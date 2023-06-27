Growing OPPD

OPPD is planning on building more electrical generating facilities mainly to cover the requirements of data centers. (May 27) Why? The amount of money required is billions under their current plan. A completed data center normally employs around 200 people of which more than half are security guards. How does that make any sense for anybody but the data center owners? If the data center is using the power why wouldn’t they be paying for it? This is growth for the sake of growing OPPD. It sure sounds like a terrible deal for a regular OPPD customer.

Michael Erdmann, Omaha

Reframing the conversation

Let’s reframe how we think about abortion, using a phrase Gabrielle Blair is advocating: ejaculate responsibly.

Instead of arguing about when life begins and legislation regarding women’s bodies, we should be discussing irresponsible ejaculation. Our current views of pregnancy prevention focus on the body that is only fertile for 24 hours a month instead of the body that is fertile 24 hours a day, every day.

Let’s start with some basic facts. Between puberty and menopause, a woman’s body produces a fertile egg for approximately 24 hours each month. After puberty a man’s sperm is fertile for 24 hours every day for the rest of his life. Sperm live longer than the egg. After sperm is put in a woman’s body it has a fertile window that can last up to 5 days. Sperm needs to be kept away from the egg for the 5 days before the egg is fertile to prevent pregnancy.

However, it is extremely difficult to pinpoint exactly when the egg begins its 24-hour fertile window. Fertility tests only indicate if the woman is fertile imminently. They are helpful when trying to conceive but not practical to prevent pregnancy.

Ovulation is an involuntary process. It occurs once a month regardless of whether there is sex or not.

Ejaculation placement is voluntary. The man has the ultimate decision on where he chooses to ejaculate.

Pregnancy only occurs when sperm is attached to the egg.

Men can prevent unwanted pregnancies that can lead to abortion by choosing to ejaculate responsibly.

If you want to stop abortions, then you need to stop unwanted pregnancies. To do that, you need to stop irresponsible ejaculation.

So what is your plan for preventing irresponsible ejaculations?

Darci Garcia, Omaha

Prison funding

We have allocated funds for a new prison to be built.

Might I suggest that we build a special wing for a high-profile criminal that was federally indicted in Florida and would need additional security to be housed there if convicted.

I’m sure we could expect the federal government to help build and maintain this facility with this in mind.

Scott Schwartz, Fremont

It will never end

Over the past several years, more Americans have become tolerant of the LGBTQ+ community, with nearly 70% of people supporting gay marriage. Reactionary conservatives, on the other hand, have an unhealthy obsession with transgender individuals and the LGBTQ+ community as a whole.

More and more, we keep hearing about “protecting our children,” “groomer,” and the war against “woke ideology.” If there is a pride flag within their vicinity, they become livid.

Let’s call this what this is: I think it is some of the right-wing enabling their followers to be hostile and commit violence against anyone who is part of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.

It starts with transgender people. Then they go after gay marriage. To these reactionaries, it will never end.

Jorge Jaimes Melgar, Fremont

God save America

Like millions of Americans, I no longer believe America’s justice system provides equal treatment under the law. Equal justice is guaranteed by our Constitution. Americans now regularly witness egregious violations of these foundational rights by our government at all levels.

For example, in his 2016 Congressional testimony, FBI Director Comey stated eight top secret documents were found on Hillary Clinton’s private server. He related Clinton and her staff destroyed evidence by crushing 13 electronic devices. National media, including CNN and Time Magazine reported these facts. Comey testified these violations did not “warrant criminal charges.”

Fast forward to 2022. Trump’s possession of classified documents in his home is deemed a crime. Armed FBI agents stormed Mar-a-Lago to reclaim classified data. The DOJ has now indicted Trump for these crimes.

Ex-FBI Director Comey added further confusion in his June 4, 2023, interview on MSNBC with Jen Psaki. Referencing an alleged tape of Trump discussing a sensitive military document he took from the White House, Comey stated, “Tapes are amazing for a prosecutor because you can’t cross-examine a tape, you can’t call a tape a liar.”

Given Comey’s stated importance of electronic evidence, one wonders why Hillary’s destruction of electronic devices and evidence wasn’t deemed critical in 2016? Why did he and Attorney General Lynch not indict Clinton for illegal possession of classified documents and destruction of evidence?

Millions of Americans of all political persuasions are undoubtedly confused by our government’s actions. Why are two citizens treated disparately for the same crime?

I fervently believe in adherence to all laws, and equal treatment under our laws. My faith in America’s justice system is gone. I am not optimistic about America’s future.

In 1918, Irving Berlin wrote the song “God Bless America.” Perhaps the lyrics should now be changed to “God Save America.”

Jan Frye, Gretna

Emperor has no clothes

Not only has Donald J. Trump been impeached twice, indicted twice, arrested twice, liable for battery and defamation to the tune of $5 million, but Nebraska’ 2nd District Rep. Don Bacon has correctly noted that Trump, like the narcissistic Emperor in Hans Christian Andersen’s tale, has no clothes. “Reality leaves a lot to the imagination.” — John Lennon.

Mary Ruth Stegman, Omaha

More ‘woke’ talk

The best way to end all the confusion about the meaning of the word “woke” is to read about the life of the “wokest” person who ever lived. There are no less than four known biographies. They are, in order, Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.

Bill Gast, Papillion

Spiritual things

In Nehemiah 2-7, God taught us how to rebuild a city or help with a life in love. You know when you see the sadness of a person’s heart; you know if you are hurting someone or helping them grow to live like your life; you know when you buy or sell if you’re taking advantage of a person; you know if you are not walking in another’s shoes and not doing good to them or make them feel guilty for not following you and how you live. Judgement, discrimination, being a liar, cheating and hate is not the lesson God wants us to follow. I live by only one judge and it is the Lord Jesus Christ. I am a sinner and it takes work at times. I know when I die, I will be judged on my soul and how I have treated others. If you have to make laws to hurt a group of people just to prove your faith and morals, then you have no true morals or faith. Are you building a city or a life for another in love? Have you looked at your reflection in the mirror lately.

Connie McMillan, Omaha