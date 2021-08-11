The Public Pulse: Nursing home staff deserve respect; CRT debate

Nursing home staff
Nursing home staff can feel the weariness of the world as COVID not only drags on but has begun to surge again in our surrounding community.
During the last year, our front-line healthcare workers have done an extraordinary job of continuing to care for your most health compromised and vulnerable family members, while they themselves and their families have also been in a global pandemic. We have had to adapt every aspect of the work we are called to do, serving the population we love while under the highest duress imaginable.
Throughout the day the general stress of these continuing conditions is being felt among team members, but it is significantly compounded by visitors who are aggravated by our visitor policies and some who even refuse to comply with them. Whether you agree with the CDC, CMS, Department of Health and Human Services or not, skilled nursing facilities are regulated by both the state and the federal government. We are therefore required to follow strict guidelines that the rest of the public are not mandated to follow.
We ask that you please be flexible and follow our visitor guidelines, whatever they may look like at the time of your visit. We love the people we serve, and I believe we can all agree that the health and well-being of our seniors is our shared top priority. And please be kind to our team. We feel the weariness of the world too.
Michele Magner, Papillion
Pillen is right
Critical race theory is not history; it is just a theory. Instructors are able to teach about history and racism without using the lens of CRT. Instead of teaching our country’s history, CRT tries to paint America through an ideological lens claiming our country and all its institutions are racist. This point of view does a disservice to the millions of Americans and immigrants who see this country for what it is, where anyone who wants a better life for themselves can get it if they are willing to put in the work.
Sure, America isn’t perfect, but what country is? The beauty of America is that we can choose a better life. It doesn’t mean there won’t be obstacles or that it won’t be easier for some, but it does mean that government isn’t going to get in your way. It’s incredibly insulting to say that people can’t better themselves because of their skin color or life circumstances. People literally die trying to get to the USA because of that exact reason. Their countries hold them down, but ours lifts people up.
We agree with Regent Jim Pillen, that critical race theory should not be taught at the university.
Jack and Nancy Foral, Omaha
Know the full story
I attended Creighton University with the initial intention to become a high school educator. The most valuable class I have ever taken in my entire academic career was a mandatory education class that introduced me to the idea of bias and prejudice both in the individual and systemic forms. I will never forget the impact of the class.
It seems highly unlikely that anyone is going to be teaching critical race theory in grades K-12. The ideas held within this theory are appropriate for discussion in college and medical and allied health professional schools and should be protected from political overreach by our politicians, who seem intent only on pushing their political agenda. The ideas of differential treatment based on race or sex or gender identity or disability, leading to policies that are enacted and perpetuate inequality, is simply a fact that cannot be hidden or denied by prohibiting discussion. We need to learn the entire story of our country, state and local community, including the terrible mistakes and injustices perpetuated and still ongoing based upon discriminatory policies, in order for our country to become better.
I am delighted that the NU president and chancellors of the four state universities of Nebraska have pledged to protect academic freedom of expression.
David Finken, M.D., Omaha
CRT is divisive
I find it amusing that Frank Edler (Aug. 8 Pulse) sees correlation in stopping conservative students’ free speech and compares it to the teaching of critical race theory. If he can’t tell the difference, I feel sorry for him. Critical race theory teaches children to hate each other based on the color of their skin.
If ever a policy was devised to divide people, this is it. The Democrats love to call President Trump the most divisive president in history, but the critical race theory proves that they are most divisive. They have done everything they can to bring up the past and get the races to resent each other.
Yes, we should know about our history and our past, but not to the point where white people are referred to as oppressors and everybody else the oppressed.
Chris Lewis, Omaha