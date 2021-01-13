The Public Pulse: Not ashamed to have voted for Trump; Impeach now

Not ashamed

While the Capitol assault was awful and Trump’s dislikeable qualities are too many to list here, the November election gave us the choice between a president who had accomplished many great things including strong economic growth, record setting employment, low energy prices, tax cuts, reduced regulation, border protection and Mideast peace, to name a few. He did it all despite the circus antics of the left and merciless persecution from the media. If he wasn’t such a jerk, he would have been easily re-elected based on his accomplishments.

Biden? He was the Democratic candidate only because his party feared the rise of Bernie Sanders. He had a difficult time elucidating a coherent thought, ran his campaign from his basement, and was coddled and protected by the media. For his running mate, a person likely to finish his term due to his clear infirmity, he chose one of the most liberal voters in the Senate who had only months before labeled him a racist and was so disliked by the Democrats that she dropped out of the race before the Iowa caucus. He picked her not for her qualifications, of which there are none discernable, but because she was a woman of color. Most importantly, in his 47 years in government, he had accomplished nothing other to enrich his children by letting then trade on his name with our nation’s adversaries.