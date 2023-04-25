On restaurant tax

I’ve been told: “If you don’t want to pay Omaha’s restaurant tax, just stay out of restaurants.”

However, there are non-restaurant places that will have the restaurant tax. Such as:

Coffee at convenience stores because “it’s prepared.”

Certain deli items if they are “prepared at grocery stores.”

Baked bakery items are exempt — but wait, if you put “Happy birthday” on a cake it is a “custom” item, and therefore the tax is added.

Mayor Jean Stothert is claiming to cut property taxes 2%, but assessor valuations went up 10%.

Now Omaha can ride this streetcar straight to Oz, because a “general fund” isn’t an imaginary thing, where money just appears from nowhere.

Want a new name for Omaha? How about: Omaha — City of Deception.

Quit lying to us ignorant tax payers.

Mary Packett, Omaha

Support Planned Parenthood

The introduction of LB 626 prompts me to again remind Nebraskans that:

Number one: Government has no mandate to insert itself into individual freedoms concerning healthcare, family planning, moral or religious values. Conservatives argue for smaller government, yet support such intrusive overreach into privacy.

Number two: If one truly opposes abortion, the most effective action is to support Planned Parenthood. PP is the greatest single preventer of abortion, through contraceptive assistance, sexual counseling and education, and pregnancy care for the underprivileged and underserved population of our state, indeed, across the nation.

Backers of LB 626 must rise to their actual responsibilities as champions of public welfare, instead of reflexively posing to “own the libs.” In our unique Unicameral, we deserve thoughtful “conservative” representation as well as committed “liberal” protection of Nebraskans’ freedoms.

Roger duRand, Omaha

Shame on legislators

Melody Vaccaro has been banned from entering the Capitol without a scheduled appointment for shouting “Shame” after passage of permitless concealed carry legislation. Once again, conservative cancel culture rears its head.

If those involved in Vaccaro’s banishment can not govern their prejudices, being part of a deliberative governmental body, then they have shown themselves unfit to govern the state’s affairs.

Kenneth Pullen, Omaha

Tax laws favor developers

I believe our country’s tax laws are designed to favor homeowners and real estate developers. The “mortgage interest deduction” enables home owners to deduct interest paid on their mortgage from their tax liabilities. For developers of commercial real estate, a couple of tax advantages they enjoy are depreciation write-offs and “pass through” deductions. There are many others.

Sometimes, when I am volunteering at the Tenant Assistance Program, I wish tax laws were more geared toward helping renters avoid eviction.

Laws favoring real estate developers do not go unnoticed here in Omaha, as real estate deals seemingly are priority one for our politicians and big local construction companies and design firms.

Examples; funding for the proposed streetcar apparently depends on real estate development along the streetcar route. Local leaders went gaga for the huge real estate deal of Mutual of Omaha’s new building downtown.

The controversial “kids jail” downtown? Real estate deal. The library proposed at 72nd and Dodge by the Heritage Services — yep, real estate deal.

Seems sad to me that the focus of Omaha’s leaders is development first and giving a helping hand to renters and those people of less wealthy means a distant second.

I’m not holding my breath waiting for changes on these policies, but maybe the rumored collapse of the commercial real estate market due to high interest rates and lots of debt might help on that score.

Ricky Fulton, Omaha

Passage of LB 77

Congratulations to our state lawmakers for passing bill LB 77, permitless concealed carry. They understand that law-abiding, responsible citizens of Nebraska will not be deprived of our Constitutional right to defend ourselves, our family and our friends from thugs, deranged individuals and terrorists. Law enforcement cannot stop the crime. By the time they are able to respond to the threat the carnage is over. How can anyone honestly believe that any bad guy will adhere to any gun law?

Gary Tuma, Blair

Are you proud?

I have a few questions for the members of the Republican Party. Are you proud that your beloved Donald Trump wants to do away with the Department of Justice and the FBI just because they were doing their job? If so, stand up and be proud.

Are you proud that our Nebraska Republican legislators want to turn loose a 21-year-old on the streets with a loaded concealed handgun? If you support this, the first time one of these armed young folks shoots someone, their blood is on your hands. If you can live with this, stand up and be proud.

Are you proud that Republican legislatures around the country are willing to let women die because of over-restrictive abortion laws? It seems they do not value a woman’s life very much. If this does not bother you, stand up and be proud.

And lastly, but certainly not least of all, are you proud that our Republican legislators seem more interested in staying in the good graces of the NRA, not to mention their money, than enacting sensible gun control laws? They don’t seem to care that men, women and children are dying every day in our schools, businesses, and streets and possibly neither do you. So stand up and be proud of all these things.

Jerry Baker, Omaha