The Public Pulse: Not ashamed to have voted for Trump; Impeach now

Not ashamed
Dennis Mullin of Papillion thinks 74 million people should feel “embarrassed and ashamed” for voting for Trump in 2020. I voted for Trump, and I am neither.
While the Capitol assault was awful and Trump’s dislikeable qualities are too many to list here, the November election gave us the choice between a president who had accomplished many great things including strong economic growth, record setting employment, low energy prices, tax cuts, reduced regulation, border protection and Mideast peace, to name a few. He did it all despite the circus antics of the left and merciless persecution from the media. If he wasn’t such a jerk, he would have been easily re-elected based on his accomplishments.
Biden? He was the Democratic candidate only because his party feared the rise of Bernie Sanders. He had a difficult time elucidating a coherent thought, ran his campaign from his basement, and was coddled and protected by the media. For his running mate, a person likely to finish his term due to his clear infirmity, he chose one of the most liberal voters in the Senate who had only months before labeled him a racist and was so disliked by the Democrats that she dropped out of the race before the Iowa caucus. He picked her not for her qualifications, of which there are none discernable, but because she was a woman of color. Most importantly, in his 47 years in government, he had accomplished nothing other to enrich his children by letting then trade on his name with our nation’s adversaries.
There are some other things that the left thinks I should be ashamed of, but I’m not. I’m a white male, conservative Catholic, and a business owner. There are lots of people like me, unashamed and unembarrassed. Sorry, Dennis.
Mike Miller, Omaha
Impeachment needed
In today’s paper (Jan. 12) the editorial and our elected officials (“Axne likely lone House Midlander to favor impeachment”) say that President Trump should not be impeached, citing the time and further divisions it would cause in our country. I respectfully disagree. Not only should President Trump be impeached, but he should be criminally prosecuted. For four years, we have been subject to a barrage of lies only intended to keep President Trump and his Republican admirers in power. They have thrown all of us under the bus, including truth and the rule of law.
Five people died in the anarchy of Jan. 6, and further threats to our democracy are planned across the country in the coming days. The division will continue as long as this anti-constitutional behavior remains unchecked. Election officials are being threatened, regular folks just doing their jobs. These are facts; you can see them for yourself in real time and hear the words directly from Mr. Trump, no fake news.
Our elected officials, our peace officers and our judiciary need to send a clear message that President Trump and his supporters are wrong. They deserve the highest rebuke and prosecution, held accountable for the lies on which they base their actions. It is unacceptable. It is not who we are. After four years, we voted for a change. Now we need to spend our efforts whipping this pandemic and showing the world that America is still great.
Marcia Anderson, Omaha
Vote to impeach
Many Republicans are urging us to move on. Don’t initiate proceedings to impeach the soon to be former President Trump because it will further divide the country. I believe the real reason for this position is that they fear having to take a vote on impeachment.
If they vote no to impeachment, they are on record forever stating that they do not believe a president who incited a riot that endangered the lives of our lawmakers and his vice president, and resulted in the loss of lives of others, should be impeached. I see a tremendous lack of courage in so many ways.
At least have the courage to vote on impeachment, and then the voters decide the fate of those voting no to impeachment.
Mark Siepker, Omaha