The Public Pulse: OPS, do better; Police, pigs, protest

The 1619 Project launched by the New York Times in 2019 is an effort to challenge our traditional understanding of American history. The message of this project is that America is an inherently racist country. I disagree. Yes, America is guilty of the crimes of slavery, Jim Crow and segregation. We should teach these failures to our children so that they will never repeat them. But we should also teach the virtues of America and the progress we have made toward equality of opportunity. Focusing exclusively on our flaws threatens to undermine the very ideals and institutions that have enabled racial progress in the first place.

American history is actually the story of an imperfect nation slowly but steadily living up to its founding ideals. Heroes like Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King, Jr. risked and lost their lives in the name of this progress. Teaching that this country is irrevocably racist negates their contributions and strips hope from millions of young people. We should instead invite all Americans to put their shoulders to the wheel of progress and push ever forward.

Dean Olson, Omaha

