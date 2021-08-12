The Public Pulse: Omaha, join the climate fight; CRT debate; Kind act

When our democracy was formed in 1776, it was known as “the Great Experiment.” Other people and governments thought it would never last. Free people can’t govern themselves, they said. All they wanted was freedom of speech, freedom of belief, freedom to work, freedom to own property, freedom to protect yourself and family (freedom to own a firearm).

What do you know — it has worked! Excerpt a certain group of people thought they knew better. They had to have slaves.

That brings us beck to the present.

Children are born colorblind. Hate and racism are acquired at home. Parents slow down, set an example for your kids. Love can’t be brought or learned in school. We are the one that have to win the battle of racism, not the schools. Their business is teaching the 3 Rs.

Donald L. Dyson, Lyons, Neb.

Look forward