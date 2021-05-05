The Public Pulse: Omaha roads; Race for mayor; City Council contests

Road remedy

New leadership

Gentrification is supposedly the process in which the character of a poorer urban area is changed for the better by attracting wealthier people and new businesses via improved housing and infrastructure, typically displacing current inhabitants in the process. In reality, gentrification is a ruse by which ruthless, short-sighted city leaders declare wonderfully unique and affordable neighborhoods as “blighted.” They then partner with greedy developers to arbitrarily destroy or renovate historic buildings and homes, replace them with cheap, wildly overpriced apartments and condos, and force out the good folks who have lived and worked in these neighborhoods for decades. For years now, I have personally watched this happen to the Blackstone District. Affordable housing is virtually non-existent. Property taxes have skyrocketed. Many of our friends and neighbors have been forced to move to other locations. Few original restaurants and businesses remain. The character of the neighborhood we loved is largely gone. There are so many good reasons for term limits. Our city today more than ever needs new direction and leadership. Isn’t eight years of Jean Stothert enough?