The Public Pulse: Omaha candidates, keep it positive; Biden unprepared; Gun issue debate

Keep it positive
Kudos to all those candidates running for mayor. For the first time in a very, very long time, we see a bunch of extremely classy people. No trash talking. Just positive messages about their vision for the City of Omaha. This is the first time I’ve actually listened to their ideas instead of muting the commercials the moment they run. Keep at it, please!
Louise Douglas, Omaha
Biden unprepared
Throughout the USA, Tom Osborne is recognized as one of the greats of college football coaching. One of the most important reason for his success was his thoroughness and comprehensive game plan going into each game. Imagine if Nebraska just appeared one Saturday to play Oklahoma having done no analyses of the competition, and having no plan on how to win the game. No preparation and no advance game plan would only have ended in total disaster.
Last week, the head of Homeland Security said that people needed to give them a chance to prepare the processes needed for border security now that thousands of people are descending on the border. Why was this not done before President Biden invoked his executive orders on inauguration day that overturned all the Trump activities that had created the most stable and safe border we have had in many years? Biden cancelled the deal with Mexico that had 20,000 of their troops helping to control the cartels and illegal border entry. Biden canceled the arrangements with Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras that allowed people to claim asylum from their home country. Biden stopped the wall construction and at a minimum implied those that came would be rewarded with entry and free medical care.
The president and all his staff should have studied the situation better and developed a comprehensive capability to handle whatever situation would present itself. The current horrendous results were all predictable. Biden and his staff owed this to the American people and all those who are now suffering greatly.
Patrick Clark, Omaha
Dangerous weapons
One thing we have learned in the last week is that we do not need openly carried firearms in Nebraska. We have seen enough killings, and military-style rifles need to be off the streets. America has become not a safe place to live. Guns need to be for hurting, not killing people. Military and war are for AR-15s.
As a hairdresser, I have to take a test every two years and pay $50. I think it is time for each gun to be on record and a fee for each gun owned and a background test taken with a doctor’s report on the person’s well-being. We all know by the recent killings that the guilty party would not have passed a background check. Private gun shows need not exist, and the same for website sales of guns.
It is time to save lives and think of our children’s future and their safety.
Connie McMillan, Omaha
Put it in perspective
Much has been said about banning assault weapons like AR-15-style rifles, but nothing can be further from the truth. AR-15s aren’t assault rifles, and they aren’t military-style rifles, either. Assault rifles are rifles that can shoot continuous bullets while pulling the trigger once, such as the military-issued M16. The AR-15 shoots one bullet for each time you pull the trigger.
AR-15s are America’s most popular sporting rifle, and it is estimated there are at least 8 million to 10 million in the country. The AR-15 has been around since 1963 and is rarely used in homicides, as with all rifles. True assault rifles have been outlawed for many decades, so stop calling the AR-15 an assault rifle.
All rifles combined commit approximately 2% of all homicides, while knifes commit approximately four to five times that. Even hands, fists and feet commit more homicides than all rifles combined.
Larry D. Kobs, Omaha
Ag and carbon banking
Thank you for your coverage of the new secretary of agriculture’s plans to address climate change through incentives for farmers (“Vilsack explores making carbon bank for farmers” by Mike Dorning, March 5)
Although I now live in Omaha, I teach soil ecology for the Kansas Permaculture Institute’s certification program, and for many years now I have been following with interest the mounting evidence of how agriculture can sequester carbon rather than contributing to the problem. Farmers and ranchers such as Joel Salatin of Virginia and Gabe Brown of North Dakota have gained national prominence with their stories. One thing the farmers who share this journey have in common is that they have first had to break out of the existing programs from the USDA and state agencies.
Federal crop insurance in particular penalizes farmers for growing cover crops simultaneously with commodity crops, even if the latter can be harvested without contamination from the former, and even though keeping living roots in the ground is the No. 1 most effective way to keep the soil sequestering carbon. To qualify for crop insurance, farmers must completely kill their cover crops, usually with herbicide, before planting the commodity crop, which undoes much of the good that was done by the cover crop in the first place.
If Vilsack is serious about promoting cover crops and other conservation practices, the crop insurance program must be overhauled to stop mandating harmful practices, before incentivizing good practices.
Ben Stallings, Omaha