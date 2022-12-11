The Public Pulse: On broadband maps; Make mansion a money maker; Unbelievable performance

Funding for broadband

We serve as elected public service commissioners representing Nebraska. Our job is to regulate industries that are natural monopolies such as taxis, natural gas, telecommunications companies, grain warehouses as well as manufactured homes and the next generation 911 service.

Our work in holding telecoms accountable and pushing broadband further out into more rural locations is ongoing. With substantial federal grants for broadband infrastructure on the horizon, making accurate maps is imperative. The federal maps which depict where locations have broadband service (or do not), and to what speed, will be the funding mechanism for millions of dollars beginning in 2023. Funding for broadband in Nebraska depends on the accuracy of these maps.

Many attempts have been made over past years to correct inaccurate data turned in by some companies. Now there is an opportunity to challenge the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) broadband map if your location is not receiving service or not at advertised speeds.

Please participate. Go to the new FCC National Broadband map at: https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home

1. Enter an address in the “location” box

2. Zoom down to where the buildings are located, and the hexagons disappear, to see what broadband service is supposed to be there.

3. If you see the location of buildings/facilities, click on the dot:

a. If green — determine if the providers that show up could serve that location

b. If gray, and you believe the location should be able to receive broadband, or there is no dot, click on “location challenge” and follow the instructions.

If you have questions, email psc.communications@nebraska.gov

We know that broadband is the great equalizer and a public utility: it is necessary in our work, business, educational and personal lives, for urban and rural persons alike. Help us to correct map imperfections .

Your Nebraska Public Service Commissioners,

Mary Ridder, District 5

Dan Watermeier, District 1

Tim Schram, District 3

Rod Johnson, District 4

Money maker

Upon learning that the Nebraska Governor’s Mansion will remain unoccupied for a third gubernatorial term, it’s time to make it a money maker (Dec. 7). Imagine the income generated on the 27 major rooms and over 15,000 square feet of space as a premier B&B and premium event rental?

We have to start looking at creative ways to reduce our incredibly high property taxes, and this one seems obvious.

Mark Kuecker, Omaha

'A Joyful Noise'

Another year and another unbelievable performance of "A Joyful Noise" at the Holland Centre. The Minister of Music and Fine Arts, Minister Markey Montague along with many participants from Salem Baptist Church and other congregations have enriched our souls each year with a performance for all ages and cultures that kicks off the holiday season for many of us. Thank you, Minister Montague and your staff, the beautiful voices of those who perform and the awesome dancers and musicians who work tirelessly to bless us each year. What a ministry.

Ernie Boykin, Omaha

Literal terms

In a recent article, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter is quoted as saying, “We are literally going to be repairing and rebuilding an airplane while we’re flying it.” That would be very dangerous. Either Mr. Carter needs to put a stop to any such plans or someone needs to explain to him what “literally” means.

Charles Pille, Lincoln

January surprise?

Will anyone be surprised when Gov. Jim Pillen appoints Mr. Pete Ricketts to Ben Sasse’s seat?

Lola Austin, Wahoo, Nebraska

Differing opinions

Frank Logan proclaims (Pulse, Dec. 6) “In his opinion, Gov. Pete Ricketts was the worst governor In living memory.”

I disagree, and would remind readers of an old, but accurate adage. Opinions are like ... noses. Everybody has one!”

Lee Rupp, Monroe, Nebraska

Former state senator

Congrats Mavs hockey

The UNO Mavs have just completed a grueling four-series schedule against what some may call the National Collegiate Hockey Conference's version of "murderer's row".

Since the conference opener on Nov. 4, the Mavs have bagged 15 of 24 possible points against North Dakota, UMD, Denver and Western Michigan ... 7 points on the road and 8 at home. An impressive start for such a young team!

They occupy third place in the NCHC.

Forty eight points remain on the schedule. If the Mavs can capture half of those points, there's a real good chance of having home ice advantage come conference playoff time. Thankfully, we don't play Denver again.

Lynn Woleben, Omaha