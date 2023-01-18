The Public Pulse: On proposed bills; Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI; Big wind and big solar







Disability issues

There are two bills being introduced in the Nebraska Legislature which will have serious effects on disabled people.

The first is LB228 requiring in-person voting which, with the exception of people in nursing homes, will make it harder for people with serious mobility issues to vote. There are several who still live in their residences, usually due to a family member who is able to assist them.

The other is LB274 allowing people with disabled veteran distinction on their license plates to use parking spots for people with disabilities. I am a veteran and support veteran rights, but I am also the husband of a disabled person who cannot go to businesses if they do not have parking spots near them. The disability distinction for veterans can include an array of issues that do not necessarily fall into the lack of mobility. If immobility is their issue, they should be able to obtain specialized tags.

There are not enough parking spots for people with disabilities available . Allowing this bill to go forward will only compound this issue and prevent people with mobility issues to be able to have access to businesses.

Steven A. Miller, Bellevue

LB228

The citizens of Nebraska need to do a better job of electing their state representatives. Obviously, the person introducing Legislative Bill 228, State Sen. Steve Erdman, did not think this through as it would negatively impact more of his Republican constituents since there are more of them in the state than Democrats. Reading is fundamental.

Veronica Galloway, Omaha

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Joseph Ratzinger (Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI) was undoubtedly the most brilliant theologian of our time. He was St. John Paul II’s expert on all things scriptural. He was imprimi potest of my 1989 catechism of the Catholic Church, the operating manual if you will, of practicing Catholics.

If truth makes a man conservative, he was conservative. Truth cannot be created, it must be found. He often spoke out against relativism, the absence of absolutes, especially prevalent in the U.S. decadent culture.

As a convert to the one, holy, Catholic and apostolic faith, I really respected him. He was a hero to me.

Eternal rest grant unto Joseph, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. May his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

Brian Hunter, Council Bluffs

Big wind and big solar

David Begley’s Midlands Voices column (Jan. 10) mentions Mike Johann’s work for “big wind and big solar.”

First off, all politicians work for big wind. It’s part of the job description. Lawyers, too, if I’m not mistaken.

Jokes aside, by raising the issue of who Johanns is working for, Begley also raises the issue of whom he’s working for. Big wind and big solar, once the installation costs are paid, are almost free and do not increase the atmospheric carbon dioxide burden. Landowners get a nice revenue stream for hosting the equipment and, for wind, may be able to put in a crop, too. You can’t say that about any other power source, all of which are high maintenance and expensive, both in current costs and in environmental costs.

Michael Osborn, La Vista

A better future

David Begley’s latest Midlands Voices (Jan. 10) piece reads like Republican boilerplate. Once again using a monolithic term of left to represent a view that they may not all hold (I know several anti-renewable, pro-nuclear “leftists”). His piece is full of non-sequiturs to wind and solar power, and establishes no alternative to preserve our agricultural future in Nebraska and around the world.

Is there something about the sun that you know that I don’t, because it’s pretty darn reliable. Wind is a bit more fickle, but currently is reliably predictable up to half an hour in advance, plenty of time for grids to switch to other sources. The price of fuel for wind or solar can’t be beat.

This is why millennials buck the trend of conservatism with age. We saw the towers collapse, economic collapse and climate collapse, and not only inaction, but active opposition to any efforts to adapt or mitigate. Then, as we awaken as a generation and start pointing out problems in the world we are told, “You’ll see things our way as you get older,” or “Wait until you’ve had your first job, then you’ll agree.” We aren’t and we don’t.

We all want a better future (an unverifiable belief I hold), we just disagree about how to get there and what better means (for who and how much), but it’s clear: steady as she goes isn’t going to work.

Spencer Rice, Omaha

Square wheel

Michael O’Keefe (Pulse, Jan. 10) remarked that hitting a pothole prompted him to think of a name for the proposed streetcar system. That prompted me to recall the South Shore Railway, which ran from South Bend, Indiana, to Chicago. Generations of “benders” and “domers” called it the “square wheel.” As I survey the field of TIFs she has sown, “square wheel” may be the closest Mayor Stothert ever gets to a square deal.

K.M. Davies, Omaha

Senate selection process

You didn’t need a fortune teller or tarot cards, to predict who would replace Ben Sasse. This was obvious from the beginning. In my opinion, it would be hard to deny the person who bankrolled your campaign and turn down their application for senator. Pete Ricketts ran for senate and was soundly defeated by Ben Nelson, but now he has a fast track to meet his long-standing goal.

G.R. Willis, Omaha

IRS funding

It’s another January, so, for the 55th time, I am slowly gathering the documents needed so that I can file income taxes that cover the past year. It is not a complicated task when on a fixed income and all our sources of income have already reported to the IRS and already withheld some of our income for taxes.

So, I was more than a little disconcerted when I learned that Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith spearheaded the very first bill through the new Congress that would reduce $70 billion in new funding for the IRS. The new funding was primarily intended to improve the IRS capacity to target high income taxpayers who often pay little or no taxes.

Many wealthy, corporate-connected taxpayers know that a consistently underfunded IRS can’t compete with the lawyers and tax accountants who protect rich tax scofflaws. In introducing his bill, Congressman Smith repeated the lie that new IRS agents would mostly come after taxpayers earning less than $400,000 when, in fact just the opposite is the truth.

To make matters worse, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says that Congressman Smith’s bill would increase the federal deficit by $114 billion in uncollected taxes. Who would pay if Smith’s arrogant messaging becomes law? Taxpayers like me and you.

Ted Stilwill, Omaha

Overall economy benefits

In the Jan. 10 editorial “The real cost of college,” the author pointed out the societal value of more people attaining a college degrees. I totally agree in her assessment that more degreed employees makes us a stronger nation. Another advantage of lower cost education is the advantage of recent graduates being able to buy new vehicles, homes and the ability to spend other money to help fuel are economy, instead of being burdened with a high student loan payback. The recent controversy of the president’s student loan forgiveness would be much less if the benefit to the overall economy was presented as a reaction. It is agreed by economist that for every $1 put into the economy, $7 to $14 are generated. In summary, having low-cost education not only increases the benefit to society but also benefits the overall economy.

John Langan, Omaha

Classified document probe

I am still waiting for the FBI to raid President Biden’s homes. I guess I shouldn’t hold my breath.

Chris Lewis, Omaha

Heard it all before

After reading Michael OKeefe’s letter (“Streetcar Thoughts”), a good name for the streetcar that our children, grandchildren and their children will be paying for many, many decades to come in both taxes and increased utility bills would be “Stothert’s Swan Song.” Sure, we listen amusingly to the fantasy arguments that it will all be paid for and a streetcar will increase property value. It wasn’t that long ago that the serviceable and historical buildings in the Old Market were destroyed to build the ConAgra Campus. Then ConAgra essentially left for the CEO’s hometown of Chicago.

Apparently politicians have zero long-term memory. Voters do and sell-outs to ConAgra and Mutual will not be forgotten or forgiven.

John Herzog, Omaha