The Public Pulse: Omaha, ban fireworks; NU's big buyouts; Help these Afghans

No winners yet in football, which funds the Athletic Department. Last time I checked Coach Frost has a dismal losing record here at Nebraska. No bowl games either under his being a head coach here. I do not see Frost’s win record to be improved after looking at this year’s schedule. He will be next in line to get a buyout!

One thing for sure: Our buyout record will continue into the distant future. Why?

Joe Krajicek, Bellevue

NIL problems

College sports is entering an unwholesome, regrettable and monumental change. Colleges as well as businesses can now give financial gifts including money to student athletes based on the popularity of their Name, Image or Likeness (NIL). The amount of gifts depends on what some business or school values an athlete’s worth to them.

There are many problems that could result from this. For example, smaller schools would be left out, or if there is no ceiling on the amount, it would turn into a bidding war. Some athletes will get paid and others not. Some students will transfer to a different school for being slighted. Competition for high school graduates will be like the pro football draft. There are many more negatives.