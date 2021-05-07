The Public Pulse: Omaha police union is out of line; Mayoral election

Charlie Aliano, Omaha

Support Melton

This opinion addresses the Omaha World-Herald’s choice for District 7 in the City Council race. The paper supports Sara Kohen, whom you describe as having a focus on practical problem-solving as an important asset. You do not mention any problems that she ever solved, though.

You also indicate her ability to explain well the need for constructive relationships in Omaha policymaking. That is a gloss statement that says nothing about her. You mention that Amy Melton can be political. I assume the Omaha World-Herald believes itself to be above politics and that is why we are being told who to vote for in this election.

It is my understanding that Aimee Melton is endorsed by Lt. Gov. Mike Foley and Nebraskans Embracing Life, Mayor Jean Stothert, U.S. Congressman Don Bacon, Douglas County Board Member Mike Friend and the Omaha Police Officers Association.

With that level of backing and support, it looks like your attempt to indicate she is a contrarian and weak in developing community spirit is very subjective, and you could use some training in objectivity of your own.

Gary Venhaus, Omaha

Omaha streets