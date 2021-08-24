The Public Pulse: Not difficult to wear mask, get vaccinated; Freedom, not dictates

Act responsibly
The letter in the Pulse caught my eye because it stated the powers that be are working feverishly to undermine our freedoms. Try as I can, the only freedom that’s being undermined is the right to vote! Wearing a mask and getting the vaccine is just common sense! Trump politicized the wearing of masks! "Don’t wear a mask but don’t infringe on my right to wear one! I have rights too!"
Wearing a mask and getting the vaccine are no big deal. It’s silly screaming about it and yelling in someone’s face because they feel the need to mask up! Republicans are enacting laws to undermine the right to vote. They are also trying to subvert federal gun laws by allowing just about anyone to buy a firearm. Religion is not being attacked unless you are Jewish or Islamic. Christians are pro-life until the child is born, then all bets are off.
Equality is for everyone and not just you! Yes, Afghanistan is a debacle. Yes, it could have been handled differently but hopefully President Biden will turn this around. All my freedoms are still intact and Fox News ranting almost every hour will not change the truth.
Robert Nunez Jr., Omaha
Freedom, not dictates
By definition a free America allows freedom of thinking, freedom of spirit and freedom of decision in managing our lives. Americans are generally responsive to that which is in their benefit. They consider carefully the evidence provided, reason that evidence, both pro and con, and then determine what they believe is best for them and their family. They require prudent and unbiased evidence presented in a non-esoteric format. In summary they need to be sold. They balk and lack trust when dictates are presented.
COVID vaccines may be overwhelmingly successful, they were sold to the public as having greater than 95% efficacy. Sadly, it's obvious that many Americans weren't convinced of the vaccine's value if not necessity. Most disconcerting is the fact that minorities and many vulnerable to COVID were never effectively informed and sold on the value of vaccination.
Reading the Midland's Voice submission by the Nebraska Infectious Disease Society they are very simply making demands of forced compliance with what they believe is the correct path to navigate an end to COVID. Their presentation does nothing to inform the public. Instead it demands isolation, masking and essentially another lockdown of society.
Gerald Brown, Boys Town
Uplifting event
My husband and I were very fortunate to be part of the Arrows to Aerospace Parade in Bellevue on Saturday representing the Bellevue Women’s Club. I can’t believe how uplifting it was. With all the turmoil and sadness we are surrounded with daily, it was so very uplifting to see so many happy, smiling people, and lovely children laughing.
Life goes on. We just have to look a little harder for the good things around us.
Tessa Cox Turner, Bellevue
Omaha growth
The U.S. Census results released shows Omaha has had some great population growth over the last 10 years.
I worked as a census worker in 2020 and in 1980 and can attest to the accuracy of the numbers.
Omaha is doing just fine, and I don’t think we need to worry about “brain drain” or take extraordinary measures in a belief that Omaha is losing out on something.
People like it here. So when Nebraska City native Pete Ricketts and his GOP allies want to pass sweeping tax changes in the Unicameral next session to benefit his constituents, wealthy landowners out west, Omaha will object.
If it’s not broke, don’t fix it, and not much is broken in Nebraska’s largest city.
Ricky Fulton, Omaha
Homefront needs
It’s about time the United States decided to leave Afghanistan and focus on our own problems — battling COVID, and focusing on our problems like homelessness, health care and our economy.
Don Sloter II, Ralston
Biden's responsibility
In the Aug. 20 edition of the OWH, an article by the Associated Press asked the question, “was Biden handcuffed by Trump’s Taliban deal” in which President Trump had signed to remove our troops from Afghanistan.
Considering that President Biden reversed most of President Trump’s policies and agreements starting on day one of Biden’s presidency, I would say “no.”
Steven A. Miller, Bellevue
No-win war
Blaming Joe Biden for the quick collapse of the Afghanistan government and military invites derision.
Joe didn't get us into the war. Nor did he escalate spending and our military involvement for 20 years. Nor did he make deals with the Taliban like Trump did.
The mistakes made with our withdrawal was made by the short-sightedness of our supposed political and military experts, advisors to the president.
I'm extremely happy we will finally get out of this pointless no-win war.
The Taliban and Al-Qaida know that if they attack us again like they did on 9/11, our response will be quick and deadly.
We simply cannot successfully reorganize hostile unstable governments and nationalities to mirror ours.
Bill van Haaften, Bellevue
Bacon disappoints
Rep. Don Bacon in the OWH stated, “What do you tell the Gold Star Families” over withdrawal from Afghan war.
Rep. Bacon already answered his own question. When he voted and passed his tax cuts borrowing $2 trillion during a time of debt and funding of two ongoing wars. That exempted wealthy and corporations from paying federal taxes and not having to fund the military nor any survivor benefits.
It is disappointing Bacon refuses adamantly to address voting rights standards. Gold Star families having to wait in lines for seven-plus hours to cast their vote in states that do that every election on purpose. What about the veteran who had his leg blown off and now has to stand in those seven-plus hour polling lines on their prosthetic leg?
What does Rep. Bacon say to them? As a veteran myself, I have disappointments in his abstract representation as having high expectations as a retired general.
Rep. Bacon pontificates from his perch down at us from the OWH while he meets regularly with his donors.