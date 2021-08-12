The Public Pulse: Omaha, join the climate fight; CRT debate; Kind act

Act on climate now
The new United Nations climate change report further demonstrates the need to act now. This report warns that 1.5 degree Celsius of warming, which will cause more frequent and severe extreme weather and other ill effects, is now unavoidable. Still, we can prevent an even more dire future.
The pandemic has taught us that we should listen to experts and take appropriate action early, rather than waiting until after avoidable suffering has occurred. Individual action is not enough. We need to come together and act at every level of government.
Omaha should join Lincoln and the hundreds of other American cities and towns that have developed a climate action plan. It would include data-driven recommendations to help slow climate change and to protect Omaha from its worst effects. Recommendations could include measures like transitioning to electric city vehicles, making city buildings more energy-efficient, and protecting vulnerable neighborhoods from flooding.
Addressing this threat is morally imperative and fiscally responsible. If we don’t act, we risk unnecessary loss of life and property, increased costs of dispatching first responders to climate-related emergencies, and stunted economic growth. If, instead, we choose to lead in this area, we open to the door to future opportunities.
I urge our leaders to take meaningful steps in the right direction. We owe it to our children and grandchildren.
Sara Kohen, Omaha
Let them comment
I admit I don’t know enough about CRT to have an opinion, but I do know Kay Orr is way out of bounds. It is a proposed resolution. In any well-run company they would seek comment from those affected by and who would have knowledge of any proposed resolution and how if affects said organization.
Mr. Green is responsible for the management of UNL. He would be negligent if he did not comment on things affecting the university.
I would think Ms. Orr would promote free speech for all concerning academic institutions. If Mr. Pillen is grandstanding to his base in his run for governor, all leaders are supposes to be silent on a proposed resolution? I remember when we used to rail against Russia for doing the same thing.
Mike Dohmen, Hickman, Neb.
All Lives Matter
Dr. Alveda King, the niece of Martin Luther King Jr., had some interesting comments about critical race theory. “I believe it is critical to understand — maybe more so than at any point in our shared history in the U.S. — that there is only one race, the human race,” she wrote. “There is no White race, no Black race, no red race, no brown race, no yellow race, no mixed race. There is one critical human race.” In reality we are all one blood, she wrote.
It’s time, I think, to defuse a lot of the drama, misinformation and rhetoric connected to the concept of critical race theory. Every country in the world deals with some form of racism. We are not unique, nor are the instances of it in our country systemic. In the ’60s it was; it is not today. The data screams otherwise. People of all races in this country have lifted themselves up to critical achievement. As Dr. King said, it was the content of their character that got them there.
I’ll finish with what Morgan Freeman said in a question about dealing with race: “Stop talking about it!” All Lives Matter. Let us move on to far more pressing challenges facing this country right now.
Mike Spinharney, Omaha
Kind act
Recently we were checking out at our local Hy-Vee grocery store. A lovely lady behind us in line noticed that we having difficulty with our charge card, so she used her charge card to pay for our total bill. We offered to send her a check to repay this kind act! She said “no” and that she was happy to be able to help us.
We hope we can pay forward this thoughtful deed. God bless you, dear lady.
Joe and Elly Kliment, Omaha
Freedom, schools
When our democracy was formed in 1776, it was known as “the Great Experiment.” Other people and governments thought it would never last. Free people can’t govern themselves, they said. All they wanted was freedom of speech, freedom of belief, freedom to work, freedom to own property, freedom to protect yourself and family (freedom to own a firearm).
What do you know — it has worked! Excerpt a certain group of people thought they knew better. They had to have slaves.
That brings us beck to the present.
Children are born colorblind. Hate and racism are acquired at home. Parents slow down, set an example for your kids. Love can’t be brought or learned in school. We are the one that have to win the battle of racism, not the schools. Their business is teaching the 3 Rs.
Donald L. Dyson, Lyons, Neb.
Look forward
My husband’s grandmother was traveling in a covered wagon with her family. It was in the late 1800s. They were unable to get to the Fort Wallace in western Kansas for protection that night. The next morning they were attacked by the Cheyenne Indians. They killed the father, mother, son and the girl with the longest hair. They ransacked the wagon. They kidnapped the four younger girls. The youngest, Addie, was my husband’s grandmother. The Cheyenne then scalped the ones they had killed. They hung the scalps from their waists. The four youngest had to see these scalps of their father, mother, brother and sister as they rode across the prairie.
The soldiers found the burning wagon. On the ground was a large family Bible. Because the family’s names were listed the soldiers knew that the four younger were missing. After some time they were rescued. A book written by Grace Meredith is called “Girl Captives of the Cheyenne.”
Every culture has done wrong things. So could we please stop crucifying our ancestors whomever they are and publish ways to improve our society? If we love our neighbor as ourselves, there would be a lot less crime.
Mary Andrews, Omaha