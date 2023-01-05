The Public Pulse: On Southwest airlines debacle; Don't make building a bird killer; On streetcar







Appreciative air

As a loyal customer of Southwest Airlines, I’ve flown the carrier hundreds of times since it began serving Omaha in 1994. Their business model has long enabled the common person easy access to affordable air travel, and they have been good for Eppley and our city.

As someone who considers himself a compassionate person, I am of course sympathetic to the many individuals who were so sorely inconvenienced during Southwest’s recent upheaval. I’m cheered to see that operations have returned to near normal, and that restitution is promised.

As a longtime observer of human behavior, I’m bemused by those folks who spit that they will “never fly Southwest again.” The minute the carrier resumes undercutting the so-called legacy airlines by offering fares $5 cheaper to Las Vegas or Phoenix, the naysayers — enjoying benefits like no charge for two checked bags — will return to packing Southwest planes again.

Steve Paschang, Omaha

Bird-safe building

Considering Mutual of Omaha’s concern for wildlife conservation (the first 10 episodes of their upcoming Wild Kingdom’s TV series are called “Protecting the Wild”), I hope that the company’s soon-to-be constructed home office building, which I see in preliminary drawings will be glass-covered, will have some treated material, or coating on the glass, to minimize or prevent potential bird deaths due to collisions with the building. Let’s make sure that we protect the local wildlife too.

Walt Bures, Omaha

Put it to a vote

As far as the streetcar goes I can only say one thing: “Let freedom ring and let the voters decide.”

David Ward, Omaha

MUD and streetcar

I am curious as to whether the $20 million cost for the development of a streetcar system in Omaha will be shared by the customers in the 10 cities that are serviced by MUD or will it just be Omaha customers who have to foot the bill?

Helen Fouraker, Bellevue

Urban core?

Omaha has a rich, vibrant and diverse history and culture. If the intent and potential is to connect people and to further focus on and develop the “urban core,” then consider north-south in addition to east-west routes. (i.e. Farnam to Harney, 10th Street to 42nd Street and 24th and L to 24th and Lake). Streetcar, no. State-of-the-art public transportation, yes.

Think of the potential, development and progress in many directions. Omaha — one city.

Mike Fisk, Omaha

Economic growth

With the New Year comes new opportunities to better the lives of Nebraskans and our environment. America’s climate bill is here and ready to spur economic growth, and make us a leader in clean energy. Many of the bills’ tax provisions have just gone into effect. This will allow individuals the opportunity to save money and reduce their environmental footprint. Individuals will gain access to incentives ranging from electric vehicles, renewable energy deployment, energy efficiency upgrades and much more. As a new year resolution, I challenge us all to do some research and see what we can do to take advantage of these incredible incentives. Learn more at rewiringamerica.org/app/ira-calculator.

Ryan Quinn, Omaha

Stats on ORBT

Although we do not live in Omaha, we usually travel three times a week. Every time we see an ORBT bus, we notice very few people riding or waiting at the bus stop. Will public transit make it in Omaha? I would like to know how well-used are the ORBT buses.

Nora Porupsky, Fremont

Research staff needed

After reading and watching interviews with Gov.-elect Jim Pillen and Lt. Gov.-elect Joe Kelly, I would like to volunteer my services to research accurate information and polling data for these elected officials. Neither candidate seems informed. Do they have staff that research any topics?

No one expects one person to know everything, but knowing facts and consulting viable polling data could help reduce the inaccurate statements made by these two.

Examples:

All Nebraskans oppose abortions.

Marijuana threatens the lives of all Nebraskans.

The school finance formula should be the same for all students.

Changing property valuations will lower property taxes.

Releasing prisoners does no good.

There are many more examples. How are solutions constructed if there is no knowledge and facts? How are priority issues determined if there is no polling data?

It was embarrassing to see the ignorance expressed by both men in the World-Herald and Nebraska Examiner interviews, and on the KETV “Chronicle” program.

Both men need to say, “I don’t know” instead of spewing drivel. And Mr. Pillen should stop saying “It’s for the kids.” That’s an haughty remark which ironically implies he knows something none of the rest of us knows.

All Nebraskans deserve leaders who know what they are talking about. And leaders who can construct sound solutions and projects.

Carol Gottsch, Omaha