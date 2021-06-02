The Public Pulse: Omaha patriotism on display; Social Security relief

They’re professionals

In the April 26 issue of the OWH, in the article regarding what the Legislature is doing in regards to police reform, Senator Lathrop stated, “We are going to professionalize the law enforcement officer and the agencies they work for.” As a retired officer of 35 years, I am insulted that he apparently decided that those who are in the profession or have been are not professional nor their agencies. I have always considered myself to be so as well as the agency I worked for. There will always be bad apples, who are usually weeded out, but please, Sen. Lathrop, do not insult the ones who have held their professional standards high.