The Public Pulse: Omaha candidates, keep it positive; Biden unprepared; Gun issue debate

Keep it positive

Kudos to all those candidates running for mayor. For the first time in a very, very long time, we see a bunch of extremely classy people. No trash talking. Just positive messages about their vision for the City of Omaha. This is the first time I’ve actually listened to their ideas instead of muting the commercials the moment they run. Keep at it, please!

Louise Douglas, Omaha

Biden unprepared

Throughout the USA, Tom Osborne is recognized as one of the greats of college football coaching. One of the most important reason for his success was his thoroughness and comprehensive game plan going into each game. Imagine if Nebraska just appeared one Saturday to play Oklahoma having done no analyses of the competition, and having no plan on how to win the game. No preparation and no advance game plan would only have ended in total disaster.