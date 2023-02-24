





Getting a chuckle

As a lifelong Christian whose daughters spent a week every summer for many years at Carol Joy Holling Camp, I got a chuckle reading the Feb. 12 article regarding Sen. Megan Hunt’s amendment to LB 371. As Sen. Hunt admits, it is not her intention to have this amendment become law but rather to prevent the proposed bill itself from becoming law. I am believe many fellow Christians are going to lose their minds over this amendment. I would remind them of Jesus’ words in Matthew 7:5, (NLT) “Hypocrite! First get rid of the log in your own eye; then you will see well enough to deal with the speck in your friend’s eye.”

Mark Stiles, Gretna

Harmful to our children

Too much time is being spent in the Unicameral on bills that will be harmful to our children, whether they are LGBTQ or not. They are examples of bullying, intolerance, disrespect for another, and lack of compassion and love for others. Our children are watching and bills like LB 371, 574, 575, etc., are horrible examples of fair, justice for all legislation.

Elizabeth Boyer, Papillion

The warming Earth

In his Midlands Voices, “When I remember bygone days’: a baby boomer reflects,” James Luebbe writes: “Climate change mostly made by man – no educated person now doubts this.” Really James? How do you explain that the Sahara Desert was a happy hippo hunting ground in its many lakes and rivers 9,000 years ago, but now it’s sand and rocks and has been that way for about 6,000 years — give or take a couple of centuries?

What happened to the wooly mammoths that used to frolic in the frozen wilderness of Nebraska (remains found in 90 of Nebraska’s 93 counties)? These furry giants roamed the earth from about 5 million years ago until about 3,500 years ago when King Tut was building pyramids in Egypt. The last of them lived on islands in the Bering Straits and Siberia.

Global warming was most likely the cause of the final curtain on the wooly mammoth show. I wonder what “human activity” caused the earth to warm up enough to wipe out the mammoths and dry up the Sahara. Was it all that slave labor chipping away at those blocks of stone to make the pyramids?

Perhaps educated people should also consider precession of the earth’s axis and equinoxes, eccentricity of the orbit and maybe throw in a nod to volcanic activity. After all, the last hippo hunt in the Sahara and mammoth migration in Nebraska occurred well before James Watt perfected the steam engine.

Carl Brady, Omaha

Fundamental rights

Every Nebraskan deserves the right to choose whether or not to have children. Reproductive freedom is a fundamental human right and individuals should have the right to make their own decisions about their bodies and their futures. No one should be forced to undergo pregnancy against their will. Growing up, I never had the desire to have children. But as I got older and started to focus on my personal and professional goals, I realized that this choice was not always understood or accepted by society. Despite facing criticism and judgment, I have remained steadfast in my decision to remain childless, and I proudly exercise my right to reproductive freedom. And I believe that each of us should be free to live our lives with dignity to make the decisions that are best for our lives, families and communities.

Legislative Bill 626, a six-week abortion ban introduced in the Legislature, threatens the reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy of Nebraskans, and it must be heavily opposed to ensure that all individuals in the state have the right to make their own decisions about their bodies and their futures.

It’s time for us to embrace reproductive freedom and acknowledge that Nebraskans all have their own, individual reasons for wanting to end a pregnancy, and all reasons are valid. The majority of Nebraskans want abortion to remain legal in our state. It is certainly not the government’s place to make medical decisions on my behalf. We must work together to ensure that all individuals have the right to make their own decisions about their bodies and their futures, without fear of judgment or discrimination.

I urge everyone to take action. Call your senator and let your voice be heard. Speak up for reproductive freedom and against legislation like LB 626 that threaten our fundamental human rights.

Tracy Hightower-Henne, Omaha

Against streetcars

I grew up in Omaha when we last had streetcars. I remember how delighted we were when they were discontinued. I hated having to step into an icy, rain-filled gutter to get to the car. Once you got on, you needed to find a seat quickly because the car swayed as it went down the tracks. Not to mention the noise of metal wheels against metal tracks. There are so many things to say against a streetcar it is hard to believe Omaha is actually considering installing them again. But then, I don’t live in Omaha so I won’t have to put up with them.

Marilyn Jacobsen, Columbus, Nebraska

No more serene green

I could not agree more with Marianne Nolan’s assertion in the Feb. 21 Pulse that the new Gene Leahy Mall lacks “charm.” Seems to me that parks used to be built so they could be filled with people’s ideas and imagination. The main challenge posed by wide-open, grassy parks such as Memorial or Elmwood is “what can I do in them?” Nowadays though, instead of allowing us to use parks to create games, or to play catch in, or to merely lie in the grass and ponder existence while looking up at the clouds, our new parks have “amenities” and “zones” and “activity centers” that tell us what to do, lest we think of something ourselves. Unfortunately, this all rhymes, I think, with a community that would tear down its main library for an insurance company’s skyscraper.

Pete Fey, Omaha

We get what we vote for

Ron Alexander’s letter (Pulse, Feb. 11) stated that the voting requirements proposed in LB 228 “needlessly restricts the ways we vote.” Well voters of Nebraska, that is exactly the goal the sponsors wanted to achieve when they proposed the constitutional amendment to require a photo ID. The voter ID constitutional amendment passed with 65% of Nebraska votes. We get what we vote for — an ambiguous amendment that now gets implemented and will make it harder, and frankly prevent, many Nebraskans from casting a ballot.

Marcia Anderson, Omaha

On abortion legislation

A recent Midlands Voices (Feb. 16) penned by a clergy member from the Omaha Jewish community was misleading. Joanna Alexander specifically addressed Nebraska lawmakers about pending legislation regarding abortion. One could easily infer that her statements represent Judaism as a whole.

The three major sects of Judaism — Orthodox, Conservative and Reform — hold differing beliefs and practices in many areas. Their views on abortion are no exception. Some of these sects hold that an abortion should be performed only to save the life of a mother. Some hold a more liberal view. The Jewish tribe — We are one people, but not one opinion.

Janet Kohll, Omaha

Spy balloon?

Until details about the Chinese balloon that was shot down over the Atlantic are released, China’s claim that the U.S. is “hyping up” the situation deserves some consideration (“US shoots down object flying off Alaska coast,” Feb. 11).

However, China’s overly defensive response is curious. This wasn’t a sophisticated aircraft by any stretch of the imagination. Surely, the Chinese have hundreds more such balloons they can launch as replacements.

Whether it turns out to be a brazen act of spying or a weather balloon gone astray, the U.S. (or any country, for that matter) reserves the right to defend its airspace against anything it deems a threat.

That the U.S. will immediately shoot down enemy aircraft both big and small within its borders isn’t something that should surprise China or any other country.

Eric Foster, Lincoln

Public input ignored

A Feb. 14 article, “Omahans affected by route invited to meetings,” states that the Omaha Streetcar Authority will hold public meetings in the next few weeks because they want input from the public. Why? It seems to me that there has been quite a bit of input from the public and it has all been totally ignored. The public input I have seen says a streetcar is not wanted, not needed, and they shouldn’t build the darned thing.

What happened to “government by the people?”

Don Baker, Omaha