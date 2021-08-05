The Public Pulse: Omaha needs innovative ideas; Masks do help

Civic innovation
I noticed an important perspective missing from the recent article “Would a pedestrian-only zone in the Old Market be a ‘ghost town’ or boomtown?” — patrons of the Old Market. As a frequent visitor myself, I’d like to hear from other Omaha residents and tourists who visit the Old Market. The mayor’s comment: “We can’t find anybody who supports making the whole Old Market pedestrian-only” is simply a lazy excuse. The Old Market is the jewel of Omaha’s downtown district, and its potential as a world-class public space would be enhanced by closing off vehicle traffic even temporarily.
Imagine sitting on Mr. Toad’s patio and listening to live music without inhaling car exhaust or enjoying a farmers market that stretches throughout the entire district.
Exceptional experiences are worth getting rid of a few parking spots. I encourage the World-Herald to continue publishing new, fresh ideas to make Omaha a more vibrant city.
Alex Liekhus, Omaha
It really helps
I am disappointed (but not surprised) at the July 30 Pulse letter by Mr. Mike Weaver Sr. He states that because he is 82 years old and fully vaccinated, he does not need to wear masks. Allow me point out that (a) you may still get the COVID infection, especially the aggressive delta variant, in spite of full vaccination and the result can be serious at your advanced age and reduced immunity; (b) even if you don’t get the disease, you may carry the virus to other unvaccinated, vulnerable people — your grandchildren, immune-compromised friends and relatives, which includes aged spouse, siblings and any cancer patient undergoing treatment. The infection in these people can be fatal or end in serious late effects.
Would you not want to protect them by a simple, painless, inexpensive act of donning a mask while indoor in a crowd? I’m sure you would. Thank you.
Chhanda Bewtra, M.D., Omaha
We face invasion
Victoria Cork’s July 22 letter to the Public Pulse lamenting the taxes of hard-working taxpayers are being paid to Texas to protect the Texas border is an example of narrow-minded thinking. Ms. Cork ignores, or perhaps is unaware, that the Texas border is also the Nebraska border. Thinking as she does, if Texas is invaded by a foreign country, it’s Texas’s problem, not Nebraska’s. News flash: the U.S. of A., not only Texas, would be at war.
Make no mistake, Texas is being invaded by foreign countries — a half-million invaders so far this year alone, and about 11 million already here hiding out, so it’s Nebraska’s problem, too.
If Nebraska pays our hard-earned tax dollars to protect our border, it would be a miniscule amount, considering the amount of our hard-earned tax dollars that we’ll pay because of the invaders that came across our border illegally in the giveaway of free medical, free housing, free schooling, free food, free welfare and everything else liberals want to give away that I, possibly she, and most other Americans are not entitled to receive.
Keep in mind that the taxes for the personnel cost portion are being paid to Nebraska State Troopers, not to Texas, and that money will be taxed and stay in Nebraska.
Jerry Dubyak, Bellevue
Social harassment
Am I the only one who thought the essay by Dr. Fahrlander (Midlands Voices, July 31) was so much drivel? The situations she describes seem infrequent and mostly innocent to me. Men seem to be the root of all evil these days but I think much of the ‘harassment’ she cites could be dispatched with a little social skill.
John Freeman, Omaha