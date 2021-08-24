The Public Pulse: Not difficult to wear mask, get vaccinated; Freedom, not dictates

Act responsibly

The letter in the Pulse caught my eye because it stated the powers that be are working feverishly to undermine our freedoms. Try as I can, the only freedom that’s being undermined is the right to vote! Wearing a mask and getting the vaccine is just common sense! Trump politicized the wearing of masks! "Don’t wear a mask but don’t infringe on my right to wear one! I have rights too!"

Wearing a mask and getting the vaccine are no big deal. It’s silly screaming about it and yelling in someone’s face because they feel the need to mask up! Republicans are enacting laws to undermine the right to vote. They are also trying to subvert federal gun laws by allowing just about anyone to buy a firearm. Religion is not being attacked unless you are Jewish or Islamic. Christians are pro-life until the child is born, then all bets are off.

Equality is for everyone and not just you! Yes, Afghanistan is a debacle. Yes, it could have been handled differently but hopefully President Biden will turn this around. All my freedoms are still intact and Fox News ranting almost every hour will not change the truth.

Robert Nunez Jr., Omaha

Freedom, not dictates