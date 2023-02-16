





LB 800 too limited

There are some who say that transformative ideas no longer emerge from Nebraska’s Unicameral. Not so. As reported recently in the World-Herald (Jan. 19), State Sen. Dave Murman introduced LB 800 to cap the compensation of public school superintendents in Nebraska to five times the pay of beginning teachers. Why? Well, some people don’t like the $200,000 to $300,000 compensation packages they see some superintendents in urban districts receiving. I mean, come on, who do they think they are? College football coaches? Murman, though, says this is only a way to improve the salaries of beginning teachers. If a district wants higher pay for its superintendent, increase the pay of those first-year teachers.

The only fault with LB 800 in its present form is that it is too limited. Make it apply to all corporate CEOs throughout the state. Cap CEO pay at five times the pay of the average worker in that firm. Now, this could be a real boost to a struggling middle class. You want higher CEO pay? Just increase the pay of the average worker there.

The Economic Policy Institute just reported that average corporate CEO pay is currently about 400 times more than the pay of their average worker. Since 1978, corporate CEO pay increased 1,460%, while the average worker pay increased 18%. I guess some adjustments would have to be made to meet Sen. Murman’s target.

Not to worry. Going by the track record of the Nebraska Unicameral in recent decades, the next bill to address this issue will probably require corporate CEOs in Nebraska to earn 500 times more than the average worker. After all, Nebraska just has to compete with the surrounding states.

Rick Behrens, Omaha

Praise for Hunt

Thank goodness for Megan Hunt! I am so happy and proud that she is working diligently in Nebraska for the rights of all people. I can’t imagine our Legislature without her. She is passionate about the things that matter. She is a fighter and an ally for all of us who need a voice.

I am so tired of hearing people talk about Christian persecution. There are no Christians being persecuted. No one has ever tried to make Christianity go away.

But there are many Christians who are trying to take away the choices that other Americans make.

There is no place in this country for that. Stop trying to control lives that have nothing to do with your own.

Megan Hunt is not fighting against those who want to quote Bible verses. She is here fighting against those who want to force those Bible verses onto others.

Cindy Sass, Omaha

Rental assistance

I recently read about the millions of dollars Omaha will be spending for “rental assistance.” I also recently read there is a push to provide legal assistance for tenants in eviction proceedings. And they want landlords’ properties inspected annually, and for them to pay to join a registry.

The majority of low-income people live in single family homes owned by individuals like myself. Three of my properties rent for a little more than $600 a month.

Your rental assurance money would be better spent assisting single-family, landlord-owned houses in providing discounted rent instead of making it harder for us.

When someone is three months behind in rent, it doesn’t matter what their defense is. My lost rental income is equivalent to theft.

And I’m not the one who brought in the roaches, bed bugs or rodents. I didn’t break the windows or rip out an outlet. I’m not parking in their yard or throwing trash all over.

The city should do everything they can to help a guy like me.

Willy Van Haaften,

Bellevue

Funding bills

“Pillen backs creation of $1b fund for education,” (Jan. 18) was the headline about three education bills and they appear to have some excellent provisions. I disagree with one of the provisions that would allow special tax credits for scholarship donations to private and parochial schools.

I believe in a parent’s choice for a non-public school however, public school is important for lessening prejudice. Public schools admit every child. Parents can already choose a school under the Nebraska Option Enrollment Plan which allows a student to attend a school in a different school district and in the Omaha Public School system a parent can also choose a non-neighborhood school.

Public education was considered important by our founding fathers and it is even more important today. This nation was built on the promise of religious freedom, which has always prevented the state from using its taxing power to force citizens to fund religious worship or education.

As much as I wish every child had the experiences of public school, I agree that parents should have a choice. I just don’t want to help them when there is universal free education as one of their choices.

A lifestyle of separating children from public education is not my choice but if someone wants it, I say OK. But you’re on your own and don’t expect the taxpayers to support it.

It’s my understanding that the scholarships would first be available for students already attending the schools, then it can be used for their siblings and last for children in poverty.

Universal education is available for all children for free. I’m already paying for that and don’t want to subsidize parents who make the choice to deny their children the benefits and experiences of public schooling.

Wendy Leitch, Omaha