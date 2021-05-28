The Public Pulse: Omaha police and protesters; Jan. 6 commission is needed

Douglas Bereuter, Lincoln

U.S. representative, Nebraska 1st District, 1979-2004

Get the truth

So what is the problem with these Republicans on the subject of a Jan. 6 commission on the mob that entered the Capitol? They had no problem spending million of tax dollars looking into Benghazi, but now don’t want to do a thing about the Jan. 6 riot. What are they afraid of? Isn’t it proper to find out the truth behind this raid? I guess the “problem” is that these Republicans are just plain cowards.

Dave Seidel, Omaha

Disastrous Democrats

Many Americans are alarmed by what is occurring in Washington D.C., but we should not be surprised. When the Democrat leadership recognized that neither Sen. Warren nor Sen. Sanders was going to be able to defeat President Trump, they leaned on Joe Biden to enter the race. It is obvious that the quid pro quo was that he would attempt to present himself as a moderate during the campaign, and if elected, he would then kowtow to the progressives.