The Public Pulse: OPS, do better; Police, pigs, protest

OPS, do better
After attending one of the Omaha Public Schools College and Career Pathways “information gathering meetings,” all I can say is, “what a waste of time!” As a parent, citizen, and taxpayer, I don’t have a clue what the superintendent and the OPS board are doing in supporting this proposed train wreck of a plan. The meeting gave a very narrow and limited overview of why we needed to implement the proposal but provided few answers and no discussion as to why the district is making this major curriculum change along with the related issues of program costs, staffing, teacher training, implementation timeline, curriculum outcomes and success metrics.
Come on, OPS, get your act together — if this proposal is so good for young people, then show the plan and answer the questions.
Kay Savine, Omaha
Police, pigs, protest
It is interesting to me that, once again, we seem to be stuck in the ’60s. When my husband was a street cop in Dallas, Texas, way back in the 1960s, there was an element who, when they were not allowed to run wild in the streets and ignore the laws of the land, resorted to calling police officers “pigs.” Oh my goodness, such an insult. But as the old school saying went, names will never hurt me. The name was accepted by the undaunted police officers, and they explained to others that the epithet actually stood for “Pride, Integrity, Guts.”
One of my prized possessions is a ceramic sculpture that stood proudly in my husband’s office in later years when he was head of the Dallas police helicopter section. Made by a crafty police officer’s wife, it depicts a Dallas police officer in full uniform, personalized with my husband’s name and badge. It is a pig. And he loved it.
Seems to me this peaceful demonstration, as they called it, was the work of a few uneducated, progress-fighting, useless individuals who have a little too much time on their hands. Perhaps we could all try harder to work together to bring needed changes to our community without resorting to this childish behavior.
Mary Cormier, Omaha
Well-done event
We want to thank the volunteers at the state track meet. They were helpful, kind and friendly. We had a great time watching the Class C events and couldn’t have made it without their assistance. It was a well-organized state track meet and also a wonderful place to make new friends.
Doc Pete and Bev Peterson, Omaha
Democrats, abortion
The Public Pulse is fairly pulsating with dialogue about the possibility of President Biden being denied communion because he trusts women to form their consciences regarding deeply moral issues when faced with unwanted or complicated pregnancies.
Several letters reveal confusion on the nature of Christian love. Jerald Rauterkus suggested that Democrats don’t love babies in wombs because if they did, there would be no abortion. No. No. Democrats love babies both before and after birth. But to his point of eliminating abortion: Abortions were performed for centuries before the Church weighed in on the subject in the mid-1800s. And abortions will continue to be performed if they are made illegal again.
The Democratic Party shows love for babies by supporting policies which provide women with the resources necessary for their children to grow and their families to flourish. It supports things like affordable health and child care, medicine and services for disabled children, public education, living wages and safe work environments.
The Democratic Party supports public policy which keeps women safe from back-alley, botched abortions — alive to nurture the children they already have or will have in the future. It supports policies which enable families to raise children in dignity. It loves babies. It loves women. It loves families.
To reiterate: Abortion rates go down during Democratic administrations. The Gospel is not about the power of domination but the power of love.
Ellen Moore, Bellevue
Need for balance
The 1619 Project launched by the New York Times in 2019 is an effort to challenge our traditional understanding of American history. The message of this project is that America is an inherently racist country. I disagree. Yes, America is guilty of the crimes of slavery, Jim Crow and segregation. We should teach these failures to our children so that they will never repeat them. But we should also teach the virtues of America and the progress we have made toward equality of opportunity. Focusing exclusively on our flaws threatens to undermine the very ideals and institutions that have enabled racial progress in the first place.
American history is actually the story of an imperfect nation slowly but steadily living up to its founding ideals. Heroes like Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King, Jr. risked and lost their lives in the name of this progress. Teaching that this country is irrevocably racist negates their contributions and strips hope from millions of young people. We should instead invite all Americans to put their shoulders to the wheel of progress and push ever forward.
Dean Olson, Omaha
GOP’s decline
The governor’s call for a “return to normalcy,” reported on the front page of Tuesday’s World-Herald, made me wish for the same thing. The return of a normal Republican Party which stood for a set of principles rather than being a cult of personality, which was interested in practical governing for the common good rather than political posturing, and whose leaders could acknowledge objective reality rather than promote a made-up fantasy world.