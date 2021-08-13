The Public Pulse: Omaha's ongoing flood challenge; CRT; Threat to freedom; Voter ID

Exchange of ideas

I had to smile at a sentence written by Jim Pillen in his explanation for not exploring critical race theory (Midlands Voices, Aug. 11). The sentence read “Academic freedom is not one-sided; it demands a free, fair exchange of ideas between instructors and students without fear of consequence for voicing a different opinion.” So what is our problem with exploring this theory?

Donivan Huwaldt, Uehling, Neb.

Threat to freedom

To those who still believe we live in a free country and can make informed decisions about our own bodies, I highly recommend you celebrate your freedom of speech, practice your freedom of religion and be thankful for your right to bear arms. Continue to defend those rights because, I can assure you, the “powers that be” are feverishly working to take them away.

Susan Koca, Papillion

Voter ID