The Public Pulse: Omaha bike needs; Landlords, tenants

Omaha bike needs

The city plans to install a protected bike lane on Harney Street as a pilot to test protected bike lanes within the city. Unfortunately, according to the article, there doesn’t seem to be defined success metrics, and it’s unclear what exactly is being measured in the pilot. The undefined nature of this pilot lends the potential for it to end up like one of our city’s past “pilots” — the bike corral located in Benson as a pilot, which was unceremoniously removed at the city’s request without any data made publicly available and no report on what was deemed a failure of this “pilot.”

The case for protected bike lanes has been made over and over again by other cities, even cities of Omaha’s same makeup. The AARP touts bicycle-friendly streets as a way of making cities more livable for everyone — walkers, bikers, transit users and also drivers. Installing one, single protected bike lane to be tested for an entire year is an unnecessary stalling tactic that continues to slow progress toward making any transportation options other than a car actually viable.