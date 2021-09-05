The Public Pulse: Omaha's cycling opportunities, dangers; Labor's great value

Americans and other foreign nationals have been left behind; some may want to stay, and others just could not safely get to an airport. Their names may be on some special MIA lists, but nothing more.

The world has openly condemned us, and their confidence in us has been shattered. Years and maybe decades may pass before we are fully trusted again. We hear words like: We betrayed our allies, we have a shameful, heartless and callous disregard for human life, and some just do not care.

To veterans and their families: You did make a difference by showing your service and compassion and what positive things could be done for others; it was not in vain. Those serving at the Kabul airport need a hug and thank you for tirelessly getting people out.

Glen Mackie, Omaha

COVID, WWII spirit

Aside from the fact that I don’t understand the anti-vaccine and anti-mask people (I’ll just call them “antis”) I’m glad about one thing; that they weren’t in this country when we were fighting World War Two. If so many selfish people were called on to make the same adjustments made by the Greatest Generation (including my parents), we would have lost the war.