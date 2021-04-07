The Public Pulse: Omaha bike needs; Landlords, tenants

Omaha bike needs
The city plans to install a protected bike lane on Harney Street as a pilot to test protected bike lanes within the city. Unfortunately, according to the article, there doesn’t seem to be defined success metrics, and it’s unclear what exactly is being measured in the pilot. The undefined nature of this pilot lends the potential for it to end up like one of our city’s past “pilots” — the bike corral located in Benson as a pilot, which was unceremoniously removed at the city’s request without any data made publicly available and no report on what was deemed a failure of this “pilot.”
The case for protected bike lanes has been made over and over again by other cities, even cities of Omaha’s same makeup. The AARP touts bicycle-friendly streets as a way of making cities more livable for everyone — walkers, bikers, transit users and also drivers. Installing one, single protected bike lane to be tested for an entire year is an unnecessary stalling tactic that continues to slow progress toward making any transportation options other than a car actually viable.
Since I moved back to Omaha in 2005, groups have been giving the city feedback that folks want to move around this city without a car and little actual progress has been made. ORBT and other changes to Metro bus routes have been welcome developments, long in the making and hard-fought by the groups that brought them to life, and the bike lanes that have been installed are nice additions — when there aren’t cars driving in those lanes. We don’t need another year of tests on a protected lane — we need the will to take action and bring a transportation network to life, using the data and best practices that other areas have already proven out.
Nicole Wheeler, Omaha
Bike progress
Councilman Chris Jerram, thank you for all the cycling improvements in the city. Bicycling on 32nd Avenue by Hanscom Park is wonderful. A protected bike lane on Harney Street would be a step forward in multi-modal transportation.
Thomas G. Leuschen, Omaha
Landlords, tenants
Bill Van Haaften sure hit the nail on the head with his March 30 Public Pulse letter about tenant obligations. My husband and I took care of rental houses for 50 years. Of course landlords are in the business to make money, but they are hardly just standing on the doorstep with their hands extended to collect rent. It’s a lot of repetitive, costly work.
It always felt disheartening after spending money and time rehabbing a home just to have it trashed in a few months by the next tenant.
One of the more disgusting incidents was when one family moved out in October. Then we found out the water had been shut off for nonpayment in May. They kept using the toilet all that time! The liquid drained away; the rest didn’t. Being a landlord is not an easy occupation.