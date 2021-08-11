The Public Pulse: Nursing home staff deserve respect; CRT debate

Nursing home staff

Nursing home staff can feel the weariness of the world as COVID not only drags on but has begun to surge again in our surrounding community.

During the last year, our front-line healthcare workers have done an extraordinary job of continuing to care for your most health compromised and vulnerable family members, while they themselves and their families have also been in a global pandemic. We have had to adapt every aspect of the work we are called to do, serving the population we love while under the highest duress imaginable.

Throughout the day the general stress of these continuing conditions is being felt among team members, but it is significantly compounded by visitors who are aggravated by our visitor policies and some who even refuse to comply with them. Whether you agree with the CDC, CMS, Department of Health and Human Services or not, skilled nursing facilities are regulated by both the state and the federal government. We are therefore required to follow strict guidelines that the rest of the public are not mandated to follow.