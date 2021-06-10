The Public Pulse: Omahans, learn trash pickup rules; Where is the outrage?; GOP danger

A plus for Omaha

In regard to the June 5 Pulse letter on garbage pickup, I think that the new system is working very well considering that people still have not recognized the new “rules.” When notified of the change, I was offered an option to have my bins picked up, based on age. I am considered an older person, so I sent in my request for special service. I live in one of the oldest parts of Omaha. I do not have a driveway, garage or many steps to my front door.

When the new service began, I watched for the trucks since my pickup would be on the alley side of my house. It is four steps up to the alley pavement. The driver had a list saying that I would get requested service. We discussed the plan and my procedure. I was delivered two large bins for both recycling and trash, more than I could handle up the steps.

Under the plan, I place a “STOP” sign on the pillar by my back door on the days I need bins emptied. If no sign, just drive by. So, far this has worked very well for all concerned.