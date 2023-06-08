





Prioritizing public safety

A few weeks ago, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer went on national television to tout Omaha’s recent success with community policing and violent crime. Since taking over nearly a decade ago, Chief Schmaderer and Mayor Stothert have done an impressive job prioritizing public safety to keep Omaha residents safe. Their work has led to some of the best community-police relationships in the nation and we are now one of the few major cities where violent crime has actually decreased since 2020. Relationships and humility matter. I commend the mayor and chief for their work in building deep and lasting relationships with the public and making Omaha one of the safest places to live, work, and raise a family.

Michael Moran, Omaha

National default

Our two senators put party over the nation’s economic welfare by voting against the compromise. We should expect more from those taking an oath to do what’s best for the nation. What was their plan during the self-imposed crisis? Not one word. This is an embarrassment to our state.

Jeff Johnston, Elmwood, Neb.

Letters bring chuckles

When The World-Herald changed its format for the “funny papers” I was quite disappointed. I have since gotten over the change and now just read the “Public Pulse” to get my daily chuckles.

Don Brunken, Logan, Iowa

Mountain lion populations

I have been consulted by Nebraska Commission biologists on research methods for mountain lions several times, so have been following the research program with interest. I am an outside expert on mountain lions offering what I hope is a constructive perspective. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s proposal to expand mountain lion hunting this year is not scientifically or biologically sound. Evidence suggests that the Pine Ridge population declined in 2019 to just 34 animals, a third of which are kittens. The Niobrara Valley population, which Sam Wilson, the commission’s furbearer project manager, says he thinks might be about 20 animals, translates to just 12 or 13 adult and independent subadults. These populations are far too small to sustain a harvest, especially given the uncertainty around how many of these animals will die from depredation removals, disease, road strikes, or other natural causes this coming year. Mr. Wilson’s reasoning that expansion to the Niobrara Valley population is warranted because the population is resilient to harvest is pure conjecture. Proposing a hunt on a handful of adult mountain lions is not in keeping with the Commission’s principles guiding its own mountain lion management, and puts these tiny populations at risk. The Commission’s goal is to “maintain resilient, healthy, and socially acceptable mountain lion populations,” but “socially acceptable” is not a license to kill, nor to threaten the state’s commitment to maintain “mountain lion populations that are in balance with available habitat.”

Mark Elbroch, PhD, Sequim, Washington

Director, Puma Program

Scott is serious candidate

Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina was guest speaker at a 2019 event in Omaha. His message then was just as uplifting and inspiring as his recent presidential campaign announcement. He becomes the third person of color to announce for the GOP nomination and the opportunity to run against an elderly White man. Is Senator Scott the right choice to be standard-bearer for Republicans in 2024? It’s far too early to speculate. The campaign trail will provide the answer. But keep in mind that a conservative Black man is kryptonite to the left. View the coming attempts at character assassination with a healthy level of skepticism. Especially if accompanied by a dossier.

Tim Lonergan, Omaha

Upholding 2nd Amendment

Here’s something that I don’t understand about Republicans’ constant homage toward the 2nd Amendment and the NRA. When a mass shooting occurs, do they think the shooter only targets Democrats and independents?

Joe Ankenbauer, Council Bluffs

NAACP travel warning

I had to laugh when I read the article about the NAACP warning “people of color” not to travel to Florida. Ron DeSantis was on Newsmax a few nights ago addressing this and he said maybe they should issue a warning about traveling to Chicago since people of color are being murdered there by the hundreds.

Chris Lewis, Omaha

OPS in a funk

If Omaha Public Schools wants to get out of its funk, I think it should do the following: Put the school board on local TV, pay school board members $21,000 a year, make the head of the teachers union a permanent guest at meetings, give up what seems to be the “Save a Child / Ruin a Class” policy which leads to violence in the classroom and distance themselves from a superintendent search process that devalues voter input.

Terry White, Omaha

Statue’s out of place

I’ve always enjoyed the serenity and dignity of Memorial Park. The plastic “statue“ recently installed sticks out like a sore thumb. It would be more appropriate placed in Las Vegas or at a used car lot. I wish that veterans would have had a voice in the placement of this fugitive from a sci-fi movie.

John Daley, Council Bluffs

Mass shootings so far

Over 253 mass shootings in the U.S. so far in 2023.

Over 14,000 people dead due to gun violence so far in 2023.

Zero saved by “thoughts and prayers” and/or flags flown at half-staff.

Steve Douglas, Omaha

Death of women’s sports

From the instant of conception to death, a human and most other species on earth will be a female or a male. Their XX or XY chromosomes will determine their primary different development paths over their formative years. Males have a bigger and stronger physical body size, muscle mass, lung capacity, etc.

Most dominant women in various sports say they could not compete against their male counterparts. Almost every day we hear of some case of unfairness and not just in physical sports; one case even happened in a national chess competition. It is a very small population, but it is growing.

Many governing sports groups only use testosterone levels for qualification. Women’s groups, who claim to be champions of women and their sports, are mum about women being victimized. Maybe they agree with Congress that it seems to be no big deal.

No sane and simple answer has been introduced; maybe we just eliminate all women’s sports, and the problem goes away. I really think we can do better than that one.

Glen Mackie, Omaha

Changing party

How/when did the Republican Party — which is the party that usually espouses less government control — become the party that seemingly wants to control everything about a person’s mind and body? Such as: abortion; sexual orientation; what we read; or whether we can vote.

Erin Arellano, Omaha

Private schools, public funds

Way to go, Governor Pillen, take from the poor and give to the rich.

What’s wrong with people? How can anyone think this is right?

Any time you take money from public sources and provide them to private schools — public schools will suffer.

Andrew Williams, Omaha

Financial wasteland

The country has become a financial wasteland! This country is burdened with a heavy load of debt and speculation. The entire financial system is on life support. Disposable income is in steep decline. In just the last few years, net worth has fallen 40%. The knockout blow is that we have no resolute intelligent leadership on the horizon. We are saddled with self-serving politicians whose only interest is to stay on the government dole and benefits, lie to the public, and graze at the public trough. We have burdened future generations with an astronomical tax to bail out the banks, insurance companies, and auto producers — none of which has paid anything back.

Greg Weldon, Papillion