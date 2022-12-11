 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Public Pulse: On broadband maps; Make mansion a money maker; Unbelievable performance

  • 0

Funding for broadband

We serve as elected public service commissioners representing Nebraska. Our job is to regulate industries that are natural monopolies such as taxis, natural gas, telecommunications companies, grain warehouses as well as manufactured homes and the next generation 911 service.

Our work in holding telecoms accountable and pushing broadband further out into more rural locations is ongoing. With substantial federal grants for broadband infrastructure on the horizon, making accurate maps is imperative. The federal maps which depict where locations have broadband service (or do not), and to what speed, will be the funding mechanism for millions of dollars beginning in 2023. Funding for broadband in Nebraska depends on the accuracy of these maps.

Many attempts have been made over past years to correct inaccurate data turned in by some companies. Now there is an opportunity to challenge the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) broadband map if your location is not receiving service or not at advertised speeds.

People are also reading…

Please participate. Go to the new FCC National Broadband map at: https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home

1. Enter an address in the “location” box

2. Zoom down to where the buildings are located, and the hexagons disappear, to see what broadband service is supposed to be there.

3. If you see the location of buildings/facilities, click on the dot:

    a. If green — determine if the providers that show up could serve that location

    b. If gray, and you believe the location should be able to receive broadband, or there is no dot, click on “location challenge” and follow the instructions.

If you have questions, email psc.communications@nebraska.gov

We know that broadband is the great equalizer and a public utility: it is necessary in our work, business, educational and personal lives, for urban and rural persons alike. Help us to correct map imperfections .

Your Nebraska Public Service Commissioners,

Mary Ridder, District 5

Dan Watermeier, District 1

Tim Schram, District 3

Rod Johnson, District 4

Money maker 

Upon learning that the Nebraska Governor’s Mansion will remain unoccupied for a third gubernatorial term, it’s time to make it a money maker (Dec. 7). Imagine the income generated on the 27 major rooms and over 15,000 square feet of space as a premier B&B and premium event rental?

We have to start looking at creative ways to reduce our incredibly high property taxes, and this one seems obvious.

Mark Kuecker, Omaha

'A Joyful Noise'

Another year and another unbelievable performance of "A Joyful Noise" at the Holland Centre. The Minister of Music and Fine Arts, Minister Markey Montague along with many participants from Salem Baptist Church and other congregations have enriched our souls each year with a performance for all ages and cultures that kicks off the holiday season for many of us. Thank you, Minister Montague and your staff, the beautiful voices of those who perform and the awesome dancers and musicians who work tirelessly to bless us each year. What a ministry.

Ernie Boykin, Omaha

Literal terms

In a recent article, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter is quoted as saying, “We are literally going to be repairing and rebuilding an airplane while we’re flying it.” That would be very dangerous. Either Mr. Carter needs to put a stop to any such plans or someone needs to explain to him what “literally” means.

Charles Pille, Lincoln

January surprise?

Will anyone be surprised when Gov. Jim Pillen appoints Mr. Pete Ricketts to Ben Sasse’s seat?

Lola Austin, Wahoo, Nebraska

Differing opinions

Frank Logan proclaims (Pulse, Dec. 6) “In his opinion, Gov. Pete Ricketts was the worst governor In living memory.”

I disagree, and would remind readers of an old, but accurate adage. Opinions are like ... noses. Everybody has one!”

Lee Rupp, Monroe, Nebraska

Former state senator

Congrats Mavs hockey

The UNO Mavs have just completed a grueling four-series schedule against what some may call the National Collegiate Hockey Conference's version of "murderer's row".

Since the conference opener on Nov. 4, the Mavs have bagged 15 of 24 possible points against North Dakota, UMD, Denver and Western Michigan ... 7 points on the road and 8 at home. An impressive start for such a young team!

They occupy third place in the NCHC.

Forty eight points remain on the schedule. If the Mavs can capture half of those points, there's a real good chance of having home ice advantage come conference playoff time. Thankfully, we don't play Denver again.

Lynn Woleben, Omaha

OWH Public Pulse November 2022

The Public Pulse: More talk about NU football; Georgia's gas prices; Streetcar project
Letters

The Public Pulse: More talk about NU football; Georgia's gas prices; Streetcar project

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers continue to weigh in on the new Husker football head coach.

The Public Pulse: Let's talk Nebraska football; Thank you Mickey!
Letters

The Public Pulse: Let's talk Nebraska football; Thank you Mickey!

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers sound off on all things Nebraska football.

The Public Pulse: Weighing in on voter ID; Colorado shooting; Aging inmates
Letters

The Public Pulse: Weighing in on voter ID; Colorado shooting; Aging inmates

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers weigh in on the pros and cons of voter ID in Nebraska.

The Public Pulse: Giving Christians a bad name; Strengthen the Legislature; Omaha's music history
Letters

The Public Pulse: Giving Christians a bad name; Strengthen the Legislature; Omaha's music history

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says the acts of some "professed" Christians, are giving other Christians a bad name.

The Public Pulse: What's the purpose of voter ID; Signs of renewal; Coach Mickey's impossible task
Letters

The Public Pulse: What's the purpose of voter ID; Signs of renewal; Coach Mickey's impossible task

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer has questions regarding the purpose and implementation of Voter ID.

The Public Pulse: Daily math and reading instruction
Letters

The Public Pulse: Daily math and reading instruction

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says students need daily math and reading instruction to thrive academically.

The Public Pulse: Respect for Marriage Act; Protect Dreamers; Resurfacing Calhoun Road
Letters

The Public Pulse: Respect for Marriage Act; Protect Dreamers; Resurfacing Calhoun Road

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers express their opinions on Deb Fischer's vote against enshrining protections for same-sex and interracial marriages.

The Public Pulse: Praise for articles; Regretting your vote?; Mass shootings
Letters

The Public Pulse: Praise for articles; Regretting your vote?; Mass shootings

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says Holocaust education provides important lessons about humanity.

The Public Pulse: Political campaigning reform; Step forward; Robo-call solution
Letters

The Public Pulse: Political campaigning reform; Step forward; Robo-call solution

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer ponders the idea of shortening the timeframe for political campaigning and fundraising.

The Public Pulse: Praise for 'Carmina Burana'; Sporting franchise?; Permanent protections for DACA
Letters

The Public Pulse: Praise for 'Carmina Burana'; Sporting franchise?; Permanent protections for DACA

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer praises the Holland concert that featured members of eight Omaha area high school choirs along with the Omaha Symphony.

The Public Pulse: Bullying and name-calling; Biden's overreach; Thank you from a veteran
Letters

The Public Pulse: Bullying and name-calling; Biden's overreach; Thank you from a veteran

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer wonders if society has accepted bullying and name-calling as normal.

The Public Pulse: Both words and silence hurt; Safety patrol history column; South High Arts Center
Letters

The Public Pulse: Both words and silence hurt; Safety patrol history column; South High Arts Center

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer responds to the article on Elkhorn North High School basketball player Britt Prince.

The Public Pulse: Saving local news; Always thank a vet; Orgs that enhance lives
Letters

The Public Pulse: Saving local news; Always thank a vet; Orgs that enhance lives

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer encourages support for local journalism.

The Public Pulse: Praise for festival co-founders; Honey Sunday; Husker football
Letters

The Public Pulse: Praise for festival co-founders; Honey Sunday; Husker football

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer praises Harold and Marian Anderson for co-founding "Shakespeare on the Green."

The Public Pulse: The end of political ads; Crowd behavior; Humane Society woes
Letters

The Public Pulse: The end of political ads; Crowd behavior; Humane Society woes

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer relishes in the the end of the election season.

The Public Pulse: Bravo Company reunion; On Veterans day
Letters

The Public Pulse: Bravo Company reunion; On Veterans day

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers give their thoughts and memories on being a veteran and Veteran's Day.

The Public Pulse: Election laws need overhaul; Let Kyle Burwick wrestle; Controlling inflation
Letters

The Public Pulse: Election laws need overhaul; Let Kyle Burwick wrestle; Controlling inflation

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says Nebraska election laws are poorly written and outdated.

The Public Pulse: Millard property taxes; Who are we?; Thoughts on reproductive rights
Letters

The Public Pulse: Millard property taxes; Who are we?; Thoughts on reproductive rights

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer is dismayed the Millard School Board is floating the idea of a district vote to allow continuing the property tax override.

The Public Pulse: Blue Star Memorial Highway; What's in the stars for Election Day
Letters

The Public Pulse: Blue Star Memorial Highway; What's in the stars for Election Day

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer thanks all that contributed financially to the restoration of Nebraska highways which honors all United States military serving or who have served. 

The Public Pulse: Crawford's Classic Cinema; Praise for History column; Kindness of strangers
Letters

The Public Pulse: Crawford's Classic Cinema; Praise for History column; Kindness of strangers

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer give praise for Omaha film historian Bruce Crawford's classic film series.

The Public Pulse: Short-sighted trolley route; Commuter crossword is back; Article praise
Letters

The Public Pulse: Short-sighted trolley route; Commuter crossword is back; Article praise

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says if the idea of the trolley is to serve all of Omaha then it should be re-routed.

The Public Pulse: Praise for Coach Mickey; On Ben Sasse; Someone's else's money;
Letters

The Public Pulse: Praise for Coach Mickey; On Ben Sasse; Someone's else's money;

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers say Mickey Joseph is the right hire for head football coach at NU.

The Public Pulse: Library demolition; Taking the exit ramp; Memorial Stadium renovations
Letters

The Public Pulse: Library demolition; Taking the exit ramp; Memorial Stadium renovations

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer laments on the demolition of Omaha's downtown library.

The Public Pulse Election Guide; Readers give their final thoughts on candidates and issues
Letters

The Public Pulse Election Guide; Readers give their final thoughts on candidates and issues

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers weigh in on candidates and issues prior to the Nov. 8 general election.

The Public Pulse: Pulse writers weigh in on candidates and issues prior to the Nov. 8 general election.
Letters

The Public Pulse: Pulse writers weigh in on candidates and issues prior to the Nov. 8 general election.

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers weigh in on candidates and issues prior to the Nov. 8 general election.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert