The Public Pulse: Omaha teen writes of Westroads experience; Children at the border

Omaha teen’s request

Omaha’s elected officials, I am a 16-year-old boy who lives in Omaha. I’m sure some of you have children about my age; when you read this, imagine them in my place. You represent me. I need you to represent me on the topic of gun rights and the Second Amendment as a whole. Over the past month, I have had two separate shootings on two separate days at my workplace of an AMC theatre located in Westroads Mall.

On the first occasion I was already at work and had to shelter in place, frantically trying to reach my family and friends and trying to keep calm as a situation involving a gun was unfolding around me. On the second I was driving to work by myself. I have just gotten my license. You must remember what that felt like, to have freedom and a means to move about on your own, to have independence to do what you liked and get where you needed to go.

Well, I did not have that feeling. The feeling I had was driving to work and then seeing law enforcement blocking the way in and I began to fear the worst. My fears were realized when I pulled into a nearby parking lot and read what was happening. There was a shooting, at my work, for the second time in a month, and I was just as close to it as I was last time.