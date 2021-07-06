The Public Pulse: Omaha transit issues; NCAA and COVID; UNL, vaccinations

These two women seem to be part of the multitude of Catholics who have lost a sense of what is sacred. St. Pope Paul VI once said that the greatest affliction to our society is the loss of the sense of sin — society is digressing into thinking nothing is a sin. Because of this, the bishops are doing what they are supposed to be doing, and that is to teach. Apparently Ms. McGrath didn’t learn this herself in grade school, and Ms. O’Hanlon doesn’t know what she is eating or drinking in Holy Communion.

I ask both of you, would your mother ever give you a cookie when you were misbehaving? It doesn’t get any simpler than that. Ms. McGrath owes an apology to the bishops, and Ms. O’Hanlon owes an apology to Mr. Aliano.

Michael Pennisi, Omaha

Selflessness

I would like to ask Gov. Ricketts, would it be possible and more advantageous to send our state patrol officers to assist at “the pile” in Florida, rather than the politically charged southern border situation? Or, we could also use more assistance in parts (if not all) of Omaha for law enforcement. It seems way past time to stop the stupid narrative that the past administration could do no wrong and the current no right.