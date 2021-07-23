The Public Pulse: Officers, get vaccinated; Respect voters' wishes

In most older parts of town, all wiring is above ground and always get damaged by storms,

whereas in the newer parts of town, such as the 144th and Blondo area for one, wiring is underground, thus power is always on.

Homeowners should be able to have all the trees they want! Shade is one byproduct of nice trees. Trees produce oxygen. So, why not put all wiring underground and save OPPD and city lots of money to keep power on at all times?

Electricity is a luxury that we should all be able to enjoy without interruption.

R.E. Kistner, Omaha

Voter ID

State Sen. Julie Slama lost her bid to change the Nebraska Constitution to require voter ID. LR3CA, rightfully, didn’t make it out of the Government, Military and Government Affairs Committee of the Nebraska Unicameral. The purpose of this unnecessary constitutional amendment is to disenfranchise minority/poor/elderly Nebraskans and no other reason.