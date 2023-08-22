Help with cost

So OPPD is looking at spending $2 billion to meet their electricity needs of the future? How about instead of building mega plants or taking up farmland for solar and wind farms, OPPD uses some of that money and subsidizes households in town to install solar panels. Do you know how much sun my rooftop receives during the day? Help me with the cost and I’d be more than happy to contribute excess electrical production to OPPD’s electrical grid.

J. Ritchie Morrow, Omaha

They don’t care

Mary Roeser’s excellent letter (“Politically motivated charges?”) concludes that Trump supporters know he committed the criminal acts he’s charged with, she could had added “and it’s very sad, disappointing and alarming they know but just don’t care.”

Larry Johnson, Omaha

The Trump mystery

It’s a mystery to me and most of my like-minded friends why so many people support and continue to support, Donald Trump. Perhaps some movies can help explain it

From Music Man: “Either you are closing your eyes to a situation you do not wish to acknowledge, or you are unaware of the caliber of disaster. . .”

From A Few Good Men:” “You want the truth? You can’t handle the truth.”

From Stepford Wives: Some invisible malady steals and takes over the souls of innocent, rational, free-thinking victims.

Gary Welch, Bellevue

ALS funding

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding a devastating lack of funding for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) research in the federal budget. ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a rare and devastating neurodegenerative disease that affects thousands of Americans. ALS can impact anyone, but it impacts those who serve in the military at a higher rate. In fact, the Veterans’ Administration has declared ALS a service-connected disease.

ALS causes motor neurons to degenerate over time until they eventually die. There is no cure for ALS and as the disease progresses, people lose the ability to speak, eat, move, and breathe. Life expectancy can be less than five years after diagnosis. Funding for ALS research is essential to drive scientific advancements, develop innovative therapies, and improve the quality of life for ALS patients.

Research investments in other serious diseases, such as cancer and Alzheimer’s, have resulted in breakthroughs in new treatments. No treatments were available for ALS for many years, but previous federal investments have led to two new FDA-approved drugs that can delay symptoms. That makes four, total. ALS patients are going to need a cocktail of drugs to help delay the symptoms.

However, funding for ALS dramatically lags behind other diseases and must be increased. Without new and larger investments from the federal government, people living with ALS will be denied opportunities for new treatments and cures.

As a concerned citizen, I call on my senators and representative to increase, not cut federal ALS research funding in the 2024 budget at NIH, the Department of Defense and other relevant agencies. With greater investments, scientists and researchers can find treatments and cures for this devastating disease — and discover how to prevent it.

Together, we can make a difference and bring us closer to a future where ALS can be a livable disease.

Dawnn Tucker, Pierce, Neb.

At the precipice

Legislative Bill 77, the permitless concealed carry bill, will go into effect on September 10. This is perhaps the most egregious piece of legislation ever enacted in Nebraska.

Armed law enforcement officers in Nebraska are required to have initial safety and live-fire training on their weapons, with recertification on an annual basis. There are no such provisions in LB 77. What could go wrong ? This represents a clear and present danger for all Nebraskans, especially for children and teens, whose leading cause of death in the U.S. is gun violence.

When LB 77 takes effect, it is not unreasonable to expect an increase in gun violence in Nebraska. When blood starts to flow, it will be on the hands of the 33 state senators who voted to pass LB 77 and on Gov. Pillen who signed the statute.

John Wupper, Omaha

Blind to hypocrisy

It is no surprise that a Jesuit university president and Catholic archbishop in Nebraska support Legislative Bill 753, as they stand to benefit financially (Aug. 13). Proficient as they are at invoking guilt, they appear blind to their own hypocrisy.

They seem to conveniently overlook that as a tax-exempt organization they are prohibited from engaging in campaign activities.

They appeal to the needs of the poor and hungry children, but the Catholic Church has a lot of property and goods they could sell if they really believed in funding Catholic education for those who cannot afford it or feeding the poor.

Gentlemen, I think you have enough work to do in your own backyard before coveting your neighbors.

Rachel Dowd, Omaha

City budget

I wonder how much more in property tax money the city got this year and will get next year due to the increase in valuations due to the housing market the last couple years? Did they lower their levy to compensate for it? No. Instead, they increased their budget. What will happen to the budgets if and when property values go down because they were overpriced?

I wish I could benefit from a “windfall” and spend more money. If we happen to get a bonus we use it for necessities or put it in the bank for a rainy day. We don’t go hog wild and increase our budgets for the next year hoping to get the same amount as last year. Also, still waiting to see how much my taxes go down due to legalized gambling —casinos. Isn’t that how they got us to vote for it?

Susan Peters, Omaha

Postpone the vote

I think it would be wise for the Omaha City Council to postpone a vote on the city budget until they add their seventh member.

Currently the council has only six members, after Vinny Palmero was kicked out because he has been in jail for the last three months. The process is underway to replace Vinny.

It takes five votes of the council to override a mayoral veto.

Fairness means waiting until the council is at full strength before voting to approve Omaha’s budget.

Ricky Fulton, Omaha