





LB 753

As someone who has been fighting for years for the Opportunity Scholarships Act, LB 753, it’s time to point out the inaccuracies fed to the debate. If you actually read the bill, you will find that it does not take any funding away from public education. As 48 of the other 50 states in our union have recognized, the ability to choose where your child goes to school should not be affected by where you can afford to live or the ability to pay tuition.

While union leaders from Westside and Millard become indignant over this idea, please think of those living in poverty who cannot afford to buy a home in your districts. Why shouldn’t engaged and ambitious low-income families be able to surround themselves with like-minded souls while raising their children with high expectations and academic achievement in places where it has seldom existed? People with means have been doing it for years.

Rick Bettger, Omaha

No dog in this fight

I don’t have a dog in the fight about the streetcar. I left the “Tax Me” state 20 years ago. I do vaguely remember that the project was originally pitched as a way to link South Omaha, downtown and North Omaha. That plan has gone out the window now that Mutual is in the mix. Gentrification is not the solution to what is ailing Omaha.

David Young, Council Bluffs

Drop LB 421

The duty of health departments is to keep Nebraska citizens healthy. Health departments are experts who closely monitor public health; they know more about this subject than city councils or county boards. During the pandemic, health departments mandated masks to save lives — maybe even yours!

Wearing a mask does not restrict personal liberties. During the pandemic, I worked in a hospital, wearing not only masks, but gowns, face shields, gloves and respirators. That equipment didn’t restrict my freedom; it kept me alive.

For the health of Nebraskans, this bill should be dropped.

Cathy Richmond, Omaha

Group decision

I hope the Omaha City Council has the common sense to pause all action on the streetcar, and put it to a vote of the people. The large $300 million expenditure on two miles of trolley track in a city with 5,000 lane-miles of deteriorating and pothole-filled streets should be a group decision.

Duane Miller, Omaha

Get back to the Bible

What a disappointment in the letter from Rev. Debra McKnight (“Supporting choice”). She gives excuse after excuse for abortion, and has the gall to say that Jesus would agree with her. Jesus is the creator, we are the created. He knows our days from conception to the day of our death here on earth, he was constantly telling his disciples to let the little children come to Him. The Jesus of the Bible loves what he’s created in the womb, he would never condone the killing of our innocent children.

I think it’s time to get back to the Bible to see who this Jesus really is.

Rebecca Richards,

Geneva, Nebraska

Support for education

Although I welcome some of the governor’s initiatives to slow the growth of property taxes. I question his true support for education when a public school teacher earning $55,000 would not get a income tax break, but a millionaire would get a $30,000 tax cut under his flat tax of 3.99%. Does the governor really support the average citizen or the wealthy who paid to get him elected?

Jeffrey Smith, Omaha

Only in Nebraska?

Only in Nebraska would a governor and legislature think it’s good to make it easier to carry a concealed weapon than it is to vote.

Only in Nebraska would a governor and legislature formulate a property tax formula and think it good that raises taxes on poorly producing agricultural land and lowers them on higher producing land.

What a bunch of hogwash.

Craig Christiansen, Omaha

Murman vetting process

To whomever appoints the chairs of Nebraska education committees, I would appreciate understanding the vetting process that was used to place Sen. David Murman from District 38 as the chair for one of the utmost important committees in this state. What qualifications are necessary? He has four years seniority, which began in 2019. He has a bachelor of science from UNL in animal science (1976). He is a farmer/dairy farmer in Glenvil (population 200).

In his newsletter, he proclaimed “Nebraska can no longer lag behind states like Florida and Texas in enacting policy changes to improve the lives of our citizens.” With Texas being 37th in the nation and Florida 41st, I am not sure those states are exactly role models for any state to want to mirror, and especially Nebraska, who is already 20th in the nation for public school education.

This senator also stated in his newsletter “We must preserve the tradition of leading the nation in test scores while reducing government ‘bloat.’” Education is a public entity that relies on government funding.

In closing, he stated back in October 2022 that he “knows that Nebraska is teaching CRT in the public schools.” I am curious to know what schools? And does this individual truly understand what CRT actually is? He also believes that parents are the “primary educators of their own children and should have the most say over what their children are taught in classes.”

This senator is not respecting or appreciating the academic roles of these outstanding and amazing educators that we have in our state.

Kathe Strand, Omaha

Heartbeat bill

I hoped to be a mother for as long as I can remember. When I found out I was pregnant for the first time I was overjoyed, yet at six and a half weeks, I started lightly spotting. My OB-GYN ordered an ultrasound. I was incredibly nervous. I didn’t know what to expect. I went into my first ultrasound ever, and it took some time, but they found him. The ultrasound tech showed me his heart sac and I saw his heart beating. I remember thinking he is so tiny, yet amazingly there is his heart beating. I knew my child would be fine.

In Nebraska, there is a heartbeat bill up for a vote. I wholeheartedly support this bill. Children with a beating heart deserve life. Abortion intentionally takes the life of an innocent baby. Taking innocent life is intrinsically wrong. Please go to silentnomoreawareness.org and read the testimonies of all those who have regretted their abortions. Their trauma and grief is real. I believe women deserve better than abortion. I follow in the footsteps of great American women like Susan B. Anthony, Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell and Alice Paul in the belief that abortion does not empower women. Please support this bill! Let their little hearts beat!

Rebecca Schwend, Lincoln