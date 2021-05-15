The Public Pulse: OPPD resolution deserves passage; Election procedure; Arizona audit

Election procedure

The clerk with the book of eligible voters asks each voter for his or her name, and after finding the name in the book asks for the address. If all is fine, then the voter signs the book, and clerk 1 gives clerk 2 the voter’s serial number and ballot number. Clerk 2 writes the voters’ name in book 2 along with the serial number and ballot number, and clerk 1 writes the line number in the book of eligible voters. If that book shows a voter was sent an early voting ballot, the voter can only vote provisionally after stating that he or she either did not receive one or it was damaged.