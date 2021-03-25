The Public Pulse: Omaha an unwelcoming city; Volleyball equity; Gun violence

Omaha’s festering problem

After reading the article on this subject, I want to express my real experience in Omaha. I came here 25 years ago as vice president of retail banking for First National Bank. While I found myself at a C-level position of the largest privately held bank in the nation, I still feel my voice was not heard and my leadership was challenged daily. Moving to another bank, GWB, and working for I believe one of the best leadership team — only to be taken over by a group from South Dakota that had never ever been exposed to black men in leadership — I left and proceeded to another challenge. I found that the nothing changed.

My son, who graduated from Creighton University and on the law school from University of Minnesota, came home and joined a local law firm. After three years he decided that Omaha was not conducive in respect to opportunities and environment to grow a career. He now is an executive with Amazon in Seattle.