan legislature

I was disappointed but not surprised that Sen. Julie Slama’s proposal to drop the nonpartisan label from the Nebraska Legislature was not warmly received. The Legislature can call itself non-partisan but that doesn’t make it so. With few exceptions, Democrats do what Democrats do and Republicans do what Republicans do. Keeping party affiliation information from the voters only makes it more difficult for them to know which candidates are most likely to share the same values. The state’s senators must believe that if they call themselves non-partisan, that somehow lifts them above the fray of party politics. I am reasonably certain that the leaders of our state’s political parties know where each senator stands and bring pressure to bear when necessary. Let the voters decide whether we want our senators to own their party affiliation or continue the charade of non-partisanship.

Gary Fitch, Omaha

Not a sport

I love the nonpartisan feature of Nebraska politics. It is in line with my ideal of Nebraska as a state with citizens who like to think for themselves.

Those who want to take that away from us, such as Sen. Julie Slama, only want to divide us more deeply into left and right. You cannot remove the middle from a boat and expect it to stay afloat.

Politicians like Slama may think politics is a two-team sport, but they would serve us better by loosening the reins on their power trips and recognizing that their constituents are citizens with a complex intertwining of thoughts and beliefs.

Slama and her hyper-partisan ilk are obviously threatened by the vast majority of Nebraskans who want to decide individual issues separate from partisan politics. Her proposed amendment is an insult to thinking Nebraskans.

Michael Daugherty, Omaha

Thoughts on Stothert

In response to his Kevin Penrod’s letter (“Visionary Mayor,” Feb.9), it appears that his compliment of Mayor Stothert’s latest achievement sounds “tongue in cheek” at best. His quote, ”zero to hero” in my opinion, is no more than an insult. It seems Mr. Penrod fails to recall what Jean Stothert inherited after being sworn into office: an “agenda of incompetency” left by previous administrations; city contract disputes; pension fund deficits; over-budgeted departments; out of control spending; the loss of a Triple-A bond rating; and fiscal budgets bandaged with property tax increases. In her terms as Omaha’s CEO, these and other issues have been met head on. Either solutions have been reached or alternatives have been made available to Omaha taxpayers. A transparent City Hall and a safe community for all citizens continues to be priority. With so much yet to do, and Stothert will be the first to say so, the City of Omaha stands on a solid foundation. Books are balanced without tax increases, police and fire departments are fully staffed and equipped, the “business as usual” politics is no longer apparent, and the word “no” has resonated loud and clear. In spite of many critics, Mayor Stothert has “walked the walk.” It will be a sad day when she steps down. May the good Lord bless the mayor and her family.

Charlie Aliano, Omaha

Love and prayer

With respect to Mr. Phillip H. Fisher’s letter (“Look to God,” Jan 22), I submit love is not the best thing you can give another. In fact, it’s an impossible task to love everyone except with pious lip service. Even the Ten Commandments do not speak about love, but rather demand respect. Respect is what is within everyone’s reach, God fearing or not. Lack of respect, not lack of love, is what’s currently dividing this country.

Prayer? After every tragedy there is a prayer vigil. But when the prayerful demand changes to prevent another such occurrence, they are pushed back on their knees and told, “Now is not the time to address the cause of your calamity. Later would be better.” Later, the heat of righteous indignation burns cold and the prayerful have moved on — until the next time. Prayer may feel good, but it is little more than a temporary bandage that neither fixes nor deters calamitous events.

Larry Leeds, Omaha

Gubernatorial ads

In a political advertisement in Nebraska, the individual running for the office for governor of the state of Nebraska speaks negatively about the president of the United States, and the director of NIAID — who is also the chief medical advisor to the President. This individual then loads a shell into the chamber of the firearm he is holding. This individual needs to read the book, and also watch the film, “Seven Days In May!”

David Mahoney, Bellevue

Draw the line

My nomination for a prominent seat in the twisted logic hall of fame goes to the Republican National Committee, which on Feb. 4, declared in a resolution that the Jan. 6, 2021, investigation committee was engaged in “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”

The Republicans did not name the “ordinary citizens,” so they walked back this statement, asserting that this language was never meant to apply to the rioters who trashed the Capitol, including defecating and urinating in the rotunda. Well, if the words did not apply to them, whom? If not the Capitol, where?

So where do we draw the line regarding constitutionally protected free speech? How many people who accept the trashing of the Capitol as free speech would applaud active efforts to spread discussion of critical race theory. How many of them would heartedly oppose the banning of books with which they disagree?

The exercise of one freedom logically requires extension of the same privilege to everyone else.

Bruce E. Johansen, Omaha

COVID case

I am a 71-year-old with atrial fibrillation, emphysema, diabetes and a couple of other things.

As a veteran, the VA took great care of me with two COVID shots, a booster, and a flu shot. I stay home always, and my wife, who always wears her mask, has to go out to work and shop. She, too, has all shots. We took in-home tests for COVID and were positive. We are wrapping up a stint of what I thought was a not too hard cold, but was apparently COVID.

Maybe all the prevention softened the inevitable.

Burton Venema, Lincoln

Tax relief

Once again our Nebraska Legislature attempted to pass legislation that would provide some type of property tax relief (LB986) and once again it fell short. Briefly, the bill capped property tax collection increases at 2.5% or at an inflation index as measured by CPI, whichever was the highest. We heard the same song and dance we’ve heard so many times in the past, and again we see the same actors, Sens. Hunt, Morfeld, and Cavanaugh and others complain it will do immeasurable harm to our children. Senator Hunt claimed the bill only benefits the rich and wealthy (please define rich and wealthy), Sen. Morfeld claimed if the constituents of a particular school district are unhappy with how money is spent, they can vote the school board members out of office. Ridiculous, simply words of convenience. I haven’t seen a ballot yet that described how a school board candidate wanted to spend money. A much better idea is look at your own state senator and see how they voted over the last several years on property tax relief. Everyone talks a good game but that’s all they do. At the end of the day, this legislature cannot pass any type of property tax relief worth talking about. If your senator has consistently voted against any type of resolve for property tax relief, throw them out of office. A better solution is a petition drive letting the citizens of Nebraska resolve these issues at the ballot box. Senator Groene said passing some type of property tax relief bill shouldn’t be that difficult. Put a 2.5% cap on property tax collections and you’re done. A special call out to Sens. Briese, Linehan and many others for their continued efforts to provide some type of tax relief.

Rich Wurdeman, Bennington, Neb.

Political preference

The political ads message of two governor candidates leave me wondering: Herbster seems to want Nebraska to have some really hard times to make us stronger. Pillen, with his shotgun, appears to be ready for a vigilante mission. Is that the message? I prefer good times and no gun violence.

Larry Johnson, Omaha