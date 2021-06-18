The Public Pulse: Omaha is the place for Swim Trials; Thankful after this car accident

Omaha is the place
Tom Shatel’s article about the possibility of USA Swimming moving the Olympic Swim Trials “hit the nail on the head.” There is no city in the country that can compete with the swim venue and environment that Omaha has, nor the enthusiasm, hospitality and commitment of the fans, and the dedication of more than 1,000 tireless volunteers.
The swimmers love Omaha, the coaches love Omaha. So what seems to be the problem? I guess that it’s not about the money, but it’s about the money!
Jay R. Lerner, Omaha
Thankful to all
I wish to thank the bystanders and others who assisted me when I was involved in a car accident at Center Street on May 12. I sincerely appreciate the nice young lady and two people from a staffing agency who calmed me, and the quick response from the Omaha Fire Department, who offered care and reassurance to me. Seat belts and airbags saved my life.
Mary Stolzer, Omaha
Urban vs. rural areas
Sen. John McCollister (“Legislature’s pluses,” June 13 Pulse) changes the topic instead of addressing the problem. Yes, the nonpartisan aspect of the Unicameral is a good thing, but it is ill served by state senators who are registered with one political party, but caucus with hyper-partisan senators of the other political party. State senators’ voter registration should be nonpartisan if nonpartisanship matters.
But to the point, McCollister does not understand how urban areas end up becoming tyrants over rural areas. Many urban senators have become rigidly dogmatic and fail to represent all of their constituents, particularly when constituents disagree with them. This is why there is advocacy for a bicameral state government. However, it may not work. Oregon is so broken, numerous counties want to join Idaho in what is known as the Greater Idaho movement.
This can happen to Nebraska, as the state and territory have been divided in the past.
Andrew L. Sullivan, Omaha
Stop wasting time
Infrastructure work has been delayed long enough. Our last major investments were in the 1950s! Finally, negotiations are underway! Will there be positive action? If Congress listened to frequent coffee talk “out in country,” they would hear:
“We’ve had enough D.C. chatter; cut the political crap (language laundered), we have a right to expect Congress to negotiate a number, pass a bill and get projects going!”
“We heard the reports of a cracked beam on a river bridge. There are decaying roads and bridges all over the country.”
“Rural businesses and students lack broadband connections.”
“For God’s sake, don’t wait for a disaster to act!”
Congress, you’re wasting valuable time!
Lavon Sumption, Lincoln
Why no outrage?
I see from the Pulse letter by Derk Castaneda, in the Thursday, June 10, World-Herald that I’m not the only one who is wondering where the outrage from the Black Lives Matter people is? I have also overheard the same question in other people’s conversations.
I am coming to the conclusion that Black lives only matter if the black person is killed by a white policeman or white person; otherwise, black lives don’t matter.
Several young black men killed by black men this past week and not a word from BLM. Sad, so sad.
Pete Lowder, Gretna
Know our history
Gov. Pete Ricketts, while urging parents to oppose the teaching of critical race theory, said “The American founding is based on the idea that all men are created equal ...“ (OWH, June 16). The governor conveniently overlooks the fact that African Americans were denied the vote for nearly a century after the founding, and that the 1866 Civil Rights Bill and the 1867 New Reconstruction Act passed only through override of President Andrew Johnson’s veto. And, at the end of the Civil War, Southern states passed laws known as Black Codes that restricted a range of African American rights. In addition, due to Jim Crow laws, many African Americans were effectively denied the right to vote into the early 20th century. Women, of course, were not guaranteed the right to vote until 1920, and many African American women did not have access to the vote until passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
It is a good thing for public officials to discuss our history, but they should have enough awareness to get it right.
Ken Keith, Omaha
Employment factors
Twenty-five Republican states have canceled the $300 extra unemployment benefits for over 4.5 million workers. They hope this will force workers to go back to their pre-pandemic jobs. One dollar in unemployment payments results in $1.61 going back into their state’s economy; thus, these states will lose money. The loss will be $25.2 billion that the unemployed could pay out for rent and food.
Another problem is most unemployment lasts only 26 weeks; the earlier you lost your job in the pandemic, the more likely once the $300 ends, you will have nothing coming in. Also, five out of six people who lost their jobs were women because they had to stay home and care for their kids because they could not afford child care once they lost their jobs and schools were operating remotely.
Nebraska’s unemployment rate is less than 3%, so where do we get the people to fill low-paying jobs? Let’s not put out a helping hand; just kick the unemployed to the streets and let them fend for themselves. Unfortunately they may be fellow Republicans in the number of unemployed. Too bad for them.
Doug Schrawger, Omaha