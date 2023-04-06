Rules for thee

Trump gets indicted on charges of paying hush money to cover up extramarital affairs. So what? Didn’t we have Bill Clinton in office for eight years? He may not have paid hush money but he did lie under oath and pressure a young intern into doing the same. The liberal motto should be “rules for thee, but not for me.”

Michelle Danielson, Omaha

Stand up to China

I believe there is no question that the greatest existential threat to the United States today is China. Americans should be alarmed at the growing CCP influence over the rest of the world and both parties must come together to act. We should focus on countering the growing nuclear and military threat from the Chinese government, preventing China from purchasing U.S. farmland and curtailing the vast “spy network” via Chinese-linked technology. I think President Trump was right when he held China’s feet to the fire on trade and attempted to ban TikTok. I applaud Sens. Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts for making this one of their priorities. The rest of Congress should join them and get tough on China before it’s too late.

Denise Bradshaw, Omaha

We’ve been had

When someone proves they cannot be trusted, you don’t give them a thousand more chances to cheat you.

It seems that the People’s Republic of China spies on us from every angle. Over a thousand FBI cases have been initiated in the last year to combat their intrusions. They’ve dramatically increased their military spending while we cut ours. And almost all the money they’re using to hurt us has come from us.

At what point do we recognize that we’ve been had?

Les Brauer, Omaha

Transgender Day of Visibility

I write this on Transgender Day of Visibility (March 31), a day to celebrate transgender people and raise awareness of the discrimination they face in this world. There are many resources available to learn about the issues facing transgender individuals. A simple online search of “transgender education resources” yields many respected sources. I encourage all Nebraska citizens and especially our state representatives to educate themselves on this topic.

Enacting laws based on ignorance and fear is discriminatory, infringes on parents’ rights, denies medical and psychological expertise, and risks additional psychological damage to young people who are already experiencing the difficulties of being so-called “different.” These young people have the right to go to school and live their lives without fear and discrimination. Their parents and medical professionals have the right to determine what is the right path without government interference. Many of our state legislators have taken a play out of that classic bullying handbook: If I don’t understand it, or it’s different, or I don’t agree with it, then I must make myself superior by making others miserable.

Please vote no on LB 574. You will save lives by doing so.

Kathy Sutula, Omaha

Voting machines

State law says voting machines are not to be connected to the internet. Bob Evnen is supposed to know this. Yet he brags about the Albert Sensors we use to protect our voting machines from “intrusion.”

If Albert Sensors detect intruders trying to hack in from the internet, but the voting machines cannot legally be connected to the internet, then why do the voting machines need Albert Sensors? I believe the answer can only be that the machines are indeed connected to the internet. They even show up as wireless devices on your phone when you enter the polling place.

Does Evnen even have any idea how these machines are really being used? He’s supposed to be in charge of them yet there isn’t one state employee who can log into them or control what they are doing to the ballots and the cast votes because the vendor refuses to give the state the passwords or the source code. Evnen can’t even produce Cast Vote Records, which means he can’t prove that the machines are working correctly. All he can do is tell us they work because the vendor says so. It seems like ESS and Dominion are now in control of our elections, not Bob Evnen.

Gary Stephens, Lincoln

Sick care system

It was very interesting to hear conservative Sen. John Lowe of Kearney, argue that “big pharma” and the medical industry is “making bank” on teenagers’ gender dysphoria by creating dependency on “the system.” I believe these types of arguments are typically made by liberals arguing in favor of socialized medicine, though not usually relating to gender-affirming care.

I agree with him, that our health care system is really a sick care system, that discourages providers from making people well since they make more money when people are sick, and that removing the profit motive from health care would go a long way towards improving outcomes and lowering costs. I doubt he intended to make that argument, but that is the argument he made.

Andrew White, Hastings

Go along to get along

In some schools and organizations that I have been a part of in my 53 years of employment, when I saw something that could use some tweaking, I was politely told “Go along to get along” would be beneficial for me.

In my humble opinion, that perfectly describes where we now see our U.S. Congress and Senate. Elected freshmen/women can go in wanting to change the way things are being legislated or done and are quickly informed about how the “cow eats the cabbage” (Oklahoma euphemism). Ask Liz Cheney, ask Donald Trump or any number of others, who went in with fresh ideas to change the status quo, whether if you are going to make-it, or survive, it is necessary to go along to get along.

I am constantly baffled and amazed at how getting elected to Congress/Senate transforms a lot of people and probably their staffers and extended families to become some of the smartest investors on the planet. As with everything else in life, there are exceptions to the rule.

I’m not saying they are all corrupt, but I am saying there are lots of “opportunities.” I think they and their staffers know long before any of the rest of us, what corporations are probably going to get huge government contracts.

Just for grins, look up the definition of “political corruption.”

Dean Briscoe, Papillion

Fair future

Steve Jensen of the Mayor’s Office visited the Loveland Neighborhood Town Hall meeting held in February and presented a briefing on the streetcar project. I posted a report on this event to NextDoor, as well as a video on YouTube, and later followed up with a link to the YouTube presentation provided by the Omaha Streetcar Authority. Wow, did the comments fly!

Responses boiled down to three top categories: First, the project is a boondoggle that costs way too much — and why can’t the funds be used to fix potholes? Second, Mayor Stothert and the City Council are corrupt and lining their pockets from the project. Third is my favorite, “I won’t be riding the streetcar so it is doomed to failure.” Surprise! The streetcar is not meant for those of us who live in West O and will not rise or fall based on our lack of participation. That said, we are free to find low-cost or free parking anywhere along its route and then get onboard. College World Series, anyone?

The streetcar proposal is a bet on Omaha’s future high-density growth in its urban core as defined by the proposed route from UNMC to downtown. That forecasted growth is also going to pay for the project via TIF property tax collections as real estate values grow in the urban corridor. At the same time, the streetcar is a bold feat of imagination foreseeing a new kind of development in the city that does not depend on burning fossil fuels, acres of sterile concrete parking lots and an expensive and intrusive road system. Faint heart never won fair future.

Peter Gadzinski, Omaha

Proportional allocation

Bill Mahoney (Pulse, March 24) said he seems to be writing the same Public Pulse letter every year regarding proposals in the Unicameral to use the winner-take-all model for Nebraska’s electoral votes. He accurately states that Joe Biden won Nebraska’s Second District and therefore his vote would actually count. Apparently, Mr. Mahoney is a strong Democrat voter and that is absolutely fine. Everyone’s votes always count, but sometimes you are outvoted.

It seems like every year I also need to write and point out that any debate of proportional allocation versus winner-take-all is not Democrat vs. Republican but minority party vs. majority party in each individual state.

Of course Democrats in Nebraska want proportional allocation as they have nothing to lose. Republicans in Nebraska have nothing to gain.

Democrats in Illinois will fight tooth and nail against proportional allocation as they have nothing to gain whereas Republicans in Illinois would desire it.

Rob Butler, Omaha

Non-transparency streak continues

I see our new governor, Jim Pillen, is keeping his streak of not being transparent to his fellow Nebraskans (“Pillen breaks with tradition, doesn’t share his schedule.”)

During his campaign for governor, he refused to participate in debates. Now, he refuses to release his schedule to the public and reporters. Therefore, making it impossible for us to ask him questions. What is he trying to hide? Is he afraid to speak in front of a group of people — or maybe just certain people — or is he afraid of questions that we might ask?

I thought the governor was supposed to work for the people. Then, he doesn’t live in the governor’s mansion, for which we are paying taxes to keep it running. What is he afraid of?

Susan Peters, Omaha