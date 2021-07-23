The Public Pulse: Officers, get vaccinated; Respect voters' wishes

‘Protect and serve’
Reliable government resources report an upcoming COVID-19 pandemic among unvaccinated citizens. The OWH reports that 41% of our sworn police officers are unvaccinated. In what world does this even seem marginally acceptable! It is time for the chief and the police union to present a united front to address this situation ASAP.
Do the words “To Protect and Serve” ring any bells?
Kevin Shepherd, Omaha
Get the shot
One day this past winter my wife and I were stopped for speeding on the West Dodge Expressway. We were driving the speed of surrounding traffic. We think we were stopped because our car has a lot of chrome on it. The Omaha police officer stuck his head through the rolled down window of the passenger side and yelled at us, filling our car with his breath, as to who we thought we were speeding. He calmed once he realized were were an elderly White couple and sent us on our way without a ticket.
It is unbelievable that all Omaha police offers who have public contact are not required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect not only themselves but also the public.
William Bruns, Omaha
Respect voter wishes
On May 11, 2021, District 2 said, “enough is enough.” The Omaha District 2 voting community overwhelmingly voted for Juanita Johnson to be the duly elected City Council representative for District 2. The vote clearly and loudly rejected Ben Gray’s leadership. The community no longer wanted Ben Gray in any leadership role representing District 2.
Mayor Jean Stothert, in her infinite wisdom, has decided to appoint Ben Gray to the MECCA Board and to a voting position on the Omaha Municipal Land Bank, a land bank in which the majority of the properties within the Municipal Lank Bank are located in North Omaha District 2 — the same district which demonstrated by their vote that they wanted new leadership, leadership which they felt would be looking out for the community interest, not corporate interest.
By requesting the appointment of Ben Gray, the mayor is blatantly insulting the North Omaha District 2 community.
There are other great candidates within the community to consider. Candidates who have unsung voices that need to be heard. Candidates who have new and fresh ideas. Reaching out to the same people stifles growth for the community.
If Mayor Stothert should seek recommendations from District 2 City Council Representative Juanita Johnson for appointments within District 2.
Cee Anders, Omaha
National debt
Kudos to Public Pulse writer Terrence Schlaht (July 17) for raising the issue of the national debt and our federal government’s continued deficit spending. The problem has been brought up before in the opinion pages, but it warrants repeating.
Democrats continue to spend as if the Treasury is bottomless, sometimes citing Modern Monetary Theory as a justification. And it’s just that, a theory. The Republicans, fiscally conservative only when the Democrats control the purse, pass a tax cut (a good thing) without needed spending cuts, assuming incorrectly that a stimulated economy will yield countervailing tax receipts.
The affects of climate change will seem trivial compared to the consequences of fiscal recklessness.
Andrew Best, Omaha
Trees, power lines
It almost sounds like Mr. Folsom (July 18 Pulse) works for OPPD, when he advocates that the customer should be required to accept liability if their tree falls on a wire. I think the responsibility should be on OPPD!
In most older parts of town, all wiring is above ground and always get damaged by storms,
whereas in the newer parts of town, such as the 144th and Blondo area for one, wiring is underground, thus power is always on.
Homeowners should be able to have all the trees they want! Shade is one byproduct of nice trees. Trees produce oxygen. So, why not put all wiring underground and save OPPD and city lots of money to keep power on at all times?
Electricity is a luxury that we should all be able to enjoy without interruption.
R.E. Kistner, Omaha
Voter ID
State Sen. Julie Slama lost her bid to change the Nebraska Constitution to require voter ID. LR3CA, rightfully, didn’t make it out of the Government, Military and Government Affairs Committee of the Nebraska Unicameral. The purpose of this unnecessary constitutional amendment is to disenfranchise minority/poor/elderly Nebraskans and no other reason.
Now Slama and Citizens for Voter ID (OWH, July 8) have begun a petition drive to have the issue placed on the 2022 ballot. The OWH editorial (“Don’t erode people’s right to vote,” July 18) advised Slama and friends to: 1) present a convincing case that their claim of alleged voter fraud exists and 2) provide assurance that their proposal safeguards everyone’s voting rights. Unfortunately, Slama and friends can’t do the first and don’t want to do the second.