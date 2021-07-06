The Public Pulse: Omaha transit issues; NCAA and COVID; UNL, vaccinations

Omaha transit issues
A while back there was an article about the ORBT system detailing current routes and possible future connections. Applause to Omaha planners for updating our city. And yes, a north/south upgrade to ORBT would be fantastic!
In the same breath of bragging about our Dodge Street transportation, it seems odd we’re still trying to force the issue of a streetcar between downtown and the Med Center. ORBT already runs up and down Dodge Street close to the Med Center, doesn’t it?
The streetcar costs described in a recent front-page article seem so high it’s almost criminal. Please, run Ollie the Trolley up and down that same route before ripping up the street and dropping that kind of cash. $7.4 million a year in operating costs? How many trolleys could you operate at that cost?
D.C. Jenkins, Papillion
ORBT failure
In checking the ORBT website, it appears that fees have never been charged to ride the ORBT bus, (Richard Kujath, June 29 Pulse letter). Even school children ride for free. If we cannot develop ridership even when the ride is free, what is the point of having these buses continue to tie up traffic?
And a streetcar? Why don’t we clean up the bus mess before we start another costly transportation endeavor?
I would love to see a OWH story detailing the costs of the bus debacle and the actual ridership statistics.
Karen Wells, Omaha
COVID, NCAA, CDC
Walt Hamilton in his Public Pulse letter published July 1 (titled “Many questions”), asked questions related to why a CWS team was sent home from the event. He had several good questions, but defaulted to the conclusion that the decision was “political.”
The NCAA previously made decisions like the one that resulted in NC State losing out on their CWS opportunity. Multiple games have been cancelled this year and last by the NCAA, conferences, or individual teams, including championship contests. These were based on health criteria and protocols in effect at the time. The NCAA updated its COVID protocol for championship events on May 19. While there are certainly loopholes in the NCAA’s current approach — for example they prohibited fan interactions with teams, but left it up to the teams to enforce that — they were probably obligated to act after seeing the test results.
While it was unfortunate for NC State, it is no surprise the NCAA made this decision. In addition, given their published protocols and previous decisions, it is likely the NCAA had risk of legal liability if they took no action. We can debate whether the action taken was appropriate, but it was a health decision like many the NCAA made in the past year and half.
Mr. Hamilton had a final question. Why does the CDC show “virtually as many people died in the United States from pneumonia as from COVID-19?” I assume he is referring to the CDC table titled “Deaths involving coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)” The CDC site explains the table columns in footnotes. The majority of those counted in the “Deaths involving Pneumonia” column in this table had COVID-19. It is well documented that COVID-19 often results in lung infection. Pneumonia is an infection of the lungs caused by various germs including SARS-CoV-2.
Bob Stein, Omaha
UNL, vaccinations
If Chancellor Ronnie Green wants UNL to be “more open,” why not mandate vaccinations?
The word is out that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is setting up a voluntary vaccine registry for this fall, which will include a lottery for prizes and will mandate intermittent testing for any students not signed up via the vaccine registry. Chancellor Green warned the UNL community that the threat of COVID-19 “is not gone,” especially in light of the highly transmissible Delta variant. Green himself stated that “having a significant portion of our campus community vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and to guard against any spread of COVID-19.”
If this is the case, then why are we not mandating vaccinations? Other Big 10 schools are. According to the Chronicle of Higher Education, Indiana University and Purdue are requiring all students and employees to be vaccinated by fall. Northwestern, Illinois, Rutgers are requiring all students to be vaccinated. Locally, Creighton University is requiring that all students be vaccinated.
I am submitting this letter on behalf of fellow graduate student workers and members of the Steering Committee of Unionize UNL. We are disappointed that our chancellor would warn our community that we are still in danger while not taking the steps other Big 10 institutions have taken to ensure the safety of our community. Furthermore, wouldn’t it also be more cost-effective to require vaccinations vs. setting up a lottery and testing? We can’t help but wonder if conservative politics will always come before worker and student safety and security at UNL.
Kathleen Dillon, Lincoln
Death penalty justified
“Why kill to show that killing is wrong?” This is one example of the idiocy and pure ignorance of the ant-death penalty parade. The answer to their question is that capital punishment is not trying to do this at all. First of all, killing is not always wrong! Are the World War II veterans who killed SS troops in Germany to be condemned? No, they were good men who helped to stop one of the most evil forces in world history.
And what about self-defense? Police officers today who kill those who are about to murder innocent people (including the police officer) are to be honored, not abused.
The fact is that we kill vicious murderers as a statement of society’s righteous intolerance of those who inflict pain and death upon innocent people. The horrible injustice is that more of such human garbage is not put to death. To not do so is cruel to the innocent victims of violent crime.
Michael Gendler, Omaha
Catholic teachings
Maureen McGrath (Pulse, June 25) seems to think that the Catholic bishops should go back to grade school, and Margie O’Hanlon (Pulse, July 2) seems to think that it’s all right for anyone to receive communion whether or not they are in the state of sin. Ms. O’Hanlon forgot that Judas, the first person to leave mass early, received communion in the state of mortal sin and look what he set out to do. Jesus said of him that it would have been better had he never been born. Ms. McGrath, on the other hand, admits that abortion is a sin but thinks it’s ridiculous to deny communion to those who believe and promote it.
These two women seem to be part of the multitude of Catholics who have lost a sense of what is sacred. St. Pope Paul VI once said that the greatest affliction to our society is the loss of the sense of sin — society is digressing into thinking nothing is a sin. Because of this, the bishops are doing what they are supposed to be doing, and that is to teach. Apparently Ms. McGrath didn’t learn this herself in grade school, and Ms. O’Hanlon doesn’t know what she is eating or drinking in Holy Communion.
I ask both of you, would your mother ever give you a cookie when you were misbehaving? It doesn’t get any simpler than that. Ms. McGrath owes an apology to the bishops, and Ms. O’Hanlon owes an apology to Mr. Aliano.
Michael Pennisi, Omaha
Selflessness
I would like to ask Gov. Ricketts, would it be possible and more advantageous to send our state patrol officers to assist at “the pile” in Florida, rather than the politically charged southern border situation? Or, we could also use more assistance in parts (if not all) of Omaha for law enforcement. It seems way past time to stop the stupid narrative that the past administration could do no wrong and the current no right.
Come on, governor! Rise above the political fray and do what is needed for the common good, not just one failed political selfish endeavor. It is time for selflessness.
Len Sagenbrecht, Omaha
MS support
As a mother of a daughter with multiple sclerosis who has been a member of MS Forward since its inception, I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Fusion Medical Staffing. Your generous donation to this incredible gym and its founder Daryl Kucera will allow continual support to so many with this debilitating disease. Daryl and his son Josh not only provide them with physical help and training but have created a family atmosphere that gives member encouragement and normalcy.
Daryl was the first to research the benefits of exercise for MS patients. His tenacity proved he was right. This is the best medicine they could receive. I also thank you along with the sponsors and other contributors for believing in and helping fund this program and making this year’s event another success story. Never give up!
Kathy Kratina, Omaha