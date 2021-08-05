The Public Pulse: Omaha needs innovative ideas; Masks do help

Civic innovation

I noticed an important perspective missing from the recent article “Would a pedestrian-only zone in the Old Market be a ‘ghost town’ or boomtown?” — patrons of the Old Market. As a frequent visitor myself, I’d like to hear from other Omaha residents and tourists who visit the Old Market. The mayor’s comment: “We can’t find anybody who supports making the whole Old Market pedestrian-only” is simply a lazy excuse. The Old Market is the jewel of Omaha’s downtown district, and its potential as a world-class public space would be enhanced by closing off vehicle traffic even temporarily.

It really helps

I am disappointed (but not surprised) at the July 30 Pulse letter by Mr. Mike Weaver Sr. He states that because he is 82 years old and fully vaccinated, he does not need to wear masks. Allow me point out that (a) you may still get the COVID infection, especially the aggressive delta variant, in spite of full vaccination and the result can be serious at your advanced age and reduced immunity; (b) even if you don’t get the disease, you may carry the virus to other unvaccinated, vulnerable people — your grandchildren, immune-compromised friends and relatives, which includes aged spouse, siblings and any cancer patient undergoing treatment. The infection in these people can be fatal or end in serious late effects.